(Abc.net.au)   You know what's even better than 7 minute abs? 3 second abs   (abc.net.au) divider line
29
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, but what are you gonna do when someone comes out with 1 second abs???
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like my workout is already fine-tuned.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
7's the key number here. Think about it. 7-Elevens. 7 dwarves. 7, man, that's the number. 7 chipmunks twirlin' on a branch, eatin' lots of sunflowers on my uncle's ranch. You know that old children's tale from the sea. It's like you're dreamin' about Gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly Brie time, baby. Step into my office.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When am I ever going to find the time for that? Between drinking alone and crying myself to sleep in the evenings, and commenting on Fark I'm booked.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sweet. I can combine my workout life with my sex life and save even more time!

I am going to productive the fark out of 2022!

/"Swear Jar credits"?
//fark you Drew.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've got a hot new exercise plan for you.  It only takes 3 seconds!....with 100 rep sets...
 
Reyito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ReluctantPaladin: Sweet. I can combine my workout life with my sex life and save even more time!

I am going to productive the fark out of 2022!

/"Swear Jar credits"?
//fark you Drew.


By sheer coincidence "Maximum amount I can lift for 3 seconds" is generally my type.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Suddenly that 2-minute Pr0nHub "workout" has got you feeling like a champ, huh?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is just more propaganda to stop you learning about the Ab-Abber 2000
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know what's better than doing nothing? Anything.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've dreamed about imagining a short workout and I've never thought I've looked so good as I assume now.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: You know what's better than doing nothing? Anything.


What's the best time to plant a tree? 20 years ago. What's the second best time to plant a tree? Now.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: You know what's better than doing nothing? Anything.


Nothing is better than God.

Anything is better than nothing.

Therefore, anything is better than God.
 
Kubo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Almost as if its not about the weight, its about the exertion.
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Houdini's like now you tell me
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: 7's the key number here. Think about it. 7-Elevens. 7 dwarves. 7, man, that's the number. 7 chipmunks twirlin' on a branch, eatin' lots of sunflowers on my uncle's ranch. You know that old children's tale from the sea. It's like you're dreamin' about Gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly Brie time, baby. Step into my office.


Why?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have to be at the gym in 26 seconds.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We haven't investigated other muscles yet, but if we find the three-second rule also applies to other muscles, then you might be able to do a whole-body exercise in less than 30 seconds," he said

Legitimately looking forward to whatever the fark this entails
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If this is how you workout this is what how you'll end up looking:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Combustion: Yeah, but what are you gonna do when someone comes out with 1 second abs???


Not one.  Three!  Step into my office, because you're farking fired!
 
danvon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: XtremeLeeWyte: 7's the key number here. Think about it. 7-Elevens. 7 dwarves. 7, man, that's the number. 7 chipmunks twirlin' on a branch, eatin' lots of sunflowers on my uncle's ranch. You know that old children's tale from the sea. It's like you're dreamin' about Gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly Brie time, baby. Step into my office.

Why?


'Cause you're farkin' fired.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

danvon: Dr Jack Badofsky: XtremeLeeWyte: 7's the key number here. Think about it. 7-Elevens. 7 dwarves. 7, man, that's the number. 7 chipmunks twirlin' on a branch, eatin' lots of sunflowers on my uncle's ranch. You know that old children's tale from the sea. It's like you're dreamin' about Gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly Brie time, baby. Step into my office.

Why?

'Cause you're farkin' fired.


That's what I was waiting for!
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Combustion: Yeah, but what are you gonna do when someone comes out with 1 second abs???

Not one.  Three!  Step into my office, because you're farking fired!


Sounds like a budget crunch.  The system works!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Combustion: Yeah, but what are you gonna do when someone comes out with 1 second abs???


That is precisely the issue with this sort of quick calculation about "how things work." Yes, the first second is important, the first 3 seconds are important, the first 10 seconds are important, the first minute, ditto ... and eventually you reach a point of diminishing returns when minutes of further work do not confer much measurable benefit. In today's simplistic click-bait world, we have to put up with a lot of nonsense that has little connection to reality.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: You know what's better than doing nothing? Anything.



Sometimes doing nothing is the right thing.

Dogs and cats get this.
 
amindtat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This strikes me as a poorly written summary of what is probably a decent study. The article needs to define what it means by "maximum effort." As someone who has been weightlifting for a few years, maximum effort in one rep sounds to me like your 1 rep-max (1RM). No trainer, PT, kinesiologist, etc. is ever going to tell you to jump right to a 1RM without doing warm up sets. You're just asking for an injury.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: whatsupchuck: You know what's better than doing nothing? Anything.

What's the best time to plant a tree? 20 years ago. What's the second best time to plant a tree? Now.


Coincidentally, that's the same time to take up golf.

...or was  it 30?
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would read this article but I have to be at the gym in 20 seconds
 
