(Rick Romero)   You may not believe this but what is on the internet may not always be true   (burnabynow.com) divider line
24
posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 10:24 PM



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Abe was right!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is exactly what I expect an Internet truth teller to say.
 
markhwt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I get my political opinions from fark.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I'm reading this headline on the internet, should I assume it isn't true, or that it is???
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too smart for that, I only trust Americans on the internet, so really I just trust stuff the more American flags it waves around.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think I found a new photo for all my online accounts.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I just read this on the internet...
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if it's here on Dark, it must be true.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're telling me they weren't related in that video that I...um...heard about?

\kidding
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Penis goes where?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PAIGE NO!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not actually deli meat
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: This is exactly what I expect an Internet truth teller to say.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm not actually deli meat


But are you a meat popsicle?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Came here for this. Saved me a GIS, thx
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"No way, Ted Nugent wouldn't crap his pants!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Inconceivable
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                                                                           WELCOME TO FARK
 
