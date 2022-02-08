 Skip to content
Putin escalates it a little if he doesn't get his way concerning Ukraine, threatens nuclear war in Europe
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we are supposed to believe that what Putin wants is more Chernobyl-like real estate to manage.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's clear Putin's bluff failed. Now we get to learn how desperate he really is.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It now occurs to me that Putin is more likely running a con by pretending to what is a popular to some Russians threat to grift money "for the cause". Sort of a reverse "build the wall".
I realize this has never been done by any world leader before but you know about Russians and plans and how creative Putin is.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: It's clear Putin's bluff BOTOX failed. Now we get to learn how desperate he really is.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I find it hard to believe Putin will actually make good on that threat. Nobody sane wants to be the one to lob a nuke and start WWIII.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd say "do it" but considering the state of disrepair that their arsenal is in I don't want them anywhere near their buttons.  Probably end up blowing up half their own country coaling up the nukes..
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Europe had a good run.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: I'd say "do it" but considering the state of disrepair that their arsenal is in I don't want them anywhere near their buttons.  Probably end up blowing up half their own country coaling up the nukes..


Yeah NATO would completely  "win" a nuclear war given the state of Russian nukes.  That still means both North America and Europe lose several major cities.

Where Europe loses several major cities. A Russian Nuke aimed at DC is likely landing on some Amish community in Pennsylvania, that is how much faith I have on their aim.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nuke your next door neighbor?  Seems counterproductive in the long run.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You know Russia is downwind?
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: It's clear Putin's bluff failed. Now we get to learn how desperate he really is.


Yeah but if you've ever dealt with Russia, you'll know that's not a good thing.  You HAVE to help them save face, or they will do violent and self destructive things which no Westerner would even think about.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Nuke your next door neighbor?  Seems counterproductive in the long run.


Makes perfect sense really. Level it with a nuke, take over, rebuild everything to the way you want it.

Of course, they'll have to deal with the radiation fall out.  Since Chernobyl, I'm sure they learned how to deal with that more effectively.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know why he thought that would have any chance of working. There's no way the US would overrule Ukraine's national sovereignty by saying they couldn't join NATO if they wanted to.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Nuke your next door neighbor?  Seems counterproductive in the long run.


This is Europe. That neighbor is really close.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Would somebody please just headshot him already? Nothing fancy, just end him.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: stuhayes2010: Nuke your next door neighbor?  Seems counterproductive in the long run.

Makes perfect sense really. Level it with a nuke, take over, rebuild everything to the way you want it.

Of course, they'll have to deal with the radiation fall out.  Since Chernobyl, I'm sure they learned how to deal with that more effectively.


I used to work with a guy who helped deal with the Chernobyl aftermath.

No, they haven't.

/had to swear at him to get him to stop wearing his thoriated labcoat in the lunchroom
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How is this little goblin still alive?
 
Zenith
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: OdradekRex: It's clear Putin's bluff failed. Now we get to learn how desperate he really is.

Yeah but if you've ever dealt with Russia, you'll know that's not a good thing.  You HAVE to help them save face, or they will do violent and self destructive things which no Westerner would even think about.


what take Krokodil and get more drunk?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bondith: No, they haven't.


Heh-heh, they haven't learned from their mistakes huh?  I believe it.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I did not have 'nuclear apocalypse' on my Worst Timeline Bingo Card. I guess anything's possible. Not probable, though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: How is this little goblin still alive?


Because there's no such thing as a real IMF (impossible mission force) there's no actual US department of folks trained and equipped to go out and assassinate world leaders.
 
qualtrough
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The US has troops all around the globe and moves them in and out all the time, but Russia moves its troops within its own borders and it's UNACCEPTABLE! This aggression will not stand! Apparently nobody learned any lessons from the Gulf of Tonkin incident and the run ups to both Iraq wars
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's turning into Kim J-U. Except more of a kobold.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: He's turning into Kim J-U. Except more of a kobold.


and he has a much better haircut.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cameroncrazy1984: There's no way the US would overrule Ukraine's national sovereignty by saying they couldn't join NATO if they wanted to.


Any NATO country can "overrule Ukraine's national sovereignty by saying they couldn't join NATO" by voting against allowing them in. That's how NATO works. The vote to allow another country in has to be unanimous. It's not an automatic admission upon request.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Don't Troll Me Bro!: How is this little goblin still alive?

Because there's no such thing as a real IMF (impossible mission force) there's no actual US department of folks trained and equipped to go out and assassinate world leaders.


Oh yeah, right.  That's just what they WANT you to believe man!
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  

qualtrough: The US has troops all around the globe and moves them in and out all the time, but Russia moves its troops within its own borders and it's UNACCEPTABLE! This aggression will not stand! Apparently nobody learned any lessons from the Gulf of Tonkin incident and the run ups to both Iraq wars


1/10 - you wrote something.
 
Zenith
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: mrparks: He's turning into Kim J-U. Except more of a kobold.

and he has a much better haircut.


and face lift
 
