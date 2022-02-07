 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   Well, the bar name checks out   (minnesota.cbslocal.com)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wise guy, eh?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Should have gone to Moe's Tavern instead.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The security video shows people in the area flitching from the gunfire, but no one was hit."

If you are flitching in public, you probably should be shot!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The security video shows people in the area flitching from the gunfire, but no one was hit."


I bet half of them had no flitch training beforehand but suddenly knew how to flitch instinctively when gun-play started
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

maddan: "The security video shows people in the area flitching from the gunfire, but no one was hit."

If you are flitching in public, you probably should be shot!


Anybody who loves their momma will fight you if you call him a son of a flitch
 
Speef
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: "The security video shows people in the area flitching from the gunfire, but no one was hit."


I bet half of them had no flitch training beforehand but suddenly knew how to flitch instinctively when gun-play started


You may think you don't know how to flitch, but being shot at is highly motivating.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Down On The Street, at the Scene Of The Crime, one guy in Tight Pants said, "I Got A Right!  Now you gotta Open Up And Bleed!". And a Real Cool Time turned into No Fun.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: "The security video shows people in the area flitching from the gunfire, but no one was hit."


I bet half of them had no flitch training beforehand but suddenly knew how to flitch instinctively when gun-play started


Perhaps they were just board.
 
drtgb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The shooting left two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds to their legs.

$10 says they shot themselves while trying to draw.
 
Theeng
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why sane states don't allow guns in bars.
 
Theeng
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Derp, hit enter too soon.  I was trying to point out that at least by going to their cars this stupid fark probably hit less people than if they started blasting inside.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"No worries! You guys can come to my pla... er, never mind."
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I scrolled down and saw the mugshots.

Does that make me racist?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk.
 
