Fire alarm halts sexy parking ramp romp
24
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, that is illegal?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess if you know you're going to get dragged in for jumping bail, you might as well have a last fling in a random stairwell and pull the alarm in order to draw attention to yourselves.

It wouldn't be my cup of tea but you do you, Whitedog.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jonelle S. Hill, 41, pulled the fire alarm in the third-floor stairwell, according to the criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court. They arrived to find no fire; however, Hill was having intercourse with Joshua D. Whitedog, 42, in the stairwell one level up, according to the complaint. Hill told police they were "putting out the fire," when police asked what they were doing,"


I was ready to call that an own-goal until I got to the end.  Holy fark, that is hilarious.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hill told police they were "putting out the fire," when police asked what they were doing, according to the report.
That's funny.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hill told police they were "putting out the fire," when police asked what they were doing, according to the report. She also admitted to pulling the fire alarm, saying she needed help; however, Hill refused to say what she needed help with."

I would link to the video of this, but I think Fark doesn't allow porntube links.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They arrived to find no fire; however, Jonelle Hill 41 was having intercourse with Joshua D. Whitedog, 42, in the stairwell one level up, according to the complaint.
Hill told police they were "putting out the fire," when police asked what they were doing, according to the report. She also admitted to pulling the fire alarm, saying she needed help; however, Hill refused to say what she needed help with.


Bath salts or Florida may have been a factor.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hill told the police they were "putting out the fire"
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: "Hill told the police they were "putting out the fire"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they didn't start the fire?
 
telejester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGogmagog: They arrived to find no fire; however, Jonelle Hill 41 was having intercourse with Joshua D. Whitedog, 42, in the stairwell one level up, according to the complaint.
Hill told police they were "putting out the fire," when police asked what they were doing, according to the report. She also admitted to pulling the fire alarm, saying she needed help; however, Hill refused to say what she needed help with.


Bath salts or Florida may have been a factor.


perhaps Jenkem
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Excuse me while I whip out this fire hose."
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I worked with a guy that had sex with a gal in a LaCrosse parking ramp stairwell. She gave him Crabs and he shamefully admitted giving her oral , with disgust.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So they didn't start the fire?

No, they didn't light it, but they're trying to fight it.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nice spot for a Park & Ride
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: "Excuse me while I whip out this fire hose."


"You know how to get me,
Ok here"
"Uh, ok"
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: Nice spot for a Park & Ride


Ya, my mom wants her space back.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: I worked with a guy that had sex with a gal in a LaCrosse parking ramp stairwell. She gave him Crabs and he shamefully admitted giving her oral , with disgust.


Crabs, other thread.
Were dealing with REAL ISSUES, PLEASE.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They must have been watching British Park Porn.
 
Monac
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Salmon: "Hill told the police they were "putting out the fire"


Maybe she thought pulling the alarm would turn on fire sprinklers, so she could do a sexy dance under them, a la "Flashdance".  Forgetting, of course, that it was February.  In Wisconsin.

Well, hey, you come up with a better explanation.  Or at least a sexier one.
 
creckert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: I worked with a guy that had sex with a gal in a LaCrosse parking ramp stairwell. She gave him Crabs and he shamefully admitted giving her oral , with disgust.


There's no shame in enjoying the freshest seafood buffet possible
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Burning bush?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmm... I just scrolled down the main page.

Naked guy extinguishing non-existent fire trifecta in play.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: They arrived to find no fire; however, Jonelle Hill 41 was having intercourse with Joshua D. Whitedog, 42, in the stairwell one level up, according to the complaint.
Hill told police they were "putting out the fire," when police asked what they were doing, according to the report. She also admitted to pulling the fire alarm, saying she needed help; however, Hill refused to say what she needed help with.


Bath salts or Florida may have been a factor.


I've been to La Crosse many times and I'm guessing meth was the accelerant of choice,
 
