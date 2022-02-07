 Skip to content
(BBC)   An international search is on for a missing 16th Century painting worth millions (It was last seen in the Scottish fishing port of Peterhead in 1904 and measures 12ft by 6ft)   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey I saw one for sale just like it,

Only $3.50
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That old thing? I think the cleaning lady made it into a birdhouse. She's crafty like that.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heheheh

Peterhead
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Peterhead is the name of my Richard Cheese/Beth Gibbons mashup band.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Peterhead is the name of my Richard Cheese/Beth Gibbons mashup band.


I mean, I get what you're going for here but Portishead is actually the name of a British town, too. Down Bristol way.
 
