(BBC-US)   Older children have energy drinks regularly. They're called teenagers   (bbc.com) divider line
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw this on my sister-in-law's Facebook page: Why my son was young I made sure he had a well  balanced breakfast before sending him off to school. This morning my teen ran out the door with a Red Bull and a bag of potato chips and I'm like "have a good day!"
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God my friends and I just chugged Mt. Dew and Jolt like they were going out of style, and didn't have these dangerous things to drink.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
their parents voted for brexit and you're concerned they can't make good choices?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in MY day-
Fark user imageView Full Size

Um, never mind.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Energy drinks are called teenagers?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just like the way red bull tastes it's like candy
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is horrible!  Why can't they drink coffee with lots of sugar like my generation did at that age?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not everyone can get an Adderall script.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used the occasional energy drink in my 20s.  I had friends a few years younger who drank more than one a day, which I could never understand.  And it was the cheap, even nastier ones that you could get from discount stores like Big Lots.  I can't imagine what that did to their kidneys.

These days I can have one diet Mtn Dew and it serves the purpose of coffee.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krieghund: This is horrible!  Why can't they drink coffee with lots of sugar like my generation did at that age?


Nothing good ever happened at a Denny's after midnight.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Energy drinks are called teenagers?


Just the green ones....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: And it was the cheap, even nastier ones that you could get from discount stores like Big Lots.


I'm afraid to see what's inside this I think it was found in the back of a dollar general
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"higher consumption is linked to greater poverty/deprivation"

Well, when you're paying $3 a can....
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: UNC_Samurai: And it was the cheap, even nastier ones that you could get from discount stores like Big Lots.

I'm afraid to see what's inside this I think it was found in the back of a dollar general
[Fark user image 425x566]


It's just water. The rest was all you, all along!

//also, EDTA for freshness.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been drinking redbull since it came in little glass bottles and still had ephedrine in it. Redbull was my life blood while getting my degree and working nights full time. That being said:

I once saw a 9ish 50lb little girl drinking a giant like 750ml? Monster energy drink. She was so tweaked she was gnawing on the can and her eyes were just pupil. She was with her mom ..

Parents frequently suck or are incapable of controlling their children. That's when society steps in and says "no" we're not going to give your kid that. Like we don't sell booze to kids. I think this might be one of those cases. Like U16 no redbull for you.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I remember being chastised for consuming an energy drink in high school by adults that drank 20oz Wawa coffees every morning with nearly 3x the caffeine content.
 
ryant123
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
> mostly young teens - consume at least one energy drink a week,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "higher consumption is linked to greater poverty/deprivation"

Well, when you're paying $3 a can....


There are a lot of cheap and nasty energy drinks in the uk, and a lot of shops here have rules in play where you can't buy more than one can at a time if you're under 18 (I don't think it's a law, but it may as well be)

Me, I just stick to coffee as the lord intended.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We drank Surge 20oz and Jolt 24oz sodas.. and we still got out knuckles smacked by the Penguin.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dpcotta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also, junior soldiers
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ill rink a monster while doing paperwork just to keep me going. 1/4 cup to a full glass of water, chase with another water. Tastes good and doesnt overwhelm me...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If only most teens only drank one a week, I think we'd be doing ok.

CSB: I took part in a class action against Red Bull. The suit alleged RB was dangerous to drink. My settlement? A free 4 pack of RB.

/damn right I drank it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, it's not like we're going to try to materially improve their lives, so.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Thank God my friends and I just chugged Mt. Dew and Jolt like they were going out of style, and didn't have these dangerous things to drink.


And now 40 years later, my friends now all have diabetes.
 
austerity101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: I once saw a 9ish 50lb little girl drinking a giant like 750ml? Monster energy drink. She was so tweaked she was gnawing on the can and her eyes were just pupil. She was with her mom ..


lol okay
 
austerity101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Munden: I remember being chastised for consuming an energy drink in high school by adults that drank 20oz Wawa coffees every morning with nearly 3x the caffeine content.


Maybe hypocritical, but also, how these chemicals affect underage children is very different from how they affect full-grown adults.

If this weren't the case, we wouldn't do age-separated trials for drugs.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Years ago in my 20s we had a corporate sponsor that gave us tons of energy drinks. If I was working late I might drink a quarter of a can to help keep me going, anymore than that I would bounce off the walls. I don't think I have drank one in 20is years and have no desire to.
IIRC last year or a little longer back there was that kid that was drinking a ton of energy drinks a day, farked up his kidneys and died from it. Yeah let these moron sweaty teens put themselves in dialysis for life over an energy drink.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: TommyDeuce: Thank God my friends and I just chugged Mt. Dew and Jolt like they were going out of style, and didn't have these dangerous things to drink.
breakfast 
And now 40 years later, my friends now all have diabetes.


Yeah, me too - though to be fair, deciding that Hostess Fruit Pies were a good breakfast option didn't help.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The real problem is sugar, the rest of it caffeine vitamins, If somebody took a double shot of espresso and a b vitamin supplement people might think they're being healthy
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: Years ago in my 20s we had a corporate sponsor that gave us tons of energy drinks. If I was working late I might drink a quarter of a can to help keep me going, anymore than that I would bounce off the walls. I don't think I have drank one in 20is years and have no desire to.
IIRC last year or a little longer back there was that kid that was drinking a ton of energy drinks a day, farked up his kidneys and died from it. Yeah let these moron sweaty teens put themselves in dialysis for life over an energy drink.


Wasn't "a ton" like 10 or 20 a day?  You're supposed to have one a day, maybe two at most.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Geotpf: groppet: Years ago in my 20s we had a corporate sponsor that gave us tons of energy drinks. If I was working late I might drink a quarter of a can to help keep me going, anymore than that I would bounce off the walls. I don't think I have drank one in 20is years and have no desire to.
IIRC last year or a little longer back there was that kid that was drinking a ton of energy drinks a day, farked up his kidneys and died from it. Yeah let these moron sweaty teens put themselves in dialysis for life over an energy drink.

Wasn't "a ton" like 10 or 20 a day?  You're supposed to have one a day, maybe two at most.


Yeah it was something like that. I did work with a guy we nicknamed tweek and he would bring in 4 of the big cans of Monster and take them with is meds, he got real twitchy after that.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: Munden: I remember being chastised for consuming an energy drink in high school by adults that drank 20oz Wawa coffees every morning with nearly 3x the caffeine content.

Maybe hypocritical, but also, how these chemicals affect underage children is very different from how they affect full-grown adults.

If this weren't the case, we wouldn't do age-separated trials for drugs.


Their fears were the unknowns of an "energy drink" and the perceptions of how much caffeine and other stimulants were in it, driven by the effectiveness of marketing of energy drink companies.  There was no admonishment of students that came in with coffee.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Thank God my friends and I just chugged Mt. Dew and Jolt like they were going out of style, and didn't have these dangerous things to drink.


Those didn't have taurine.

High amounts of caffeine are one thing but combined with taurine is another.  The jury is still out but the combo has been linked to arteriosclerosis and arterial plaque buildup.

Posh, people say, the same they said about cigarettes back in the 60's and even 70's.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So do older adults...we call it "coffee"...
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I discovered the power of Jolt in college and may as well of had an IV of caffeine until my early 30s, when my dog needed surgery and I couldn't afford the drinks and took to the office coffee.

Seriously, the concept is not new. How else are poor millennials supposed to work farking nonstop on a diet of trash food that is nutritionally sh*t?

/I easily consumed 1000mg a day when the military had me working 10-14 hour days.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wildlifer: We drank Surge 20oz and Jolt 24oz sodas.. and we still got out knuckles smacked by the Penguin.


don't forget to dump in the pixie stix for the pre-diabeetus buzz
 
