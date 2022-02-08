 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Friend steals truck, returns it. Owner then notices gun missing along with the $13K in precious metals. Yes preciousssss, metals   (klkntv.com) divider line
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is a GTA 5 RP character arc.
 
Theeng
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With friends like this...
 
doomjesse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Proof he had $13k in metals in a 6 year old truck is missing?  It being 'Murica no proof needed for pistol.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What precious metals may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Simpsons Insurance Policy
Youtube Mt9GW2jxt6Q
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$13k in "precious metals" ? I had no idea stealing catalytic converters paid off that much.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Catalytic converter prices are out of control.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Obviously the thief only wanted the metals, but after you steal from a guy, it's best not to leave him armed.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: What precious metals may look like:

[Fark user image 720x502]

[Fark user image 610x340]


The world needs more Korean death metal.
 
meathome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pro Tip:  If he steals your truck, that person is probably not your friend.

an exception is made if you happen to live in a B-grade movie from the 80s.
 
