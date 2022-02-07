 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Man hits the jackpot by taking a golden crappie on Clear Lake   (kstp.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Minnesota, Angling, Fish experts, Hue, Orange, lifetime fish, Dr. Alec Lackmann, Color  
posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 6:42 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His life is not so crappie after all.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ThE sToRy Of GoLdEn CrApPie
Fark user imageView Full Size

Golden crappie had a master plan: It would grow up to become the same color as a fishing lure, thereby tricking all the smart fish which know to avoid eating fishing lures.
Its plan was foiled when it itself was not smart enough to avoid eating a fishing lure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Poor fish. Grew up pretty just to wind up a trophy.
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"They also said they were surprised this specific fish lived as long as it has - that's because its flashy, bright color is a target for predators."

Like the one featured in the article?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What Trump nicknamed his toilet, imho
 
kb7rky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh, all fish taste the same...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So when's this guy getting his payout?
 
Theeng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Local Minnesota angler looks exactly like you expect him too.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Meh, all fish taste the same...


You should try this Norwegian delicacy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like the fate of the Vogons' Scintillating Jeweled Crabs: https://hitchhikers.fandom.com/wiki/Scintillating_Jewelled_Scuttling_Crabs

These creatures are said to be much more aesthetically pleasing than said Vogons, as if made by the natural forces of the planet to make up for their previous blunder. The Vogons do not appreciate the beauty of these crabs and instead enjoy smashing the Scuttling Crabs with large iron mallets in order to cook them and eat their meat.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
anyone have any crappie recipes?

honestly, i just throw them back.
 
Snort
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Peak Minnesota stating the lure he used in the second line.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
IT'S SOLD GOLD!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey it's minus 18 outside I know what we can do.  Let's go fishin!
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skinink: Poor fish. Grew up pretty just to wind up a trophy.


It's kind of amazing that it grew to that size without a big ole bass or some other predator fish eating it. Even under water, I'm sure it was extremely visible.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phishrace: skinink: Poor fish. Grew up pretty just to wind up a trophy.

It's kind of amazing that it grew to that size without a big ole bass or some other predator fish eating it. Even under water, I'm sure it was extremely visible.


Yeah probably sticks out like a turd in a punch bowl.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skinink: Poor fish. Grew up pretty just to wind up a trophy.


I'd be inclined to take to a the closest aquarium to live out it's days.
 
