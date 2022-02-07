 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This form left me dead   (twitter.com)
    More: Fail, shot  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
angelwhoswears.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine...IT people in North Carolina.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For tax purposes
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.wired.com/story/null-license-plate-landed-one-hacker-ticket-hell/
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [derpicdn.net image 671x255]


I live each day with that thought in mind
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Internet: certifying you from marriage to grave
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

PamelaApostolo1: Hmmmm...North Carolina...WTF is going on over there???? 🙃👇😶 https://t.co/PSy41I2gLl


Now I'm wondering if this is on purpose... "Myself" appears to be greyed out (as in unavailable).
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Imagine...IT people in North Carolina.


I can't imagine anyone in the Research Triangle Park or the Charlotte Financial District would need IT, no.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Life can get a bit complicated when you are your own grandpa.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You can just edit the webpage content using the browser developer tools.  Would be simple enough to clone the button and change the text.  Since the original is someone taking a photo of their screen instead of a screenshot, maybe they don't have that knowhow, or maybe they did that to give it some credibility.

Case and point (check down by the 'add comment' button):


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
killershark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So is this for people who have accidentally been declared dead by North Carolina? And how many people are accidentally declared dead that it warrants its own button?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You can pre-plan your own funeral so why not go one step further?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Filling out a 'Self" death certificate is the only way I know how to cancel the cable.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An unfortunate amount of people get incorrectly reported dead every year. It's hell to get that rescinded. Plus side? No taxes because you are dead
 
Koodz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: An unfortunate amount of people get incorrectly reported dead every year. It's hell to get that rescinded. Plus side? No taxes because you are dead


When I went to the bank to open my first checking account at the age of 16 I was informed I could not because a credit check revealed that I was dead.

It took two in person trips to the Social Security Administration to get resurrected.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Koodz: iheartscotch: An unfortunate amount of people get incorrectly reported dead every year. It's hell to get that rescinded. Plus side? No taxes because you are dead


Downside: no social security checks (and/or accrual) or medicaid/medicare/health insurance because you are dead.

Remember: On average you come out AHEAD with what you pay in vs. what you get out of the system over your lifetime.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Koodz: iheartscotch: An unfortunate amount of people get incorrectly reported dead every year. It's hell to get that rescinded. Plus side? No taxes because you are dead

When I went to the bank to open my first checking account at the age of 16 I was informed I could not because a credit check revealed that I was dead.

It took two in person trips to the Social Security Administration to get resurrected.


It's, apparently, not always THAT easy
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A great talk about how bad the security is around death and birth certificates is here from Defcon 23 "I will kill you" by Chris Rock (not the comedian).  He has a longer talk that he did at Ruxcon which goes into more details.

/most placed didn't have procedure to un-dead someone
 
minorshan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: You can just edit the webpage content using the browser developer tools.  Would be simple enough to clone the button and change the text.  Since the original is someone taking a photo of their screen instead of a screenshot, maybe they don't have that knowhow, or maybe they did that to give it some credibility.

Case and point (check down by the 'add comment' button):


[Fark user image image 850x478]


You're assuming a lot out of the type of people who'd even want to fake this. And a lot of a Carolina government IT person.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: You can just edit the webpage content using the browser developer tools.  Would be simple enough to clone the button and change the text.  Since the original is someone taking a photo of their screen instead of a screenshot, maybe they don't have that knowhow, or maybe they did that to give it some credibility.

Case and point (check down by the 'add comment' button):


[Fark user image image 850x478]


Or you could just check the website yourself to verify:

https://meckrodhd.permitium.com/consumer/dc/application?step=1

Linked from here:

https://www.mecknc.gov/ROD/VitalRecords/Pages/default.aspx
 
IamAwake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://meckrodhd.permitium.com/dc/application


I must be missing something, because that's not what it says.  But hey!  I'm not looking for page clicks to my twitter feed or something, so who knows, I'm probably lying.
 
BigMax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It should be "me" not "myself"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IamAwake: https://meckrodhd.permitium.com/dc/application


I must be missing something, because that's not what it says.  But hey!  I'm not looking for page clicks to my twitter feed or something, so who knows, I'm probably lying.


This is what I get when I follow the link from the county website.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are we, are we, are we ourselves?
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Koodz: iheartscotch: An unfortunate amount of people get incorrectly reported dead every year. It's hell to get that rescinded. Plus side? No taxes because you are dead

When I went to the bank to open my first checking account at the age of 16 I was informed I could not because a credit check revealed that I was dead.

It took two in person trips to the Social Security Administration to get resurrected.

It's, apparently, not always THAT easy


Wait until he tries to collect social security.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
North Carolina: preparing for the zombie apocalypse since 2022!
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not me, I'm in my prime

/no daisy at all
 
