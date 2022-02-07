 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Q: What's a nun wear to the casino? A: a gambling habit   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sexy nun thread!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At 80, it's going to take a miracle to get that $ repaid.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Take my wife, please one liners,com
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How long had she been dipping into the Bingo money before moving on up to the big leagues?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My uncle was a hermaphrodite, he could not decide if he wanted to be a nun or a priest
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jesus, that's one expensive habit.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know, my dad was a nun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Apparently not a lucky little lady in the city of light.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a one-woman production of Guys and Dolls with an $800,000 budget?  I hear the duet she sings with herself is a real showstopper.
 
The Red Zone [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even the nuns are screwing kids now.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

