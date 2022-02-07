 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   What's small, red and whispers? A hoarse radish. This is your Fark Gardening thread for Tuesday February 8, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
14
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

43 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2022 at 7:00 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vegas_greaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Horseradish isn't red.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I can't wait until it's time to plant tomaters.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Someone gave me a few small leaves from a succulent plant. I'm keeping them in wet paper for now. I need to plant them yesterday. Any suggestions?

I don't know the species, but they're common succulents, maybe a [random animal] tail. Donkey? Pig?

Advice welcome.
 
DocBubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I do enjoy dad jokes
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I've checked dates, drawn up plans, done counts, checked against seed count.
I'm ready.
Hurry up Feb.  I'm impatient.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

vegas_greaser: Horseradish isn't red.


It will clear your sinuses when grating it. WHOOOOO
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I planted my onions this weekend. Three seeds each in 120 cells, so that's, like, at least seven onions.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Started the aerogarden. The two pods of lettuce have got some nice growth, and the basil has just germinated.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

DocBubba: I do enjoy dad jokes


This one can't be beet.
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I sorted my seeds by alphabetical order.
Pulled out a lot off old packs and varieties I didn't want to grow.

I now have a container of mixed seeds to plant in the compost bin for bonus veggies!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Pasnute: I sorted my seeds by alphabetical order.
Pulled out a lot off old packs and varieties I didn't want to grow.

I now have a container of mixed seeds to plant in the compost bin for bonus veggies!


I have a bunch of flowers I don't want to grow.  I'm just going to toss marigolds at my fenceline, I guess.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Look!  The garlics want to say hi!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Someone gave me a few small leaves from a succulent plant. I'm keeping them in wet paper for now. I need to plant them yesterday. Any suggestions?

I don't know the species, but they're common succulents, maybe a [random animal] tail. Donkey? Pig?

Advice welcome.


Dry them and try smoking them.

Or, if they've got little roots by now, put them in/on well drained soil.  Sand mixed with potting soil will probably work.  If you're super serious, you can get succulent medium that's basically little rocks, and then they'll never get over watered.

Cover the roots just a little and keep it damp for a week, then let it dry between waterings.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Look!  The garlics want to say hi!

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Hi garlics!

I'm jealous.  We're moving next month and I won't have garlics this year.  Trying to grow some in pots to plant next fall.  Well see how that goes.

Right now it's all about trying to plan out the best garden spots via satellite images.  This year is just going to be for getting fruit trees, rhubarb, and asparagus in the ground.  And probably some hot peppers because I love good hot peppers.

It's exciting, but sad that we won't have much this year.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.