So you buy a house along the Gulf coast, but you can't actually own it, but you can tell people you own it. Isn't that how NFT's work? So confused
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's called a deed. An NFT for a house is a deed.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Publicity stunt is stupid.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are they doing a title search? Making sure there are no liens on the property?

An NFT is just a contract stored on a database - just because it's called a blockchain doesn't mean that the regular due diligence isn't required.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There is a reason that "I've got some real estate in Florida to sell you" has been a thing for well over a century.
 
neongoats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone should go to that company's headquarters and punch every bro there in the dick.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Minting property rights into an NFT would allow owners to sell a home as quickly as a Venmo transaction, Leslie Alessandra, the home's current owner, told the Tampa Bay Times.

Right, because Florida doesn't have any laws regarding real estate transactions.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Poppy is a Pacaso derivation to help the rich get richer, by owning land, which China seems to be the only one who can make more.

It's all poppycock, and much like natural and synthetic poppy derivatives- it will f you up, leaving you dead and broke.

NPR on Pacaso
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do REALTORSTM still get their 3% off the top?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Are they doing a title search? Making sure there are no liens on the property?

An NFT is just a contract stored on a database - just because it's called a blockchain doesn't mean that the regular due diligence isn't required.


According to the article, they're likening it to selling the company that owns the house, rather than selling the house itself.  In that circumstance, legal requirements change to fit the business transfer regime, just like buying any other business.
 
anfrind
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can own an NFT, but that doesn't give you ownership over the thing that the NFT represents.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neongoats: Someone should go to that company's headquarters and punch every bro there in the dick

pussy.

FTFY
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: It's called a deed. An NFT for a house is a deed.


This isn't a deed. They aren't transferring the house. They're transferring ownership of an LLC which owns the house. Purportedly.

Even if they have managed to sort it so transfer of the token transfers the LLC without a hitch, which seems unlikely Because NFT!, I would imagine there are tax and other implications which haven't been thought through at all Because NFT!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't sell you my car in Florida without legal paperwork and Hammurabi didn't pioneer the sale of cars.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Christopher Vasilakis, a local real estate and virtual-reality expert..."

Tell me you were unemployed two months ago without telling me you were unemployed two months ago.
 
neongoats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: neongoats: Someone should go to that company's headquarters and punch every bro there in the dick pussy.

FTFY


Equal opportunity genital smashing. Dick punches and coont punts all around.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Minting property rights into an NFT would allow owners to sell a home as quickly as a Venmo transaction, Leslie Alessandra, the home's current owner, told the Tampa Bay Times.

Excellent. I'm using this model to expand my homemade pillow-sham business. By using NFTs, selling pillow shams will be as easy as a Venmo transaction! Now I can stop using Venmo for those sales altogether. Thanks, NFTs!
 
neongoats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I can't sell you my car in Florida without legal paperwork and Hammurabi didn't pioneer the sale of cars.


Really? What hoops do you have to go through - here it's basically sign the title over - new owner goes to title bureau gets < handwave mcguffin > and you're good to go. I don't actually recall having to fill a single thing out last time I did it, though it was a few years ago.
 
Gramma
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've read a few articles to try to understand NFTs.  I still don't get it. Sounds like you buy something but it isn't really a thing.  Like the time I bought an iron at Target only to get it home and find out the iron wasn't in the box.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: tricycleracer: I can't sell you my car in Florida without legal paperwork and Hammurabi didn't pioneer the sale of cars.

Really? What hoops do you have to go through - here it's basically sign the title over - new owner goes to title bureau gets < handwave mcguffin > and you're good to go. I don't actually recall having to fill a single thing out last time I did it, though it was a few years ago.


1.  I have to have a free and clear title.

2.  I have to (should) provide a bill of sale.

3.  I have to sign the title over and note the mileage.

4.  The purchaser must now, somehow without a license plate, take the car to a tax collector's office and officially change ownership.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: It's called a deed. An NFT for a house is a deed.


And transferring a deed is not something the government treats like buying a candy bar.  They are pretty hard-nosed about all the ducks being in a row.  I've been orthogonally adjacent to the mess that happened when trying to sell property after two people died in the "wrong" order three generations ago.  Incels playing Lucky Pierre with a piece of code are going to have all sorts of revelatory moments.  Saying you bought a digital tchotchke and so you own the deed isn't going to fly.  Especially, if you don't have a contract that specifies you are buying the real estate and not the tchotchke.  I really want to see what happens when someone gets hit with the property taxes after they find out the State of Florida doesn't recognize they sold Gram-Gram's house.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Christopher Vasilakis, a local real estate and virtual-reality expert..."

Tell me you were unemployed two months ago without telling me you were unemployed two months ago.


Heck, that doesn't even tell me he's employed now.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gramma: I've read a few articles to try to understand NFTs.  I still don't get it. Sounds like you buy something but it isn't really a thing.  Like the time I bought an iron at Target only to get it home and find out the iron wasn't in the box.


From what I can gather, the token is non-fungible, but it's value is tied to a tangible object, making it unusual because most NFT's are virtual/digital/intellectual properties.

On second thought, I don't think I understand this at all.

Sounds like a way of getting around house inspections, and the like. Of course, if you aren't buying a property with a loan or mortgage, you don't generally need such things.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"A home along Florida's Gulf Coast will be auctioned off in the upcoming week as a non-fungible token in what is believed to be among the first such transactions in the U.S."

No one could have guessed that a stupid idea like cryptocurrency could result in even more stupid ideas.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bhcompy: GRCooper: Are they doing a title search? Making sure there are no liens on the property?

An NFT is just a contract stored on a database - just because it's called a blockchain doesn't mean that the regular due diligence isn't required.

According to the article, they're likening it to selling the company that owns the house, rather than selling the house itself.  In that circumstance, legal requirements change to fit the business transfer regime, just like buying any other business.


Transferring a house-owning company is an interesting idea, but it isn't a company.  A company would have to record their ownership and be responsible for the obligations of ownership, and provide an agent who could be served with the state's demands if those obligations weren't met.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gramma: I've read a few articles to try to understand NFTs.  I still don't get it. Sounds like you buy something but it isn't really a thing.  Like the time I bought an iron at Target only to get it home and find out the iron wasn't in the box.


Line Goes Up - The Problem With NFTs
Youtube YQ_xWvX1n9g


Yep, it's over 2 hours long.  Worth watching.
 
