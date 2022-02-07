 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Leave your car at the Park and Fried lot and take the express bus   (wcvb.com) divider line
3
    More: Scary, Automobile, Transport, Massport parking lot.The incident, Commuter rail, rows of vehicles, Transportation, The Station nightclub fire, Anderson Regional Transportation Center  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 11:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A small pla e crashed into the long term lot at Reno a few years back. My friend came back from a trip to discover that his car was only 2 spaces outside the sphere of destruction.
I can't imagine how the people who came back to no csr, likely without warning.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't have left the radio on.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Left the cars at Woburn lot , what did they expect ..
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.