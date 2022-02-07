 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Leaf blowing melee ends in stab fest   (clickorlando.com) divider line
2
    More: Asinine, Crime, Kyong Moulton, arrest affidavit, Dagger, Violence, PALM BAY, man's sister, Palm Bay woman  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 11:38 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moulton told Palm Bay police she came home Sunday afternoon and found leaves on her front lawn. Assuming they had been placed there by the people across the street, she pulled out her leaf blower and blew them back onto their lawn

As one does.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Leaf blowing feud ends with 2 stabbed
...
[The video] does not show anyone being stabbed, and police said they did not recover a knife.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.