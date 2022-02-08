 Skip to content
(Fox2 Detroit)   All bridge travel between Detroit & Canada is closed. The angry trucker out front shoulda told ya   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
39
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use flamethrowers. Stop these assholes now.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Isn't that private land?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like a towing company that could handle a semi could make some decent money clearing that jam out. The old "move it or loose it".
 
Klyukva
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Sounds like a towing company that could handle a semi could make some decent money clearing that jam out. The old "move it or loose it".


Rumor is all the towing companies are refusing to touch this (either out of fear or because the support the truckers, take your pick).
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What greater show of freedom loving than blocking the freedom of everybody else, oh my?
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would not want to be the road crew assigned to that pee bottle cleanup
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Biden economy is so good these truckers don't even have to work?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Sounds like a towing company that could handle a semi could make some decent money clearing that jam out. The old "move it or loose it".


Wrecker companies know which side their bread is buttered on, and it usually comes with a side of unhinged people. No one is going to move those that isn't a government or military vehicle.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Truck drivers needing to cross the border are being re-routed to the Port Huron Blue Water Bridge."

Yeahhh that's not a minor detour. So now they're farking big time with their colleagues' pay. Any truck driver crossing the Blue Water Bridge with a destination near Windsor should be given a complimentary aluminum bat.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It seems to me we have reached the "terrorism" stage of the so-called freedom convoy.  Note to media:  stop calling it freedom convoy!
 
sleze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Drop some concrete barriers in front of the first and behind the last truck in the traffic jam.  Let's see how long their gas, food, and water hold out.
 
Pert
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Sounds like a towing company that could handle a semi could make some decent money clearing that jam out. The old "move it or loose it".


Lose, not loose.

Unless that was a moose pun.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Note to media:  stop calling it freedom convoy!


I saw someone here on FARK refer to them as the Flu Trux Klan, and I've been using that ever since.
 
hestheone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ha ha - suck it, vaxers.  Maybe the liberals can sway things with a few riots.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't care how much I support a cause (in general, I mean), the minute you shut down major travel roads, I don't like you anymore.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Isn't that private land?


Are we for private ownership and respect of property now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

snocone: What greater show of freedom loving than blocking the freedom of everybody else, oh my?


I mean....they've been stuck for hours without fuel or food. Unintended consequences? They're experiencing a few...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Use flamethrowers. Stop these assholes now.


See above post. What is it with some people a burning vehicles?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm ok with A-10s being used.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, if interfering with international trade doesn't get the feds involved, I don't know what will.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Tr0mBoNe: Isn't that private land?

Are we for private ownership and respect of property now?

[Fark user image image 425x280]


If you had to choose one, would you choose to be killed by police for selling cigarettes or forced to get a vaccine?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Normal_View: Well, if interfering with international trade doesn't get the feds involved, I don't know what will.


Are you aware that Canada and the USA are different countries?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder what the tens of thousands of truckers who can't do their jobs to get paid think of these dozens of assholes who seem to have the money to take weeks of vacation to travel the country and keep other truckers from doing their jobs?
 
BigMax
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why we need the Gordie Howe Bridge open. The Gordie would check these bastards into the river...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The Biden economy is so good these truckers don't even have to work?


When you walk into the bank with a bag of rubles to pay off your truck that's what you want then to believe.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The car ad before the video says "Less Talk. More Drive."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Isn't Canada the largest importer of Ukraine immigrants?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I wonder what the tens of thousands of truckers who can't do their jobs to get paid think of these dozens of assholes who seem to have the money to take weeks of vacation to travel the country and keep other truckers from doing their jobs?


BTW, the bad actors are paid actors. See go-fund-illegal activity on record.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe there'll be a Critical Mass counter-protest with cyclists.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: ColonelCathcart: Tr0mBoNe: Isn't that private land?

Are we for private ownership and respect of property now?

[Fark user image image 425x280]

If you had to choose one, would you choose to be killed by police for selling cigarettes or forced to get a vaccine?


Nobody gets killed for refusing the vaccine, yet they are free to go on to kill others. Freedom convoy.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: ColonelCathcart: Tr0mBoNe: Isn't that private land?

Are we for private ownership and respect of property now?

[Fark user image image 425x280]

If you had to choose one, would you choose to be killed by police for selling cigarettes or forced to get a vaccine?


Does your mother know you're this stupid?
 
jgilb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Start shooting thousands of pink paint balls at their trucks. They'll clear out in minutes.
 
sniderman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pert: UncleDirtNap: Sounds like a towing company that could handle a semi could make some decent money clearing that jam out. The old "move it or loose it".

Lose, not loose.

Unless that was a moose pun.


Did you mean "mose" pun?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I May Be Crazy But...: ColonelCathcart: Tr0mBoNe: Isn't that private land?

Are we for private ownership and respect of property now?

[Fark user image image 425x280]

If you had to choose one, would you choose to be killed by police for selling cigarettes or forced to get a vaccine?

Nobody gets killed for refusing the vaccine, yet they are free to go on to kill others. Freedom convoy.


Yeah. I know which would make me angrier, but some people seem to think they're equivalent.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just noticing that the anti-vax truckers are having a bigger impact on border crossings than TFG's wall...
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This could all go away if a certain Mandate was lifted. Just Saying.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Obscene_CNN: This could all go away if a certain Mandate was lifted. Just Saying.


UM, how about f****** NO!
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fine. Revoke their border privileges.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Detroit weather is in the 20's today. I would just use firehoses. On a mist, just enough to make them cold, wet and miserable.
 
