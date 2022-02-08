 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   "At one point, Gower stated to [an] officer that he had a grenade in his [backside] and he wanted to [pass gas]." Taco Bell wanted for questioning   (8newsnow.com) divider line
5
    More: CSB, English-language films, Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian Gower, Hotel, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Explosive material  
•       •       •

211 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hangover was entertainment, not a tutorial.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ASS GRENADE - BUMBUM GRANADA TRADUZIDO | EM INGLÊS IS GOOD #02
Youtube U0tndT4lV68


(warning: PNSFW)

(additional warning: this is not the worst music video I've ever seen... but it's close)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ANOTHER story about the guys who tried to kidnap Michigan's governor?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gee, talk about a Holy Hand Grenade...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/five is right out
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.