(BBC-US)   Yes, technically there is no speed limit on the Autobahn. HOWEVER reckless driving is still a criminal offense, and if you post videos of yourself clocking 260 mph on the way to Berlin, you can expect the German authorities to be Not Amused   (bbc.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perhaps some spanking und cuffing are in order?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you know why there is no speed limit on the Autobahn?
Because the German word for speed limit is geschwindigkeitsbegrenzund, and that won't fit on a sign.

/ old joke from German class decades ago
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It doesn't matter, they're nihilists.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is my understanding that the places where there is no speed limit are very limited. In other words, it's not the whole thing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Passer

At least he's not Mr. Tailgater, that would have probably led to dozens of deaths.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Perhaps some spanking und cuffing are in order?


Und scheisse. Never vorget die scheisse.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was using skateboard wheels. Angular velocity was the same, but linear velocity was 20 k/h.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It certainly is a different experience driving on the Autobahn than any other road in the states.

The road is just nicer
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, he went 260mph, kept control of the vehicle, and no was killed or injured. Technically, he didn't break any laws and should be free to drive like that anywhere because he's an awesome driver!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meat0918: It certainly is a different experience driving on the Autobahn than any other road in the states.

The road is just nicer


European roads are built to withstand battle tanks on them.  American roads are not.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

puffy999: Perhaps some spanking und cuffing are in order?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: It doesn't matter, they're nihilists.

[Fark user image image 220x229]


I so want this to be real. I imagine a Flea chanting in German, ala a Kraftwerk meets new wave version of  Rammstein.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Huh? There are entire YT channels dedicated to people driving insane speeds on the Autobahn. A new supercar every week.
 
patowen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I took my 91 VW Corrado G60 to Montana back when the speed limit was "Reasonable and Prudent".

I got stopped near the state border on the way home by a state trooper who told me that 104mph in the westbound sweepers of I-90 was not prudent.  He gave me a warning.   Good times!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It is my understanding that the places where there is no speed limit are very limited. In other words, it's not the whole thing.


It's usually only between major towns/cities where the speed limit is unregulated.  Then it typically drops to 100 - 130kph which is still pretty fast compared to the US.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Bugatti Chiron has a much, much different driving profile than a battle tank, kid. You would not design the roads even similarly for race cars and absurdly heavy, slow, treaded vehicles.

I believe the American interstate highways were originally intended for troop movement, although that probably didn't entail running individual tanks from Virginia to San Diego, or whatever.

The Autobahn was not intended for 260 MPH travel either. It appears the number isn't some kind of typo. The Chiron can allegedly get up to higher speeds.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

patowen: I took my 91 VW Corrado G60 to Montana back when the speed limit was "Reasonable and Prudent".

I got stopped near the state border on the way home by a state trooper who told me that 104mph in the westbound sweepers of I-90 was not prudent.  He gave me a warning.   Good times!


I got pulled over twice in Montana and got a $5 "resource waste" fine that was payable on the spot to the state trooper. The speed limit was rigidly enforced at night at as the red Mustang that blew by me found out.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He did it, but I still can't imagine how you can keep control of the car and be able to see things well at such a speed. I did over 100mph on the road outside of Vegas, which is just a straight shot into town, no curves. And I felt lucky I didn't wipe out.
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: meat0918: It certainly is a different experience driving on the Autobahn than any other road in the states.

The road is just nicer

European roads are built to withstand battle tanks on them.  American roads are not.


Incorrect, the reason Eisenhower wanted to build the interstate system was he was very impressed by his efficient the Autobahn was for internal logistics, this included the movement of material including tanks and the emergency landing and takeoff of airplanes.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If he gets a fine, it's gonna hurt.

German traffic fines are not a flat rate like in America, they're a set percentage of the offender's income. He won't be able to simply walk into the courthouse, put 300 euro on the clerk's desk, and walk out none the worse.

And that's if they decide to only fine him, and not also imprison him.

-----

iheartscotch: It is my understanding that the places where there is no speed limit are very limited. In other words, it's not the whole thing.


You understand correctly. The "no speed limit" thing isn't really a thing, there's a recommended speed limit of 130 kph in areas without speed limit signs, usually represented by a blue square with a white number 130. It's comparable to the "reasonable and prudent" speed limit Montana used to have.

This guy was going more than 3 times the recommended speed limit. I doubt the Polezei would find that reasonable or prudent.

/most autobahnen have a posted speed limit, represented by a circular sign with a red circular edge, a white field, and a black number denoting the speed limit in kph
//some also have a mandatory minimum speed, shown as a blue circle with a white number
///some areas have different speed limits for different lanes in the same area, usually but not always limited to construction zones
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't think German authorities were ever capable of being amused.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: Moniker o' Shame: meat0918: It certainly is a different experience driving on the Autobahn than any other road in the states.

The road is just nicer

European roads are built to withstand battle tanks on them.  American roads are not.

Incorrect, the reason Eisenhower wanted to build the interstate system was he was very impressed by his efficient the Autobahn was for internal logistics, this included the movement of material including tanks and the emergency landing and takeoff of airplanes.


You can move tanks on semi-trailer trucks too.
 
scanman61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: I believe the American interstate highways were originally intended for troop movement, although that probably didn't entail running individual tanks from Virginia to San Diego, or whatever.


Pop quiz: which President pushed through the Interstate Highway program, and where did he get the idea?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

King Something: /most autobahnen have a posted speed limit, represented by a circular sign with a red circular edge, a white field, and a black number denoting the speed limit in kph
//some also have a mandatory minimum speed, shown as a blue circle with a white number
///some areas have different speed limits for different lanes in the same area, usually but not always limited to construction zones


Oh shiat, those are in kph? I thought it was mph. My bad!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

patowen: I took my 91 VW Corrado G60 to Montana back when the speed limit was "Reasonable and Prudent".

I got stopped near the state border on the way home by a state trooper who told me that 104mph in the westbound sweepers of I-90 was not prudent.  He gave me a warning.   Good times!


Yes. I've driven on some of the highways in Nevada where signs said, "No Speed Limit." I think the state has speed limits on them now. But usually "No Speed Limit" was accompanied by another sign that said "Open Range" and you have to consider the possibility of suddenly encountering a herd of cattle in the road when you are going 100 mph in the middle of nowhere.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The5thElement: I got pulled over twice in Montana and got a $5 "resource waste" fine that was payable on the spot to the state trooper.


That's just a shakedown for donut money surely.
 
dustman81
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scanman61: lizaardvark: I believe the American interstate highways were originally intended for troop movement, although that probably didn't entail running individual tanks from Virginia to San Diego, or whatever.

Pop quiz: which President pushed through the Interstate Highway program, and where did he get the idea?


Eisenhower and he got the idea when he was Gen. Eisenhower where he saw how the Germans had their highway system set up.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: patowen: I took my 91 VW Corrado G60 to Montana back when the speed limit was "Reasonable and Prudent".

I got stopped near the state border on the way home by a state trooper who told me that 104mph in the westbound sweepers of I-90 was not prudent.  He gave me a warning.   Good times!

Yes. I've driven on some of the highways in Nevada where signs said, "No Speed Limit." I think the state has speed limits on them now. But usually "No Speed Limit" was accompanied by another sign that said "Open Range" and you have to consider the possibility of suddenly encountering a herd of cattle in the road when you are going 100 mph in the middle of nowhere.


Don't do it in a rented 2010 Hyundai even if they let you have it for $1 to port it from Seattle to LA. Definitely, don't.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
110mph was my fastest on Der Bahn.   Around Stuttgart was all speed limits.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skinink: He did it, but I still can't imagine how you can keep control of the car and be able to see things well at such a speed. I did over 100mph on the road outside of Vegas, which is just a straight shot into town, no curves. And I felt lucky I didn't wipe out.


I once did 125 entirely by accident  on the Capital Beltway (very late at night, almost no other traffic, in a rental with a luxury cabin sound-deadening system, and coming from a manual tranismission car with NO sound deadening and being used to gauging speed by engine noise)    Thank god I realized it  before I hit the Curves near the Mormon temple
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He got...
Speed Czech'd
 
TiredWings
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
165 mph on a Illinois back road of a 1996 Corvette, standing up in the passenger seat video taping the speedometer with the top down. Somebody told my Corvette Engineer friend a Vette couldnt do over 160 with its convertible top down because the backwash of the turbulence would mess up the aero around the windshield.  I sorta had my seatbelt on.....Corn was high on the way to MidAmerica's Vettefest that summer.......
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 minute ago  

englaja: The5thElement: I got pulled over twice in Montana and got a $5 "resource waste" fine that was payable on the spot to the state trooper.

That's just a shakedown for donut money surely.


Better than a speeding ticket any day.
 
