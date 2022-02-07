 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   I smell a rat   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Vintage, identical example of the toy, Steamboat Willie, earliest version of Mickey, Mickey Mouse, 1928 in film, film Steamboat Willie, Plane Crazy, Minnie Mouse  
•       •       •

660 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 8:12 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty cool, 90 or so years old.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: That's pretty cool, 90 or so years old.


And still under copyright.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
David Fincher's Mickey.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought something like that would be worth more. I guess vintage toys really follow that cycle, and are worth a lot less when anyone that had them as a kid is dead.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Brit's have such funny words, Monmouthshire,
Pontypool, Abergavenny, Recycling ...
 
RI_Red
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The White Stripes I think I smell a rat
Youtube 2kfx80H3N1g
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oblig.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.