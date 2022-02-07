 Skip to content
(Kare11)   Accused murderer asks judge to let him tamper with witnesses again   (kare11.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Judge, District Court Judge Nicole Engisch, Zoom Monday morning, Coach, months of segregation, Baseball, recreational facilities, detailed statement  
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've almost shot a couple people on 169 in Champlin and I don't even own a gun.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did he say, "Please"?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The second time I had jury duty, they admitted they'll give the attorneys your contact info. "The attorneys might want feedback on what they did wrong so they can improve." Yeah, fark that.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Slap on the wrist, time served, and probation. No bond either!

/am i doing criminal justice reform right?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Silly inmate. You're only allowed to tamper with witnesses if you're rich, white and using Venmo for all your minor transactions.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TFA is the kind of thing that I'd expect to make it in to my Google News feed if I clicked on a few too many Fox News articles.
 
wage0048
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: I've almost shot a couple people on 169 in Champlin and I don't even own a gun.


I hear you.  I live not to far from there, and as far as I care, there's no good reason to cross the Mississippi anywhere between Hwy 610 and Clearwater.  No need to drive through rednecksville.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This guy has no street credit. I'm surprised he's not complaining about getting his ass kicked. Look, word to the wise, If you trade your soups strategically, you can accomplish anything behind bars. No phones needed.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wage0048: RolfBlitzer: I've almost shot a couple people on 169 in Champlin and I don't even own a gun.

I hear you.  I live not to far from there, and as far as I care, there's no good reason to cross the Mississippi anywhere between Hwy 610 and Clearwater.  No need to drive through rednecksville.


I'm living right in the middle of Rednecksville and boy howdy. I tell you hwat...
 
pueblonative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: The second time I had jury duty, they admitted they'll give the attorneys your contact info. "The attorneys might want feedback on what they did wrong so they can improve." Yeah, fark that.


Tell them you believe in jury nullification; they'll never call you back again.  That's essentially what I did 20 years or so back; haven't heard from them since.
 
