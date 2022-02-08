 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Time to get that graduate degree you've been thinking about if this is to be believed   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

745 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2022 at 1:13 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
if you thinks negotiating a safe, sane, and consensual exchange of power has anything to do with sex, well...
You might be right, but leave it to these people to think that a safe, sane, and consensual exchange of power is wrong
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it Spring Break already?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
College students having sex?! What will those insane liberals think of next!?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time for Duke to start sucking again?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chyron reads like your stereotypical youth pastor trying to warn sheltered fundie high school boys about the evils of college.

"Okay, guys, today we're going to talk about how to stay strong in your walk with Jesus so that you can keep yourself pure when you go to college. College is a place that's just full of sexual temptation; Pretty young women are running around outside in wearing barely anything, and it's very easy to commit the sin of lust just by looking too long. The dorms are all co-ed now, and nobody will stop the young ladies from coming over to hang out in your rooms, and your parents and church friends aren't going to be there to tell you 'no.' If they find out that you're a Christian and trying to save yourself for marriage, sometimes they'll take that as a challenge and come try rub up against you just to see if they can make you stumble.

College is a truly evil place."
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The chyron reads like your stereotypical youth pastor trying to warn sheltered fundie high school boys about the evils of college.

"Okay, guys, today we're going to talk about how to stay strong in your walk with Jesus so that you can keep yourself pure when you go to college. College is a place that's just full of sexual temptation; Pretty young women are running around outside in wearing barely anything, and it's very easy to commit the sin of lust just by looking too long. The dorms are all co-ed now, and nobody will stop the young ladies from coming over to hang out in your rooms, and your parents and church friends aren't going to be there to tell you 'no.' If they find out that you're a Christian and trying to save yourself for marriage, sometimes they'll take that as a challenge and come try rub up against you just to see if they can make you stumble.

College is a truly evil place."


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The rape channel cares about people having sex. Go figure.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Down at the engineering college, things are going to get really awkward and hairy with the 8-to-1 gender ratio. Send lube and Nair.
 
palelizard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: if you thinks negotiating a safe, sane, and consensual exchange of power has anything to do with sex, well...
You might be right, but leave it to these people to think that a safe, sane, and consensual exchange of power is wrong


"A great man once said, everything is about sex. Except sex. Sex is about power."
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Which ones?

Asking for a friend
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Laura, those libs have made getting laid so much harder now that 'society' frowns on raping blind drunk sorority pledges. We can only hope the Supreme Court rules on this soon"
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

palelizard: vudukungfu: if you thinks negotiating a safe, sane, and consensual exchange of power has anything to do with sex, well...
You might be right, but leave it to these people to think that a safe, sane, and consensual exchange of power is wrong

"A great man once said, everything is about sex. Except sex. Sex is about power."


So the great man called himself a great man?
/jk
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was in college and the annual sex celebration came around, the dean would ask me to go off campus and wait for the two lasses of comely virtue true.   When they were to arrive, I'd get first shot but, strangely, they never showed up.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Down at the engineering college, things are going to get really awkward and hairy with the 8-to-1 gender ratio. Send lube and Nair.


I went to Purdue.

So I'm not getting a kick out of this reply.  I had courses with 100 students and no women.  I was envious of my friends who went to Indiana.

When I went to grad school, I went to Georgia State.  Complete opposite.  The women wore outfits to class like they were going to the club.  Purdue was nothing like that.  Everyone wore sweatshirts and baggy pants.  Stupid 90s.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The chyron reads like your stereotypical youth pastor trying to warn sheltered fundie high school boys about the evils of college.

"Okay, guys, today we're going to talk about how to stay strong in your walk with Jesus so that you can keep yourself pure when you go to college. College is a place that's just full of sexual temptation; Pretty young women are running around outside in wearing barely anything, and it's very easy to commit the sin of lust just by looking too long. The dorms are all co-ed now, and nobody will stop the young ladies from coming over to hang out in your rooms, and your parents and church friends aren't going to be there to tell you 'no.' If they find out that you're a Christian and trying to save yourself for marriage, sometimes they'll take that as a challenge and come try rub up against you just to see if they can make you stumble.

College is a truly evil place."


And that's just Liberty College!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fox News: WHARRGARBLLLL our tax dollars paying for porn

Narrator: Government appropriations pay for 6% of the budget at Ohio State University. Yes you read that correctly. https://busfin.osu.edu/sites/default/files/fy21_budget_plan_-_final.pdf Page 9.

And Tulane is a private school.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
College is a truly evil place.

No. Churches that manipulate their congregate are evil. They wrongfully guide people into thinking that a place to learn and exchange ideas without punishment is a bad place.

College students will fark...and fark...and fark. The more you tell them not to, the more they will.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: If they find out that you're a Christian and trying to save yourself for marriage, sometimes they'll take that as a challenge and come try rub up against you just to see if they can make you stumble.


Lord knows that line works 100%.  Just walk into the student union, proclaim "I'm saving myself for marriage", and bam, they'd be lining up to get themselves some.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I imagine sex with Laura Ingraham would result in a frostbitten weiner, if one could even get hard enough to enter.  Probably have to thumb in a softie.
 
robbrie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A handful of sheltered fundies who matriculate at Giant U end up wearing out their sex parts from overuse.

(boys & girls alike)
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.