 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Antimaskers demand that school bans punching, falling down, and cocaine   (al.com) divider line
53
    More: Asinine, Plaintiff, Injunction, Pleading, High school, Lawsuit, Civil procedure, group of parents, school officials  
•       •       •

1338 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2022 at 11:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is next level embarrassment for their kids.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just out of curiosity, how are they saying masks can cause nosebleeds? That's a new one.

Next week, they will say masks cause skin cancer on foreheads since masks stop sunlight from spreading evenly over the whole face.

/Antimaskers, if you happen to read this, please don't call it "research" and start spreading the skin cancer rumor.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get bloody noses very easily, have been wearing masks since March 2020, and have yet to get a bloody nose from them. The warm moist air trapped behind your mask makes it humid in your nose, making it LESS likely you'll get a bloody nose, which is caused by your nasal membranes drying out.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Madison suit, filed by Huntsville attorney Lowell Becraft Jr., parents said their children complained of headaches and sustained bloody noses due to wearing the masks.

One wonders how surgeons manage with this scourge.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Just out of curiosity, how are they saying masks can cause nosebleeds? That's a new one.

Next week, they will say masks cause skin cancer on foreheads since masks stop sunlight from spreading evenly over the whole face.

/Antimaskers, if you happen to read this, please don't call it "research" and start spreading the skin cancer rumor.


If I see someone not wearing a mask I'll be glad to give him a nosebleed.

/ and broken teeth
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The reason the kids are getting bloody noses is because they can't dig up there and pick their boogers out and they're getting crusted and then they play with it and it causes the nosebleed. Maybe they should teach children to blow their farking nose instead of picking it at it constantly
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Who's banned now?"
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: I get bloody noses very easily, have been wearing masks since March 2020, and have yet to get a bloody nose from them. The warm moist air trapped behind your mask makes it humid in your nose, making it LESS likely you'll get a bloody nose, which is caused by your nasal membranes drying out.


They don't want to admit their children are nose picking little goblins.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not cocaine! That's how I get shiat done!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Right, because nothing causes allergies more than filtering the air you breathe.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If your child has chronic bloody noses and headaches then you took them to the doctor for a full evaluation to rule out everything else before blaming the masks, right?

/of course they farking didn't, they're liars and idiots
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Funny how all these common folk across the country suddenly have the free time and money to sue school boards
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diogenes: In the Madison suit, filed by Huntsville attorney Lowell Becraft Jr., parents said their children complained of headaches and sustained bloody noses due to wearing the masks.

One wonders how surgeons manage with this scourge.


Womans hockey teams wore N95's during their games the other day, how they managed not pass out from lack of oxygen is nothing short of a miracle!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No, I get it. The kid comes home wearing a mask, they get slapped or hit for it giving them a bloody nose and headache. If the schools hadn't made them wear masks, the kid wouldn't have gotten a bloody nose.
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think punching and cocaine are already banned at most schools.

I'd make a joke about banning "getting punched," except I went to a HS that would suspend people for "fighting" when all they actually did was get sucker-punched.  But that's because the admins were a bunch of lazy authoritarian asshats, and now my joke isn't funny anymore.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My EMT instructor
"What is the most common cause of epistaxis?*"

"Digital insertion*"

*For those of you not taking an emt course

Most common cause of nosebleeds

Stickin yer finger up it
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I kinda want to see this go to trial to see what "proof" they come up with that masks are causing nose bleeds.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Just out of curiosity, how are they saying masks can cause nosebleeds? That's a new one.

Next week, they will say masks cause skin cancer on foreheads since masks stop sunlight from spreading evenly over the whole face.

/Antimaskers, if you happen to read this, please don't call it "research" and start spreading the skin cancer rumor.


I read it on the internet
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Next it'll be "Masks cause spontaneous combustion!"
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I believe these parents are greatly exaggerating how masks impact their kids. I hate whiny parents who do not like rules being applied to them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Asthma? Let them get Covid-19 if that's what they want. Children with asthma have Complement abnormalities that let them sit at the Big Kids Table.  Also, there's been so much death and dying that Go Fund Me is no longer a viable means of paying for a funeral.

And when these children predictably end up in the ICU with Severe Covid-19, arrest the parents.  Their behavior is scant different than throwing a child that can't swim off of a boat in deep water 30 feet from the shore.

They might make it.  Might.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: This is next level embarrassment for their kids.


The kids today call it "cringe"

CSB:

I asked my neighbor's teenager what his take was on the handful of vocal anti-CRT/Mask/Vax parents at his school (the vocal assholes as the school board meetings). I was told that the kids of these parents (classmates) are mocked relentlessly for having "such cringy/stupid/ embarrassing parents" and that like NO ONE wants to associate with these kids. They are becoming social pariahs very quickly.

(I am in liberal Northern Virginia [Loudoun County], so YMMV for your area)
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And yet, somehow, the Canadian women's hockey team was able to wear them and go 4-0 in the preliminaries?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Must have been hard with all those nosebleeds.
 
xalres
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am eternally grateful I live in an area where this type of white nonsense is non-existent. My kids can attend school without some middle-aged eternal toddler screaming that their parents are killing them or some such nonsense. Probably the fact that less than 1% of the student body is white, probably the fact that some of the kids are routinely dropped off by relatives who have massive Olde English script neck tattoos, probably both. Though, it would be amusing to witness.
 
wage0048
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The court needs to demand that the plaintiffs prove their claim that masks cause bloody noses.  And when they fail to do so, the court should jail them and fine them for perjury for making false statements when filing their suit.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Next it'll be "Masks cause spontaneous combustion!"


Spontaneous combustion is caused by holding in your farts.

Don't fart too much or you'll exacerbate global warming.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How do you expect teachers to get through the day if you ban cocaine?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ask the school nurse for her records
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So much blood pouring out of people's faces after long flights!

Or none.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When the GOP finally admits their base is dying off due to Covid they'll start pushing masks. Till then freedumb reigns.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 526x526]


My wife gave birth while wearing a surgical mask during the pandemic.  Yet these folks can't even wear one to the grocery store without claiming undue hardship.  What a bunch of pansies.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 526x526]


To be fair, the typical antimasker is really really fat, so they struggle to breath just walking from their pickup to the grocery store front doors.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: How do you expect teachers to get through the day if you ban cocaine?


Wrong drug
Ludes or booze

And I say this as a parent whose youngest is getting ready to turn 16
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Just out of curiosity, how are they saying masks can cause nosebleeds? That's a new one.


it's obvious.  kid wears mask, kid gets nosebleed therefore masks cause nosebleeds.  are you a moron or something?
Post hoc, ergo propter hoc
Youtube HL_vHDjG5Wk


actually breathing in humidified air is probably helping with winter nosebleeds and the headache is far more likely a symptom of boredom or dehydration.

if wearing masks for longs periods of time had adverse side effects there would be a rash of surgeons, nurses and lab techs dropping left and right.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: How do you expect teachers to get through the day if you ban cocaine?


They'd still have their wine.

/gallons and gallons of wine
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I kinda want to see this go to trial to see what "proof" they come up with that masks are causing nose bleeds.


Facebook, YouTube, their church, FOX
 
Toxophil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Frivolous lawsuits: for when you don't have a leg to stand on.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: How do you expect teachers to get through the day if you ban cocaine?


If they are using coke to get through the day they are doing it wrong.   you need something to take the edge off not ramp up chaos.
 
havocmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Funny how all these common folk across the country suddenly have the free time and money to sue school boards


It's Madison. They have nothing but time and money.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How much techbro crypto MLM stonks do you gotta sell to have a honkers and coontcaine weekend?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How farking DARE they ban cocaine in schools?

And what the fark is this swear jar button?
 
fredsnake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
F yer biatch muzzles
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Snapper Carr: How do you expect teachers to get through the day if you ban cocaine?

If they are using coke to get through the day they are doing it wrong.   you need something to take the edge off not ramp up chaos.


It would make Special Ed classes much more entertaining...

//next stop, hell for that joke
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Know who else had a nosebleed?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/beauty, Clark
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fredsnake: F yer biatch muzzles


Are right wingers just stroke victims?
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: fredsnake: F yer biatch muzzles

Are right wingers just stroke victims?


Plague rats gonna plague rat.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Know who else had a nosebleed?
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

/beauty, Clark


So give the kids some bullets to stuff up there and hope they don't sneeze.
Strange Brew - courtroom
Youtube cJ16axJDMNs
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.