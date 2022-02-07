 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lex 18)   THE LATEST: A car crashes and flips outside of a Nicholasville Wendy's, and both the driver and the passenger involved claim they were kidnapped by the other. Wait, don't tell me, I know this riddle   (lex18.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, English-language films, car crashes, involved gave conflicting statements, Automobile, Wendy's, Transport, Nicholasville Wendy, Main Street  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 9:44 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The surgeon was his mother!
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They told him it was albatross, but it was actually his son!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are the fries ok?
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd flip for a Strawberry Lemonade, too.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I was kidnapped, I would expect Arby's or better!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no riddle, this is just a very involved set up for another social media sick burn by the Wendy's Twitter account.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

maddan: If I was kidnapped, I would expect Arby's or better!


Arby's? Ugh. I'd rather starve. Applebee's or Chili's or better.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Live shot from the scene.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sir, this isn't an Arby's.

\ That's what you guys were looking for.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah, the old "they cannot convict the both of us" strategy.  Let us see how that works out for them.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bob always lies.  Ted always tells the truth.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No kidnapper! No kidnapper! You're the kidnapper!
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It was the passenger.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I've been kidnapped by K-Mart!"

bp3.blogger.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shoot the hostages!
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So the fox watches the car flip over the river and the grain a'splodes all over the Wendy's ... with the chicken in a sandwich ... ?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size

"If someone tries to kidnap you, you just kidnap 'em right back."
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.