(CNBC)   So this means BP will be cutting gas prices, right? Right? Anytime now? I was told this was how market forces worked   (cnbc.com) divider line
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BP executives upon reading the headline:

nih.govView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who on earth ever said that's how markets work?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to my local TV news, the high prices are being affected by the Russian/US tensions over Ukraine.

Didn't know Ukraine had crude oil.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No...but they apologize.
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
spacechecker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Who on earth ever said that's how markets work?


I'm not following sub's logic either. Was there a drop in demand? Why would a company cut prices when they're making a ton of money and people keep buying their stuff? I might have slept through that econ lesson.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Who on earth ever said that's how markets work?


No one.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No.  It means dividend checks will be larger like Leon.

You should have bought stock.  Then you could fill up that Ford F-350 you had to have.

The other day at the gas station, dude bought ten bucks for his 4x4 lifted Super RAM.   Maybe he just had to go 20 more miles.
 
kumanoki
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*Laughs in fully electric*
 
Nimbull
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd say if a company like that is making record profits and not reducing prices like they should be then their tax breaks should be removed since they apparently are so flush with cash.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The other day at the gas station, dude bought ten bucks for his 4x4 lifted Super RAM


I get a kick when people in large, loud trucks with huge mufflers races to get to the next red light.
I often wonder what kinds of jobs those people have to be wasting their money like that. To me? It's a waste of gas but if they can afford it, then so be it.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Darth Funjamin: Who on earth ever said that's how markets work?

I'm not following sub's logic either. Was there a drop in demand? Why would a company cut prices when they're making a ton of money and people keep buying their stuff? I might have slept through that econ lesson.


When competing in a free market you always have to keep your prices as low as possible because if you don't another company will start selling your same or similar product for less. In this way the invisible hand of the free market guarantees that the products consumers buy will always be the lowest price.

Clearly BP is selling it's product for the lowest possible price. The record profits are just a blip.
 
payattention
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Who on earth ever said that's how markets work?


The people who own the markets. They want us to believe that they will be fair about things.

/BWAHAHAHAHAHA SUCKERS!!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We can get rid of these crooks fast enough.  I wish I could live in an era where we don't kowtow to Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Exxon.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: No.  It means dividend checks will be larger like Leon.

You should have bought stock.  Then you could fill up that Ford F-350 you had to have.

The other day at the gas station, dude bought ten bucks for his 4x4 lifted Super RAM.   Maybe he just had to go 20 more miles.


Semi related note - why is it always someone driving a Canyonero that's complaining the loudest about gas prices?

If you don't want to spend drop a c-note whenever you fill the tank, get a Camry.  It'll make grocery runs just as well as the F-250.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: spacechecker: Darth Funjamin: Who on earth ever said that's how markets work?

I'm not following sub's logic either. Was there a drop in demand? Why would a company cut prices when they're making a ton of money and people keep buying their stuff? I might have slept through that econ lesson.

When competing in a free market you always have to keep your prices as low as possible because if you don't another company will start selling your same or similar product for less. In this way the invisible hand of the free market guarantees that the products consumers buy will always be the lowest price.

Clearly BP is selling it's product for the lowest possible price. The record profits are just a blip.


There it is. The most ignorant thing I've read all day.

Now I'm wondering if you're trolling. If so, 10/10.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: No.  It means dividend checks will be larger like Leon.

You should have bought stock.  Then you could fill up that Ford F-350 you had to have.

The other day at the gas station, dude bought ten bucks for his 4x4 lifted Super RAM.   Maybe he just had to go 20 more miles.


but I neeeeeeeeeed that super ram for my trips to the gym.

and that one time every three years i have something to put in the back of it
 
