(WTAE)   Headline: "Car drives into hole". TFA: "...water company was digging a hole and the car drove into it." Narrator: "It was not a self driving car"   (wtae.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin
3 hours ago  
*chuckle*
 
Picklehead
3 hours ago  
From the article: An empty can of Pabst Blue Ribbon was also spotted in the back seat. When informed that he had an alcohol restriction on his license due to all the previous DWIs, Bettcher reportedly said he can, "drink all he wants."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho
2 hours ago  

Picklehead: From the article: An empty can of Pabst Blue Ribbon was also spotted in the back seat. When informed that he had an alcohol restriction on his license due to all the previous DWIs, Bettcher reportedly said he can, "drink all he wants."

[i.imgur.com image 612x612]


Wrong thread, and the thread you want... TFA is from 2017.
 
vudukungfu
1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Picklehead: From the article: An empty can of Pabst Blue Ribbon was also spotted in the back seat. When informed that he had an alcohol restriction on his license due to all the previous DWIs, Bettcher reportedly said he can, "drink all he wants."

[i.imgur.com image 612x612]

Wrong thread, and the thread you want... TFA is from 2017.


Now make him blow in the thing.
 
GregInIndy
23 minutes ago  
The passive voice is a constant feature of car-collision journalism. Cars do things seemingly on their own. Collisions just happen. Drivers can do no wrong.
 
skinink
21 minutes ago  
That's a nice insurance rate you had there. It's a shame what's about to happen to it.
 
