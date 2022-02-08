 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Worst. Valentine's. Ever   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Happy Valentine's Dayyyyyyyyyyyyyiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!

*splash*
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because, Kate, you are not everyone. The world does not revolve around you.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He pulls out a ring, then drops it trying to put it on her finger.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Why yes, we just updated our life insurance. Why?"
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 I'm Coooommmmmmmmmmmmmmmiiiiiiiiinnnnnnnnnngggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggg splooch
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeGravity. She'll pretty much have to...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Afraid of Yogi stealing the pic-a-nic basket?

taborcityjellystone.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's see the ants get us now you little sumbiatches!
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NOPE
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That looks awesome.  Except, having to keep getting up to grab more beers.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man that looks awesome.
 
alltim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
best break up spot ever.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That gives "falling for you" a new definition.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seems kind of a dick move to seat yourself to see the beautiful waterfall and have your partner stare out over wherever. If they could have positioned the table to be perpendicular to the waterfall more then they could both have good views.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Because, Kate, you are not everyone. The world does not revolve around you.


And it freaks out the squares, man!

Nah, just kidding. You do it for the TikTok views.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Imagine going on a nice hike to a waterfall on a sunny Saturday, and you get there and there are two tourist jackasses strapped into a farking picnic table 50m off the ground blocking your view.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Because, Kate, you are not everyone. The world does not revolve around you.


Yes, crazies who would go for this kind of thing have always existed in small numbers. Social media made it worse, with every idiot trying to generate "content."
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Our local climbing park has one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Upper middle you can see it.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

ImSpeaking13: This is my worst nightmare. Why in the fresh hell would anyone pay to do this? 😱 https://t.co/Y4CtMoEUIC


Couples that shiat themselves together stay together :P
 
EL EM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wake up Kate, it's done for attention.
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is awesome.
You all are wusses.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The view was great, but the service was slow, the noise was too loud, and the food was soggy. I did not leave a tip."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meh.  I could do that.  I think it's pointless, but I could do it.

My only concern is the quality of that setup.  I'm not afraid of heights when I'm standing on my own two feet and my possible death is in my hands.  I'm not as excited when it's in the hands of some rigging guy who may not really know what he's doing.
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alltim: best break up spot ever.


"I'm sorry, it's just not going to work."

*she cries*

"Be well and be happy."

*both lean in for one more hug. He "accidentally" pats her on the arm and, well...you get the rest*
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Malenfant: NewportBarGuy: Because, Kate, you are not everyone. The world does not revolve around you.

Yes, crazies who would go for this kind of thing have always existed in small numbers. Social media made it worse, with every idiot trying to generate "content."


Eh, if the engineer who designed it wasn't terrible, it's probably much safer than skydiving, and lots of people do that.

They're wearing harnesses in case somehow they fell off the bench. I imagine with wind and swaying it's not going to be easy to eat or drink, but it should be decently safe.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EL EM: Wake up Kate, it's done for attention.


Is it? I don't care for heights so this isn't for me, but this seems like it could be really cool and a nice experience. They're strapped in and safe, it's really just a unique view.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warthog: Our local climbing park has one of these:

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Upper middle you can see it.


Is that park open to the public?

Kids and adults?
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EL EM: Wake up Kate, it's done for attention.


Much like Kat's tweet and - funnily enough - this thread.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's 2 support lines plus 2 safety lines, the frame is thick enough to lift an armored truck, and they BOTH have safety harnesses tied to the quadruple-hung frame.  There is no single point of failure and every individual failure mode is strong enough to hold up the whole lot.  This isn't bungie jumping or parachuting.  You're probably safer on that than at the top with just a handrail between you and the chasm.

As the saying goes "you could hang a Volkswagen from it".
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Actually looks exhilerating. More power to the couples that take their own route in life. The idea that we're locked into such rigid social expectations does a great disservice to the creativity of humankind...
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would do anything for love, but I won't do that!

- Miss you, Meat
 
ifky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Burning at the stake?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am not afraid of heights. However, I am terrified of the abrupt stop at the end of the fall.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Calvin Butterball: EL EM: Wake up Kate, it's done for attention.

Much like Kat's tweet and - funnily enough - this thread.


How dare you! We only come here for the witty repartee and camaraderie!

Smart and Funny if you agree!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're attention whores. Everybody who does a public proposal thing like this is an attention whore.

It doesn't usually bode well for marital happiness, but (shrug)
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What if your girlfriend weighs 400lbs?
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Calvin Butterball: EL EM: Wake up Kate, it's done for attention.

Much like Kat's tweet and - funnily enough - this thread.

How dare you! We only come here for the witty repartee and camaraderie!

Smart and Funny if you agree!


Done and done!

/And I mean done!
 
chuckdelux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warthog: Our local climbing park has one of these:

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Upper middle you can see it.


This somehow looks less safe than the waterfall table.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What if your girlfriend weighs 400lbs?


I'd call you "Lance Corporal Hyde."
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Because, Kate, you are not everyone. The world does not revolve around you.


Based on her description of herself, I'm going to guess that she believes the entire world does (or should) revolve around her

Antiracism and human rights advocate. Leadership expert, empath, INFJ.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Let's see the ants get us now you little sumbiatches!


tom and jerry ant funny video .wmv
Youtube HccgCeVo-4c
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Attention whores are who does this.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Attention whores are who does this.


Hey, attention whores are people too! Just look at us, sitting over here being people!

LOOK AT US!!!
 
