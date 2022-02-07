 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Spider brings stiletto to fight   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
27
    More: Fail, Foot, Kitten heel, Yahoo!, App Store, Footwear, Shoes, High-heeled footwear, Arachnid  
•       •       •

1302 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Omg 1 3/4 inches of the shoe's heel stuck in her foot, there's an x-ray.
*shudder*
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I was "whatever" until I saw that x-ray. I can't believe she left it in, I would have yanked that out by reflex I'm sure.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job, Spider!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how in the heck.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's true -- stiletto heels ARE bad for your feet.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only hookers wear those kind of shoes. Tramp stamp that spider!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Yeah, I was "whatever" until I saw that x-ray. I can't believe she left it in, I would have yanked that out by reflex I'm sure.


You would try more likely.  Something like that goes in, the muscles and flesh clench around it - it's a real biatch to even get blades and the like out of people once you've stabbed or cut them deeply, much less weird shiat like shoes that are in no way designed for this.  It's very likely you'd be unable to pull it out without doing some really damn serious damage to your foot - far beyond what happened as it went in.  And that's if it didn't lodge into or between a few foot bones, just to make it even more awful

/yay huh?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OW OW OW OW OW

/why did I look at the pictures?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Yeah, I was "whatever" until I saw that x-ray. I can't believe she left it in, I would have yanked that out by reflex I'm sure.


I'd think a more likely reaction would just be pure shock.  Like pain, but also a frozen 'is this really happening right now, tell me this isn't real' kind of feeling.  And, as a bonus, for anyone in the USA, the subsequent thought process of "do I really need to call an ambulance for this?  Who can I text to drive me to urgent care?"


/but yeah, if you stab yourself with something, leave it in. Stabilize it if you can. That's what the EMTs are going to do.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Omg 1 3/4 inches of the shoe's heel stuck in her foot, there's an x-ray.
*shudder*


My response: "AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHAAAAHHHH!!!!!"
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Broke my finger once trying to swat away some horrid flying creature in my hallway that landed in my ear. Whacked it in to the wall flailing around in sheer panic. Turned out to be a junebug. My kids still point, laugh, and mock every time they see one near me.

And that isn't my most embarrassing bug story. Not even close.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm in shock for her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 398x305] [View Full Size image _x_]


Like the adult version of putting a penny in a light socket.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: drewogatory: Yeah, I was "whatever" until I saw that x-ray. I can't believe she left it in, I would have yanked that out by reflex I'm sure.

I'd think a more likely reaction would just be pure shock.  Like pain, but also a frozen 'is this really happening right now, tell me this isn't real' kind of feeling.  And, as a bonus, for anyone in the USA, the subsequent thought process of "do I really need to call an ambulance for this?  Who can I text to drive me to urgent care?"


/but yeah, if you stab yourself with something, leave it in. Stabilize it if you can. That's what the EMTs are going to do.


I mean, I'd try and get it out, never go to the ER, take some aquarium meds when it got puffy then end up needing my whole leg cut off. I'm not bright when it come to injury.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe that'll teach her not to be such a farking dipshiat about spiders.

/it won't
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The spider be like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Maybe that'll teach her not to be such a farking dipshiat about spiders.

/it won't


I thought that but then noticed the Australia part.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why your mother told you to put your shoes away.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Broke my finger once trying to swat away some horrid flying creature in my hallway that landed in my ear. Whacked it in to the wall flailing around in sheer panic. Turned out to be a junebug. My kids still point, laugh, and mock every time they see one near me.

And that isn't my most embarrassing bug story. Not even close.


I HATE JUNE BUGS
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Brewster: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Maybe that'll teach her not to be such a farking dipshiat about spiders.

/it won't

I thought that but then noticed the Australia part.


Eh, she isn't a tourist, she should know better.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Brewster: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Maybe that'll teach her not to be such a farking dipshiat about spiders.

/it won't

I thought that but then noticed the Australia part.

Eh, she isn't a tourist, she should know better.


True.  It's Australia, even the shoes want to kill you.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's still not as painful as this...

WARNING!: Graphic image!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rw98
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And the spider is telling his friends: But i didnt even touch her. I swear!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rw98: And the spider is telling his friends: But i didnt even touch her. I swear!


Nah, the spider was on the ceiling yelling, "THAT'S RIGHT! YOU BETTER STAY DOWN! GOT ANY MORE shiat TO SPRAY AT ME NOW? YEAH THAT'S WHAT I FARKING THOUGHT! Oh here comes the ambulance. I"M GONNA LAY EGGS IN YOUR PILLOW WHILE YOU'RE IN HOSPITAL! Cryin' not-enough-legs biatch."
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you're an adult who behaves this way around spiders, consider seeking professional help.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.