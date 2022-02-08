 Skip to content
(Euractiv)   Facebook: If the US and EU don't agree on data transfer rules we'll leave Europe. EU: Meh   (euractiv.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US should adopt the same rules.
 
goodncold
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can they withdraw from Canada too?
 
Headso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
look at how easy it is to cripple faceshiat and have zuckerfark crying again, just simply pass data privacy laws and facebooks market cap vanishes like a fart in a tornado.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The US should adopt the same rules.


EU laws are the MINIMUM that should be implemented.

But there's too much money being transferred form the people who profit to the people who make the laws, so these things will never change here.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lol, that's actually a pretty funny outcome.

Google: *Threatens to leave*
EU: "Waaaaaaaah, you're not allowed to leave but also you must operate exactly how we tell you in your own worst interest and we're going to give you nothing to convince you"

Facebook: *Threatens to leave*
EU:
See you later alligator - Bill Haley and Comets
Youtube 1Hb66FH9AzI
 
johnphantom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who are these people to stand in the way of the world's first trillionaire? He deserves to do what he wants, he is rich.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

goodncold: Can they withdraw from Canada too?


Seconded.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Headso: look at how easy it is to cripple faceshiat and have zuckerfark crying again, just simply pass data privacy laws and facebooks market cap vanishes like a fart in a tornado.

Laws conceived, written and passed for the good of the people are at odds with Facebook's business practices. That doesn't say a whole lot of good about Facebook.

Ah well. Au revoir, Facebook!
 
TheYeti
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not going to listen to people who made me have to accept farking cookies every god damned time I go to a website.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"BUT WE'RE DIGITAL CITIZENS! WE DON' WANNA BE CONTROLLED! WE JUST WANT EVERYONE ELSE TO BE CONTROLLED! BY US! WHY CAN'T YOU UNDERSTAND THIS? WE DON' WANNA!"

--"Door's right over there. Feel free to step right the f*ck on out."
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No, we've been horrible to you. Please, leave the US. We don't deserve you.
/s
 
dyhchong
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also it's a super empty threat.

If Facebook left the EU, that would basically be the collapse of Facebook.

Facebook works because most of the world is on it, and you're able to connect to your friends and family anywhere.

If you stop being able to do that, then it will quickly lose its influence and something else will step up and take its place.

It's not like Google services where being able to connect to all of the other continents on a regular basis is not of important value, it would be a blow to their income, but not a major blow to their business operations through the rest of the world.

But Facebook is 100% built on global connections.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheYeti: I'm not going to listen to people who made me have to accept farking cookies every god damned time I go to a website.


So...you're not listening to anyone.

/not seeing a problem, though
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Zuckerberg is 100% bluffing.  No way he's going to just say "Them's the breaks" and give up all the potential user data and money because he doesn't like having to rent a few servers in Europe.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
EU: Don't threaten us with a good time!
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't see what their problem is. They've been kissing China's ass for years.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where are the European soccer moms going recruit suckers people into their MLMs if Facebook leaves?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes, our entire business, which is based on selling advertising, is going to withdraw from one of the largest common markets on Earth.

Please proceede.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Also it's a super empty threat.

If Facebook left the EU, that would basically be the collapse of Facebook.

Facebook works because most of the world is on it, and you're able to connect to your friends and family anywhere.

If you stop being able to do that, then it will quickly lose its influence and something else will step up and take its place.

It's not like Google services where being able to connect to all of the other continents on a regular basis is not of important value, it would be a blow to their income, but not a major blow to their business operations through the rest of the world.

But Facebook is 100% built on global connections.


Knowing Facebook, they'll say they're complying and just carry on doing the same crap they've always done.

Zuck: They 'trust me'
Zuck: Dumb F*cks
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Knautilus: Zuckerberg is 100% bluffing.  No way he's going to just say "Them's the breaks" and give up all the potential user data and money because he doesn't like having to rent a few servers in Europe.


They don't rent "a few servers".

They own and operate incredible massive server farms in Europe, 3 on this list, and they're building a 4th in the Netherlands right now.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The US should adopt the same rules.


THIS!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dyhchong: If Facebook left the EU, that would basically be the collapse of Facebook.


Even if we funded unemployment for all the laid off workers, we'd come out ahead as a society.

I see no downsides here.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In 2007, FB was a novelty for GenXrs who'd lost touch with their high school and college friends. Everyone you knew was on there, there were happy hours and informal reunions and so on. But life goes on, and after a while we got tired of some long lost acquaintance trying to sell us on a MLM or just try to borrow money. In short, we realized we already had enough friends, kept the one or two that FB brought back into our lives, and that's it.

Well, except for the crazy people who are still on FB...they hung around. Most normal people are bored with it. By the time I'd muted all the idiots on my feed, all that was left was my cousin's son shiatposting memes now and then.

Nobody under 21 wants anything to do with it. My 11 year old daughter said it's just a chat room for crazy old people. Her words, and apparently the consensus in her 6th grade cohort.
Facebook is already a dinosaur. In another 10 years there will be nobody by MLMs, political hacks and nazis on there. That's what they get for profiteering on outrage and dissent. The cruel injustice is that if FB stock cratered to zero by the closing bell this afternoon, Mark Z would still live a way more comfortable life than 99.999% of people.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: Where are the European soccer moms going recruit suckers people into their MLMs if Facebook leaves?


LinkedIn
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: goodncold: Can they withdraw from Canada too?

Seconded.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackPete
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, did Facebook really see their threat as anything but an empty threat?

I'm sure the threat sounded good in their heads before they uttered it out loud and it came out more like a promise than a threat.
 
