(CNN)   Tantrums Truckers now blockading Detroit, risking fines and possibly mandatory relocation to Detroit   (cnn.com) divider line
80
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they declare it terrorism and seize all their trucks?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get a shiat ton of tow trucks for these idiotic Kris Kristofferson in Convoy wannabes?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They also risk encountering people from Detroit.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Detroit welcomes new prey.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like a job for some bulldozers; just shove all the trucks into the river, problem solved
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Harassing people in Detroit. That's not going to end like they expect it to. They're gunna need police protection before it's over.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Civilization used to be civil. We will get there again some day. Meanwhile, it's going to get worse before it gets better.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: Civilization used to be civil. We will get there again some day. Meanwhile, it's going to get worse before it gets better.


We have never been civil. We are monkeys that can talk and still fling shiat.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems dangerous.  Someone should contact the companies that commercially insure those rigs.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good thing they fixed that whole supply chain problem. Wonder where they are getting the money not to work.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Classic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
China White Tea
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Feels like it shouldn't be that hard to gin up a valid reason to suspend their CDLs, tow their illegally-parked vehicles, and send them home to explain to their kids why Christmas living indoors isn't happening this year.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
kentucky fried movie take him to detroit unedited
Youtube bVDDYQlmq0w
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can we loan Canada our firearm problem until this is resolved?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: Civilization used to be civil. We will get there again some day. Meanwhile, it's going to get worse before it gets better.


Ahhhahahahaha. hoho... hehe... And I thought my jokes were bad.

I remember whining the same thing in BLM and Defund the Police threads. The response I got back was, "Oh, I'm sorry this is inconveniencing you".

And here we are with the shoe on the other foot.

This is why this sort of disruptive protest really sucks.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is BAD:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


This is GOOD:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/as per Democrats
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only OCP was real.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

China White Tea: Feels like it shouldn't be that hard to gin up a valid reason to suspend their CDLs, tow their illegally-parked vehicles, and send them home to explain to their kids why Christmas living indoors isn't happening this year.


Seriously.  How is this still a thing.  Respond to it.  Start arresting people and towing/impounding the trucks.  By the time you get to the back of the line, they'll probably be happy to move out of the way for you.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The RWNJs are out in force!!

Go be racist somewhere else. I bet stormfront is still around.
 
TTFK
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Detroit. .... police protection ....


You're funny.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not The Nine O'Clock News - I Like Trucking
Youtube w9lmCpIzhFo
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image 200x378]

Detroit welcomes new prey.


Predators don't like cold weather, it's a plot point in the first two movies. Alien Vs Predator farked up so many things, and that was one of the big ones. I don't remember Robocop 2 or 3 well enough to remember if Murphy is cold weather capable, and it's summer in the original.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I mean, it sort of serves America right that this is now beginning to affect our commerce.  This appears to be an American RW op aimed at destabilizing Canadian democracy.

And by American RW, this of course implies heavy Russian influence.

Next stop, Europe:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Actually keeping people out of Detroit is protecting the public.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zeroman987: The RWNJs are out in force!!

Go be racist somewhere else. I bet stormfront is still around.


Anyone you disagree with is a racist.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image 387x257]

/as per Democrats


Legitimate political discourse says what?
 
Vhale
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image image 387x257]

/as per Democrats


Per Democrats? I thought it was the GOP that made it legal to run down people blocking roads. I guess that means it's time for the tanks? Detroit blues surely have a couple.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trocadero: OkieDookie: [Fark user image 200x378]

Detroit welcomes new prey.

Predators don't like cold weather, it's a plot point in the first two movies. Alien Vs Predator farked up so many things, and that was one of the big ones. I don't remember Robocop 2 or 3 well enough to remember if Murphy is cold weather capable, and it's summer in the original.


AvP, they hunt in the Antarctica.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image image 387x257]

/as per Democrats


One uses motorized vehicles to block infrastructure and the other one is a walking protest.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trocadero: OkieDookie: [Fark user image 200x378]

Detroit welcomes new prey.

Predators don't like cold weather, it's a plot point in the first two movies. Alien Vs Predator farked up so many things, and that was one of the big ones. I don't remember Robocop 2 or 3 well enough to remember if Murphy is cold weather capable, and it's summer in the original.


I don't remember that being the case. The movies both had a plot point of hiding body heat as a way to appear invisible, but I don't remember any aversion to cold weather.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image 387x257]

/as per Democrats


1/10 - you posted pictures which is why you get 1.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Big Oil must be making a hell of a bonus off this crap.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image 387x257]

/as per Democrats


So, the America picture has only heavily armored police in the frame.  So, is your point that Democrats are somehow the ones advocating for violent suppression of dissent?  I really don't think that tracks with recent history, but it's an interesting thought experiment?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Can they declare it terrorism and seize all their trucks?


Be very very very careful at what point one wants protests to be declared "terrorism".   Democracy exists on the right to protest.   The rules for what is an acceptable type of protest cannot change because we agree or disagree with whichever side is protesting.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I like "Tantrum Truckers".

Describes them quite accurately. And describes how a majority of Canadians feel about them.

https://www.cp24.com/news/almost-2-3rds-of-canadians-oppose-trucker-convoy-protest-poll-suggests-1.5772347
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image 387x257]

/as per Democrats


So the protesting of the killing of unarmed Americans is comprable to a bunch of cry babies protesting the wearing of masks during a pandemic that has now killed over 800,000 Americans?
So was the attempted overthrow of our Government on Insurrection Day by the Trump MAGA cult "Peaceful Political Discourse" or Treason?
/Discuss
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't truckers have enhanced drivers licenses to allow them to cross the border more quickly? How about revoking those for anyone caught causing a fuss? It's not like Canada will even let you in at all if you've ever had a DUI.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image 387x257]

/as per Democrats

1/10 - you posted pictures which is why you get 1.


But why is the image quality so bad though?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mantour: BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image image 387x257]

/as per Democrats

One uses motorized vehicles to block infrastructure and the other one is a walking protest.


"Walking protest"

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image 387x257]

/as per Democrats


Yeah well, one is to demand something important like not making the existence of people super shiatty/dangerous because of the color of their skin, the other is to demand something farking stupid, which is the "right" to stay in the same job because you don't want to do something every doctor and a vast portion of society wants you to do so we can get back to a less inconvenient and expensive existence.

But yes, I can see why a moron may want to make the false equivalence.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Trocadero: OkieDookie: [Fark user image 200x378]

Detroit welcomes new prey.

Predators don't like cold weather, it's a plot point in the first two movies. Alien Vs Predator farked up so many things, and that was one of the big ones. I don't remember Robocop 2 or 3 well enough to remember if Murphy is cold weather capable, and it's summer in the original.

I don't remember that being the case. The movies both had a plot point of hiding body heat as a way to appear invisible, but I don't remember any aversion to cold weather.


The old ones in the village cross themselves and whisper crazy things. "Demonio. Cazador de trofoes." Only the hottest times of the hottest years...

Predator 2, the cops are frustrated b/c a terrible heat wave is making a full blown gang war even worse than it already is, and then the Predator shows up.

And again, I refuse to acknowledge a PG13 Alien vs Predator movie. Everything about it is crap.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: edmo: Can they declare it terrorism and seize all their trucks?

Be very very very careful at what point one wants protests to be declared "terrorism".   Democracy exists on the right to protest.   The rules for what is an acceptable type of protest cannot change because we agree or disagree with whichever side is protesting.


When they start mob-raiding food banks and even try to commit arson on an apartment building (where they also sabotaged fire escape doors with duct tape to trap people inside to burn to death), it's gone way beyond "protest".
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The bridge was partially open again last I saw, the side to get into Canada was moving because they diverted traffic somehow.
https://globalnews.ca/news/8602683/ambassador-bridge-open-windsor-detroit-freedom-convoy/
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: "Walking protest"


"Legitimate Political Discourse"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Mantour: BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image image 387x257]

/as per Democrats

One uses motorized vehicles to block infrastructure and the other one is a walking protest.

"Walking protest"

[Fark user image 445x326]
[Fark user image 447x268]
[Fark user image 448x279]


Normally I would spend some time dismantling your extremely bone headed position, but I decided in 2022 I am not giving my mental energy to farking ignorant assholes anymore.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image 387x257]

/as per Democrats

1/10 - you posted pictures which is why you get 1.


And using "as per" makes it sound smart.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Sounds like a job for some bulldozers; just shove all the trucks into the river, problem solved


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lindseys Lil Ladybugs: Can we loan Canada our firearm problem until this is resolved?


Your firearm problem is already on loan here, american guns are smuggled in all the time.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vhale: BeotchPudding: This is BAD:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 392x260]

This is GOOD:

[Fark user image image 387x257]

/as per Democrats

Per Democrats? I thought it was the GOP that made it legal to run down people blocking roads. I guess that means it's time for the tanks? Detroit blues surely have a couple.


Anyone that needs a ride to the hospital is going to want one.
 
