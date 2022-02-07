 Skip to content
(CNN)   Stop farking shooting each other - Richland, Washington Fred Meyer edition   (cnn.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another white terrorist strikes again, this time in a neighborhood grocery store.

When are we going to make all white people register their guns with the police?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well those Fred Meyer TV commercials do make me want to choke someone.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second grocery store shooting in as many days, because why not, it's America.
 
Throbbing Biological Urges
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this the part where we jump to conclusions?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
catch him. And use archaic uses, but curb stomp.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, I mean, what else are we going to do with all these bullets?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Throbbing Biological Urges: Is this the part where we jump to conclusions?


Conclusions?
Ya I'll jump, the adult Male killed people.
Wheres the good guy with a gun?
Gimme a break.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Must have seen the chicken wing prices
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Throbbing Biological Urges: Is this the part where we jump to conclusions?


Hes probably maga, dollars to donuts.
Bet?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's now the sound of gunshots, it's the sound of Nikita Khrushchev laughing from beyond the grave.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: Must have seen the chicken wing prices


Thank u for the levity.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It is my god-given American right to shoot other people as much as I can pretend I'm scared of them, it says so right here in my Pocket Constitution.
 
