(WJLA Washington DC)   Suburban Maryland dog walker injured in dog flipping related attack, which is just as evil as you were thinking, but probably less acrobatic than you are picturing   (wjla.com) divider line
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's pretty goddamn evil.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Only 15 states have stolen dog laws, Maryland is not one of them. In Virginia, stealing a dog is a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

Hell yeah, Virginia.
/Stealing someone's pet is farked up.  Don't do it, even though you are a piece of shiat.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For real?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark has justifiably scrubbed posts of mine and sent me to the penalty box for perhaps over-enthusiastically calling out lynch mobbers.

But someone who ran their index finger down the potential career list and said,

"Hmm.  Dog thief.  That's for me."

?

I would learn with little dismay of a bizarre and unfortunate mishap in which while changing a flat the tire ended up around their neck just as the gas cap failed spewing fuel into the tire and onto their lit cigarette etc.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do they make improvements?

Do they take an out of shape Labrador retriever, spend 5 weeks running it, grooming it, training it, then sell it for a quick profit?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not sure dog flipping is even close to describing these things subby.  Puppy Snatchers must die.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Fark has justifiably scrubbed posts of mine and sent me to the penalty box for perhaps over-enthusiastically calling out lynch mobbers.

But someone who ran their index finger down the potential career list and said,

"Hmm.  Dog thief.  That's for me."

?

I would learn with little dismay of a bizarre and unfortunate mishap in which while changing a flat the tire ended up around their neck just as the gas cap failed spewing fuel into the tire and onto their lit cigarette etc.


That's awful Buck - we don't wish that sort of thing on people.  Instead, why not get them a nice Colombian necktie to encourage them to stop being so antisocial?

/works every time, they're guaranteed to stop causing problems with a gift like that
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only 15 states have stolen dog laws

The fark? No. Dogs are property and your basic larceny charge covers it. There's also a tort if you want to sue the thief for trespass to chattels.

//This is like saying X number of states only have stolen phone laws. Theft is theft.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Yeah, that's pretty goddamn evil.


There's evil, and then there's depraved...
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We have a jackhound (Jack Russell & Dachshund). At the time we adopted him from the local Shelter, he was going between ($850-1350). We got him for $40 & he came with a puppy starter kit: toys, food, blanket, puppy shampoo, licence, tags, neutering, shots ... Seriously, everything. Someone bought him, spent beaucoup bucks, and when he was about 6 mo's old and the new wore off, he was pushed out of a car on a country road on the CA Central Valley & abandoned. I checked: no one even tried to look for him. We have a great companion. Why are people such jerks about pets? I've never bought a pet. Only fools do. Too many good dogs in the shelters, and cats, too. He's our 8th pet in 26 yrs. Several lived to be 15-20.
 
