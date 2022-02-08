 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Welcome to business friendly Florida, where you can rent high end cars from a car rental agency being operated by your next door neighbor   (local10.com) divider line
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now, now, now...that guy paid his grift like any good 'Merican, and he has the right to run his business from his home, ignoring any zoning or environmental laws that might otherwise apply.  If you want your own sweet deal, get out your checkbook and make it payable to "Ron DeSantis"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clearly what someone with money should definitely NOT do is open a similar nuisance business near the home of the law's sponsor and any of the Governor's properties or family members. They definitely should NOT do that.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next week's headline:  Rental cars at 1107 Lincoln street being mysteriously keyed--tires slashed.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If cars are parked on the street and the town can regulate parking then there's your answer.  Sounds like the town is in in the grift.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who got a banner ad for VRBO when they opened the article?
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deregulation solves everything!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, it would be just terribleif Mr. Rabinowitz's insurance company did an audit. I'm sure he's in violation of several security clauses.

Maybe Guido next door could cause...an issue.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. OmicRon is passing a mountain of "Florida is Freedom" bills, and all of them will stink up the place backfiring like crazy.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's weird.  I just opened up a car towing service next door, and I've noticed a lot of Corvettes and Teslas making safe travel down a residential road difficult.  If you'd like your cars back, they're at the bottom of the Atlantic".
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fta: "things have changed since 1970"

No shiat.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Gee, it would be just terribleif Mr. Rabinowitz's insurance company did an audit. I'm sure he's in violation of several security clauses.

Maybe Guido next door could cause...an issue.


He's definitely in violation of the terms of a personal auto policy.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got something like that going on in the alley behind my house but I don't mind so much because the cars are parked along my back fence and we had DUI drive through my nieghbor's back fence a couple summers ago. Also, kids were parking in the alley and getting high so these cars are blocking that next to my house. As long as the cars are in decent shape and we don't have alarms going off all the time live and let live.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TAKE IT EZ LLC

More like "take it sleazy", am I right?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residents of one South Florida street are fuming after a neighbor opened a car rental business at his house.

Our HOA runs off crap like this before I ever get a chance to fume.  Not for lack of trying, every couple months someone tries to start an auto shop out of their garage.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone at the town cared there are probably a dozen laws it's easily in violation of. Of course the neighbors could get together and block off the street too.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thoroughly agree with the neighbor who also comments about coping as well with morons staying at  Air B&Bs, the Destroyer of Neighborhoods, and a veritable wart on the ass of the universe.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x239]
This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.


That doesn't sound safe.

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x239]
This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.


There's a bit of difference between your neighbors throwing a party once a month and a business operations every day.
 
northernmanor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOA haters, this is your cue. Hello? HELLO?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x239]
This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.


Ew.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

northernmanor: HOA haters, this is your cue. Hello? HELLO?


Right here, explain how an HOA does this better than my city. If your city doesn't take care of this kind of thing that's the problem not the lack of an HOA.

HOAs are just city governments for the derp brigade, as far as I can tell. They hate government so much they recreated it almost exactly under another name.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x239]
This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.


So no side walks and you allow on street parking?
So no one is allowed to walk anywhere?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x239]
This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.


Something like that was happening down the street from my in-laws house, then one day I saw a bunch of adults leaving early morning with sleeping bags. Turns out the cop that lived there was throwing wife swapping orgies. Perhaps you should go join the party someday, it might be interesting!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Clearly what someone with money should definitely NOT do is open a similar nuisance business near the home of the law's sponsor and any of the Governor's properties or family members. They definitely should NOT do that.


I've worked in HOA communities that cater to the economic class that the governor and his cronies come from.  They like these kinds of laws, because their HOAs shield them from having to put up with any similar nuisances themselves, and even if someone in their neighborhood is running such a business, their property is often sufficiently large enough that it would go unnoticed by their neighbors.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x239]
This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.


There's so much cocaine being consumed in that house.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
badplaid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

amigafin: MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x239]
This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.

Something like that was happening down the street from my in-laws house, then one day I saw a bunch of adults leaving early morning with sleeping bags. Turns out the cop that lived there was throwing wife swapping orgies. Perhaps you should go join the party someday, it might be interesting!


That's exactly what is happening although I bet it's well beyond wife awapping and most definitely with drugs and likely a lot of onlyfans content.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The guy who lives across from me runs a plumbing business. About a year ago he closed the actual business location and began operating out of his home. He keeps his two service trucks in his driveway, he parks his personal truck on the street in front of his house, and his wife parks in front of their neighbors house.

On weekdays his 4 employees park on the street in front of my house, my neighbors, and the house next to them, essentially taking up all parking from the corner (my house) down three houses on both sides. Technically speaking this breaks no laws, streets are considered public parking. I know people on Fark like to dump on HOAs, but I'm staring to see the appeal of having one.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x239]
This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.


Swinger parties or meth lab?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: The guy who lives across from me runs a plumbing business.


I had a simular experience when I lived on Long Island. Next door neighbor owned a construction company and he would park his 3 or 4 trucks outside his house and would spill over in front of my house. Plus he had illegal renters staying in his basement and those folks had to park their cars somewhere too.

Lets just say, we had some issues with them.

So glad I moved to an HOA neighborhood.

say what you will about them, but at least there are no cars in the streets.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So is this thread chain a warning about not living in an HOA?
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A new state law places restrictions on local governments when it comes to regulating home based businesses

There's your problem right there: Florida.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have a coworker going through something like this with her neighbor, they were running an auto mechanic shop there and dumping fluids in the backyard, multiple reports to the county and it would disappear for a bit and then come back. They were selling the cars as well and working on them at all hours of the day keeping the neighborhood up. After they stopped doing that they have been running food trucks out of there dumping waste water and cooking oil in the yard, street, and turned the basement into a kitchen. The inspectors have been out again a bunch of times and have gotten cease and desist orders from too for many violations and still haven't stopped. They seemed surprised that when my coworker called up with some follow up complaints that they had not shut down. People like this and the ones in the story wont stop until you are towing their shiat away.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I actually don't really have a problem with this.

In fact, I am in favor of Japanese-style zoning:

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Note that small shops and offices are allowed even in the most restrictive residential zone, and most residential zones allow restaurants, garages, larger stores, etc.

Also note that the zoning is more national, with less local input.  Also, those are the only types of zones allowed; much less complicated than in the US.  Reduces the power of NIMBYs.

Now, parking is minimal, but since rail transit is very common it's less necessary, along with having shops near residences.
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: ReapTheChaos: The guy who lives across from me runs a plumbing business.

I had a simular experience when I lived on Long Island. Next door neighbor owned a construction company and he would park his 3 or 4 trucks outside his house and would spill over in front of my house. Plus he had illegal renters staying in his basement and those folks had to park their cars somewhere too.

Lets just say, we had some issues with them.

So glad I moved to an HOA neighborhood.

say what you will about them, but at least there are no cars in the streets.


Question, how does cars in the streets harm you? I grew up with plenty of households in the neighborhood having more cars than spots (neighborhood built in the 1960s when 1 car would have been the norm, fast forward to the 90s when 3-4 was more normal) and other than my brother hitting the neighbors car when backing out of the drive as a new driver it never presented any kind of issue to us.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Next week's headline:  Rental cars at 1107 Lincoln street being mysteriously keyed--tires slashed.


You don't even need to do that to mess with them. You do have to have the stomach of making his customers annoyed but they are renting luxury cars so who cares. Just do shiat like double park the car in the customer is trying to take out and move when the police finally show up (who will eventually stop showing). It's Florida, the police will not do anything with video evidence.  Play the most awful music you can on repeat. Generally fight fire with fire.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pellet gun is the answer.  Quiet and can take out tires and glass...purely a suggestion or course and one should never advocate for property damage

Also these could accidently get put near the cars

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know what they say: "Good back-up spikes make good neighbors."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

robodog: steklo: ReapTheChaos: The guy who lives across from me runs a plumbing business.

I had a simular experience when I lived on Long Island. Next door neighbor owned a construction company and he would park his 3 or 4 trucks outside his house and would spill over in front of my house. Plus he had illegal renters staying in his basement and those folks had to park their cars somewhere too.

Lets just say, we had some issues with them.

So glad I moved to an HOA neighborhood.

say what you will about them, but at least there are no cars in the streets.

Question, how does cars in the streets harm you? I grew up with plenty of households in the neighborhood having more cars than spots (neighborhood built in the 1960s when 1 car would have been the norm, fast forward to the 90s when 3-4 was more normal) and other than my brother hitting the neighbors car when backing out of the drive as a new driver it never presented any kind of issue to us.


It takes street parking away from residents who now have to branch out for parking, taking other neighbors parking, who branch out from there. If you have a driveway they will park right up to the entrance and the city/state will not want to tow them because big trucks are a huge pain to tow.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: The guy who lives across from me runs a plumbing business. About a year ago he closed the actual business location and began operating out of his home. He keeps his two service trucks in his driveway, he parks his personal truck on the street in front of his house, and his wife parks in front of their neighbors house.

On weekdays his 4 employees park on the street in front of my house, my neighbors, and the house next to them, essentially taking up all parking from the corner (my house) down three houses on both sides. Technically speaking this breaks no laws, streets are considered public parking. I know people on Fark like to dump on HOAs, but I'm staring to see the appeal of having one.


Similar here, but construction... the best is when he cuts lumber on Sunday mornings
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Most likely Renting them out on TURO.

I'm not saying that you could get some friends to rent all the cars (one at a time) and somehow total them.
He will only get Actual Cash Value, there goes any profit.  Plus he will have a difficult time replacing them in this environment.

I don't think there is any "chip shortage" affecting car sales, it's all guys like this with a dozen cars renting them out on TURO.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

northernmanor: HOA haters, this is your cue. Hello? HELLO?



Air B&Bs everywhere, rental car business next door, transmission repair shop across the street, crazy orgy parties taking up all the parking in the cul-de-sac twice week, neighbor has chickens, another neighbor painted his house bright pink with purple polka dots, neighbor's dogs pooping in the yard, neighbors playing country music too loud all hours of the night, neighbors running a crack house down the block, neighbor with 27 million watts of security lights, neighbor that hasn't mowed his lawn since 1993...

All still less hassle than the last HOA I had to deal with.
 
ongbok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

slantsix: Deregulation solves everything!


Yep. This is what happens when you get a bunch of Right Wingers screaming about deregulation.

It sounds like here that there is a very poorly written ordinance that allows home businesses to operate with very few regulations, and I bet nobody in a position to challenge these people on their business are willing to do so because they either don't want to bother, or they are afraid of being labeled anti business.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x239]
This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.


Do you live near lakewood
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

badplaid: amigafin: MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x239]
This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.

Something like that was happening down the street from my in-laws house, then one day I saw a bunch of adults leaving early morning with sleeping bags. Turns out the cop that lived there was throwing wife swapping orgies. Perhaps you should go join the party someday, it might be interesting!

That's exactly what is happening although I bet it's well beyond wife awapping and most definitely with drugs and likely a lot of onlyfans content.


Well if there is one thing that local code enforcement and police will not tolerate, is people having fun. I am sure if you tell your local authorities about the sex and drugs they will close that shiat right down.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x239]
This is the front of my house.  Neighbor to the right constantly has bunches of people over.  They take up all the street parking (so I can't even park my work van in front of my own house) and park right in front of everyone's mailboxes.

They often even park 3 deep in the cul-de-sac so it's one big parking lot with no room to turn around. This is like 10 times a month. The picture shown is even a light day.

Swinger parties or meth lab?


Why not both?.jpg
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: "That's weird.  I just opened up a car towing service next door, and I've noticed a lot of Corvettes and Teslas making safe travel down a residential road difficult.  If you'd like your cars back, they're at the bottom of the Atlantic".


You just can't tow a vehicle just because, if the car is parked legally there is nothing they or anyone else can do.  I love when libertarians and republicans get their comeuppance.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: "That's weird.  I just opened up a car towing service next door, and I've noticed a lot of Corvettes and Teslas making safe travel down a residential road difficult.  If you'd like your cars back, they're at the bottom of the Atlantic".

You just can't tow a vehicle just because, if the car is parked legally there is nothing they or anyone else can do.  I love when libertarians and republicans get their comeuppance.


Really just libertarians because they refuse to live in an HOA.
 
