(MLive.com)   Welcome one and all to opening day of black sturgeon season... and it's over   (mlive.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kid, do you want to know about our Lord and Savior Jaws?"
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If things are so bad that only six fish total are allowed to be caught, maybe don't fish them at all? Makes more sense to me if you're trying to preserve the population.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Ben Carson ok?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: If things are so bad that only six fish total are allowed to be caught, maybe don't fish them at all? Makes more sense to me if you're trying to preserve the population.


Or at least throw them back?

I don't think they're trying to save the population.  More like being able to say we tried soooooo hard and still couldn't save them.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, there's a lot of sturgeon jokes.

"I said I wanted a surgeon"
 
talkertopc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Alebak: If things are so bad that only six fish total are allowed to be caught, maybe don't fish them at all? Makes more sense to me if you're trying to preserve the population.


But TRADITION! At least according to the article. I say fark tradition and replace the event with something else, maybe something like a sand bag tournament where both children and adults can still participate.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All 6 were already tagged? That's not a great indicator that the wild population is rebounding :(
 
zbtop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alebak: If things are so bad that only six fish total are allowed to be caught, maybe don't fish them at all? Makes more sense to me if you're trying to preserve the population.


Basically consider it the price of buying off the locals who could otherwise imperil a preservation project. They get a local contest for a few bragging rights and a handful of fish and some minor news coverage, and generally positive buy-in to the program, instead of a ton of legal fights, political acrimony, and non-compliance that results in the larger effort being harmed.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...or these are the 6 dumbest sturgeon in the water
 
caljar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Alebak: If things are so bad that only six fish total are allowed to be caught, maybe don't fish them at all? Makes more sense to me if you're trying to preserve the population.


They sold over 500 fishing licenses.  It turns out fishermen and hunters are willing to pay for using the outdoors, and most others, don't.
 
bittermang
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Alebak: If things are so bad that only six fish total are allowed to be caught, maybe don't fish them at all? Makes more sense to me if you're trying to preserve the population.

But TRADITION! At least according to the article. I say fark tradition and replace the event with something else, maybe something like a sand bag tournament where both children and adults can still participate.


Tradition is just Ancestral Peer Pressure
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Six fish?

Was lightning involved?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
.. Caught, for the very first timmmmeee......

//<ducks>
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Get the eggs.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Roe is me.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The five First Nations in the area get to take six sturgeon this year when the warms up. They wait because they traditionally use spears.

https://www.greatlakesnow.org/2021/05/black-lake-sturgeon-fishing-indigenous-culture-conservation/

The Black Lake lake sturgeon population is rebounding. Slowly, but steadily. MDNR keeps pretty good tabs on the population, resulting in a lot of tagged fish.

People travel in for the event from a long way away, sometimes even other countries. It's a pretty good boost the the local economy.

Conservation costs money. Licenses help defray that cost.

I speak as a biologist and outdoorsperson
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, it worked in Blazing Saddles
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

caljar: Alebak: If things are so bad that only six fish total are allowed to be caught, maybe don't fish them at all? Makes more sense to me if you're trying to preserve the population.

caljar: They sold over 500 fishing licenses.  It turns out fishermen and hunters are willing to pay for using

[to exploit] the outdoors, and most others, [who are reasonable hunters concerned with not just the sport, but with conservation] don't.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: The five First Nations in the area get to take six sturgeon this year when the warms up. They wait because they traditionally use spears.

https://www.greatlakesnow.org/2021/05/black-lake-sturgeon-fishing-indigenous-culture-conservation/

The Black Lake lake sturgeon population is rebounding. Slowly, but steadily. MDNR keeps pretty good tabs on the population, resulting in a lot of tagged fish.

People travel in for the event from a long way away, sometimes even other countries. It's a pretty good boost the the local economy.

Conservation costs money. Licenses help defray that cost.

I speak as a biologist and outdoorsperson


Sounds reasonable.

What are you doing on Fark?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Alebak: If things are so bad that only six fish total are allowed to be caught, maybe don't fish them at all? Makes more sense to me if you're trying to preserve the population.


RTFA, they mention that this a balance between old tradition and conservation. As a result, they carefully pick how many each year, undoubtedly more precisely than is normal....
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: caljar: Alebak: If things are so bad that only six fish total are allowed to be caught, maybe don't fish them at all? Makes more sense to me if you're trying to preserve the population.

caljar: They sold over 500 fishing licenses.  It turns out fishermen and hunters are willing to pay for using [to exploit] the outdoors, and most others, [who are reasonable hunters concerned with not just the sport, but with conservation] don't.


So "reasonable" hunters don't pay licensing fees? Sounds to me like you don't know what the word "reasonable" means. Reasonable people follow the rules.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I go fishing (as much as I can) here in Michigan.  I buy a license every year.  Guess I'm stoopid or unedgy or something.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Six fish?

Was lightning involved?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: DarksideHalo: caljar: Alebak: If things are so bad that only six fish total are allowed to be caught, maybe don't fish them at all? Makes more sense to me if you're trying to preserve the population.

caljar: They sold over 500 fishing licenses.  It turns out fishermen and hunters are willing to pay for using [to exploit] the outdoors, and most others, [who are reasonable hunters concerned with not just the sport, but with conservation] don't.

So "reasonable" hunters don't pay licensing fees? Sounds to me like you don't know what the word "reasonable" means. Reasonable people follow the rules.


Whoops. I did not edit and annotate that properly.
 
