(I Heart Radio)   Florida man hates slurpies so much he tries to light a 7-11 on fire right in front of 2 Royal Palm Beach officers   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Arrest, Criminal law, Palm Beach County, Florida, 38-year-old Jason Ball, Crime, Sheriff, Arson, Mischief  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ball was charged with arson of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, and unlawful removal of a shopping cart. But here's the kicker he was released on bail after about eight hours, even though, according to the arresting deputy, Ball has an extensive criminal history and was just recently released from jail...again.

I take it he's a cop or something?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it still count as an offering to the lord of light even if it gets you busted for arson?
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Ball was charged with arson of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, and unlawful removal of a shopping cart. But here's the kicker he was released on bail after about eight hours, even though, according to the arresting deputy, Ball has an extensive criminal history and was just recently released from jail...again.

I take it he's a cop or something?


No, he's literally a ball.
rukminim1.flixcart.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"legitimate consumer discourse"
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people really know how to take the pain, anxiety, and remorse of daily life and turn it up to eleven.
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let him start the basic fire, then use his body to put out the fire?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Ball was charged with arson of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, and unlawful removal of a shopping cart. But here's the kicker he was released on bail after about eight hours, even though, according to the arresting deputy, Ball has an extensive criminal history and was just recently released from jail...again.

I take it he's a cop or something?


I'm guessing he's an informer.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Slurpees don't burn.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He certainly made a meth of things
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Slurpees*
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The important question was what rank of royalty were the Palm Beach officers.  Were they Princes or just lame Dukes?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: koder: Ball was charged with arson of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, and unlawful removal of a shopping cart. But here's the kicker he was released on bail after about eight hours, even though, according to the arresting deputy, Ball has an extensive criminal history and was just recently released from jail...again.

I take it he's a cop or something?

I'm guessing he's an informer.


Um, in a fair number of jurisdictions nowadays, everybody gets bond for almost anything other than murder.  You may have seen reports about this on Fox News.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Slurpee®, please.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A massive orange slurpee is a fricken godsend on a hot day when your hangover is hitting hard.

A few glugs of vodka makes it even better.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If 7-11 didn't wanna be burned down, they shouldn't've built it in a place named after Royal Farms.
 
