(WFAA Fort Worth)   Sixth Grader hacks school admin computer system. No word if he managed to erase the fact that he was absent NINE TIMES this semester   (wfaa.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jeremy was a freshman when he got caught. No criminal charges were filed against him or his friends. He was expelled, and his mother believes unfairly so.

When "a friend of mine" repeatedly hacked his high school network, he left no trace, didn't fark with anything, and nobody was the wiser; he did it mainly when over-restrictive security got in the way of completing a task, like saving a farking file or importing some goddamn clipart. In fact, the teachers one year in middle school were thrilled he knew how to do a tedious year-end chore for them (deleting all the student accounts in one go), never asking just how, exactly.  The key is to be personable and genuinely nice to people in everything you do, something blackhats aren't particularly good at.

Still, I'm of the strong belief that if you catch someone doing something precocious, as long as it's not intentionally destructive, you should nurture and guide it, because it's the only chance you have before it's likely corrupted to the dark side--particularly nowadays.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is Zero Cool, man!
 
majestic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was the password pencil?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They all adore him. They think he's a righteous dude.
 
smd31
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

majestic: Was the password pencil?


It was either "God", "secret", or "sex", duh...
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, waistoids, dweebies, dickheads --- they all adore him. They think he's a righteous dude.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

majestic: Was the password pencil?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
54 seconds. Dammit.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back in my day...before computers were used for all record keeping...local files were kept in folders in the school admin building. Accessing those files was, for me, easy as walking into the room where they were stored. I grabbed mine and a friends and brought them to his house to see what exactly was in those "permanent files".

Nothing much other than grades. That was about it. I returned them the next day.

We were both disappointed that there wasn't anything else to see in them. The myth of the "permanent file" was dashed.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"He was in the sixth grade and in the library at his Michigan school when he spotted a password and username on a computer." "Jeremy was a freshman when he got caught."

So, that's what? Roughly five years? I'm not sure if that's really hacking, or some dipshiat administrator not protecting their info, sounds like a bit of both, but if you haven't done anything with your security for 5 years, that's on you. Change a farking password or something.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nine times isn't even enough time for COVID protocol these days. . .
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now with digital proof!!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pfft, that's nothing. When I was 12 I hacked into the display model computers at Walmart all the time. The password was walmart. I think they wised up, because eventually they did change it. To wal*mart.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A few keystrokes later, he had accessed an Excel document containing every student password.

Holy forking shirtballs.

Who's the idiot who did this?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

majestic: Was the password pencil?


Bueller? Bueller??
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Password in plain sight left on a vital computer?  That kid must have had some serious hacking reading skills to get to that network.

Also...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Back in the olden days, we had to physically steal blank carbon report cards if we wanted to change grades or just credibly lie to our parents.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I figured out the school IT admin's password in sophmore year. It was a tiny school, he was also the computer teacher.

I used this knowledge to hide a fake student user in an archived third-grade class file with enough disk space allocated to store DOOM shareware, and 4 concurrent logins.

Another student who also figured it out went snooping through teacher salaries and would have been expelled if his dad weren't also a teacher who soothed ruffled feathers.

I never did get caught, although poor fake David Lister was deleted one day without ceremony.

/the next year the computer teacher didn't know how the CD ROM case worked. Not how to install it, not how to configure it. Not even how it worked. Not the machinery at all. The plastic jewel case was a mystery of technology.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WarGames (2/11) Movie CLIP - Hacking the School (1983) HD
Youtube U2_h-EFlztY
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He was in the sixth grade and in the library at his Michigan school when he spotted a password and username on a computer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Hacked the system" = "found a username, a password and an excel spreadsheet with all of the usernames and passwords"
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Once again, it's not hacking when the teacher leaves their password in a post it under the keyboard or worse, on the monitor itself or saved in the browser like a dumbass.
 
