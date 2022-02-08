 Skip to content
(Meadville Tribune)   Launched in 2016, Armstrong partnered with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to create an initiative called Healing Heroes, So far they've paired 8 veterans with service dogs and are seeking 7 more qualified applicants. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (meadvilletribune.com) divider line
    Woofday, Dogs, Posttraumatic stress disorder, United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Dog, Veteran, Florida service-dog, Dog health, local veterans  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Can't remember if I posted any of these yet; got a new dog themed office calendar for WFH.

January...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
And February...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: And February...
[Fark user image 425x637]


Should've added:

Yo dog, I heard you like pictures of dogs!  So I took a picture of a picture of a dog taking a picture of me while I take a picture, dog!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Oblig
Oblig trigger warning deals with PTSD and war trauma
The Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation (KNGF) commercial for veteran dogs
Youtube WIlPFRsseQ8
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

New pillow so now he has no legs 😔
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
New pillow so now he has no legs 😔
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
We went on a short vacation this weekend and had to leave the dogs at the kennel for 2 nights.  I am always super nervous leaving the dogs in someone else's care, since sometimes it feels like I'm the only one who knows what my dog needs.  When we dropped my dog off, my sister reminded them that Ro can be defensive and afraid around other dogs.  When we picked them up Sunday afternoon, I asked how Ro did, and the lady said "do good.  The dogs were running around all over the yard and having fun this morning" and I said "just Juneau and Rowena?" And she said "no, all 14"
Apparently, the reminder was not communicated effectively.  I'm not mad, I'm super happy.  I think her aggression is tied to leash walking and my presence.  I'm glad she had a good time.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sleeping in the car after being picked up
Fark user imageView Full Size

Awkwardly sleeping on the couch after dinner.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: We went on a short vacation this weekend and had to leave the dogs at the kennel for 2 nights.  I am always super nervous leaving the dogs in someone else's care, since sometimes it feels like I'm the only one who knows what my dog needs.  When we dropped my dog off, my sister reminded them that Ro can be defensive and afraid around other dogs.  When we picked them up Sunday afternoon, I asked how Ro did, and the lady said "do good.  The dogs were running around all over the yard and having fun this morning" and I said "just Juneau and Rowena?" And she said "no, all 14"
Apparently, the reminder was not communicated effectively.  I'm not mad, I'm super happy.  I think her aggression is tied to leash walking and my presence.  I'm glad she had a good time.
[Fark user image 422x750]
Sleeping in the car after being picked up
[Fark user image 422x750]
Awkwardly sleeping on the couch after dinner.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
AROOOOOOOOOOOO!
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Already we got some primo funny junk up in here, jolly good show!
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
God--
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait we're celebrating an initiative that has matched one dog with one vet... PER YEAR?!?  Holy fark that's just so typical of services for veterans I want to cry.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
images.ctfassets.netView Full Size

Another day, another dog, another dollar.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 523x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/miss ya Stanley.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Down?!...Na I'm good.

scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
