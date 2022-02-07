 Skip to content
(NPR)   IRS abandons plan to require facial recognition to access tax information in response to outrage from millions who read about it on their phones unlocked with FaceID   (npr.org) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With Face ID, it's only stored on the phone. That's why people don't have nearly the same amount of trouble with the idea as the IRS' thing, subby.

/really, though, we have some of the lowest levels of government trust in the Western world, so it's no surprise people had a problem with this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I already gave them my face.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*cough*driver's licenses*cough*
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's because with Apple we have a choice. Won't be so with the IRS.
 
