 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "Ow My Balls," Olympic Edition   (twitter.com) divider line
32
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2022 at 2:05 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"That guy needs a hug"  farking laughing my arse off.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Surprised with how many YouTube videos out there no one has created an "Ow, My Balls!" clip show.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The scream is what makes it.  I didn't know a guy could scream in French, but he screamed in French.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His Wikipedia page though...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can't tell you how much I needed this laugh today.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Agony of Defeat has a new poster child.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I felt that from the other side of the globe.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought the Olympics were in China, but that sure looked like Bangkok.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess that's gonna put a new spin on the classic image of the dude lounging at the ski lodge by the fire in a cast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: I felt that from the other side of the globe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was 2007 and he's probably still icing his jimmies.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aaaagggghhhhhhh!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually, you have to pay good money for that

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He didn't even fall down.  He's pretty tough.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, dude. That made my balls hurt, and I've had ovaries since birth.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The Agony of Defeat has a new poster child.


OG:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There are many ways to get swole, this is not one of them.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Watched the video.  Didn't quite feel it.  Need to check it out on the big screen
 
janzee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He almost duplicated the Wilhelm scream right after impact.

The Wilhelm scream sound effect
Youtube xn6hhrX34Pw
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
oof ow
Youtube ybERimJ2eUk
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

The Simpsons - Football In The Groin (Hans Moleman)
Youtube PTCEPBDekH4
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What is the problem. Yeah sure, he slammed his eggs so hard they went back in time and birthed the first chickens, but he is standing on the world's biggest ice pack. Shove a handful down the front of your suit and walk it off.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sacre bleu balls!
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: What is the problem. Yeah sure, he slammed his eggs so hard they went back in time and birthed the first chickens, but he is standing on the world's biggest ice pack. Shove a handful down the front of your suit and walk it off.


I've been kicked hard enough to crack the skin of the scrotum, and I'm pretty sure it wasn't 1/10 that much kinetic energy. He was likely blinded by the pain and I'm frankly amazed he was able to stay upright. No walking that off, when the adrenaline wore off I felt like puking for about 4 hours.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's been a good five minutes, and despite even posting in another thread, I still cannot stop giggling at the French scream.

I genuinely thank you for the laugh, Subby.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The boys took a beating"

Lol. I've raced and coached. That's f*cking hilarious.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Moving at 60mph and take flexible pole to the scrote? Chalk that up to new nightmares I didn't ever consider.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.