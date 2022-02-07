 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   Crabby ex leaves bad review on area billboards   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Dave Ryan, Advertising, Minnesota Vikings, Twitter, Billboard, Playoffs, Stunt, Weekend  
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to do contact tracing...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Dave is opening up a seafood restaurant?
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta be a stunt. No outdoor media company would allow a personal attack on an individual like that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crab if you wanna...
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave Ryan is the name he gave her.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, who even HAS pubes nowadays?
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sexually-active woman in the Midwest isn't completely shaved?

/ please give me her number
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crabby Appleton - Go Back
Youtube hcSLOJdZuyo
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pestifer: Like, who even HAS pubes nowadays?


Dammit, too fast...
Winner.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is a viral marketing campaign where Dave will be promoting a seafood restaurant.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dbaggins: My guess is a viral marketing campaign where Dave will be promoting a seafood restaurant.


Twin city seafood, as sold by this guy....
Fark user imageView Full Size



/got nuthin'
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Joe's Crab Shack seen taking notes.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: Dave Ryan is the name he gave her.


Ken Adams!
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dave Ryan's Crab Emporium, free hermit crabs with every purchase?
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's a newer seafood restaurant in our town that has a big banner out front that says "Crabs". I mean, yeah, we get you serve seafood, but why not list it as just "crab" or list crabs with something else. Just sounds odd to me.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Like, who even HAS pubes nowadays?


Married people.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sugarmoobs: There's a newer seafood restaurant in our town that has a big banner out front that says "Crabs". I mean, yeah, we get you serve seafood, but why not list it as just "crab" or list crabs with something else. Just sounds odd to me.


Giggle. Probably means they have more than one crab to serve.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Like, who even HAS pubes nowadays?


Do they have to be mine?
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dave Ryan should put up a billboard too.

'Dave Ryan is a giver'
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Leslie Jones again?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Like, who even HAS pubes nowadays?


If she self manicures she might have missed some spots...

/like her hairy bunghole
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Pestifer: Like, who even HAS pubes nowadays?

If she self manicures she might have missed some spots...

/like her hairy bunghole


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe someone is opening a pasta restaurant, and misspelled "carbs".
 
tommyl66
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Cat Lady is a legend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I gave you what?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: Gotta be a stunt. No outdoor media company would allow a personal attack on an individual like that.


You know how I can tell you didn't read the article?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's not very descriptive. WHICH Dave Ryan could be very important for some guy's or gal's next date with Dave Ryan.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Speaker2Animals: Gotta be a stunt. No outdoor media company would allow a personal attack on an individual like that.

You know how I can tell you didn't read the article?


I read the article. It barely even counts as an article. They didn't know shiat, and then they switched to random Twitter users saying they're confused by it as well.

Literally the only thing I learned is that Dave Ryan is the name of a local DJ and that the radio station he's with isn't saying shiat, so it might be a promotional stunt that they're keeping mum on at the moment for some reason.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Speaker2Animals: Gotta be a stunt. No outdoor media company would allow a personal attack on an individual like that.

You know how I can tell you didn't read the article?


The fact Dave Ryan is a radio personality employed by a radio station known for pulling publicity stunts, which is clearly stated in the article?
Did I guess right?
Am I caller number 7?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fireproof: thesharkman: Speaker2Animals: Gotta be a stunt. No outdoor media company would allow a personal attack on an individual like that.

You know how I can tell you didn't read the article?

I read the article. It barely even counts as an article. They didn't know shiat, and then they switched to random Twitter users saying they're confused by it as well.

Literally the only thing I learned is that Dave Ryan is the name of a local DJ and that the radio station he's with isn't saying shiat, so it might be a promotional stunt that they're keeping mum on at the moment for some reason.


OK, so maybe we know exactly what it is and I just wanted to biatch about that shiatshow of an "article."
 
