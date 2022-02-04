 Skip to content
(Lowell Sun)   Living next to an ambulance company can mean a lot of sirens and flashing lights. On the other hand, no wait for CPR and defibrillation   (lowellsun.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's a nice, happy ending that unfortunately doesn't always happen.

The best thing you can do to ensure your loved one will have the best chance of walking out of the hospital if they suffer a cardiac arrest is knowing how to recognize it in the first place, calling 911, and beginning CPR before we get there.

Cardiac arrest isn't dramatic like you see in movies. It can look like fainting, or even a seizure for a few seconds. They can have gasping breaths for up to two minutes without a pulse

Getting CPR if they're just not breathing - say an overdose or an asthma attack - Won't kill them. Not getting CPR if they actually have cardiac arrest - it will kill them. The odds of a neurologically intact survival decrease by 10% every minute CPR is not started. The average US EMS response in an urban area is around 7-8 minutes. You're already starting with an 80% mortality rate, and of that 20% only 1.8 - 3% will be neurologically intact after. A rural area? You're already dead by the time we get there.

If you have a workplace or a recreational area/gym/pool with an AED? Know where it's at. Early defibrillation before EMS arrival saves lives.

When we get there? We can do the cool stuff. We can do highly effective, pit crew CPR and place a mechanical CPR device. We can intubate their trachea, put an IO in their humerus, give drugs to reverse the cause of the cardiac arrest and stabilize their blood pressure. But all that means nothing if they haven't been touched since we got the call.


Portland Cardiac Arrest Save - AMR Medicine Version
Please don't be afraid to act. You are immune from civil liability. No one has ever gotten a disease from hands only CPR. You can save a life.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my high school friends died of an asthma attack.  He lived next door to an ambulance station.  They were out on a call when it happened.  :|
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I live next door to a church, so all I get are thoughts and prayers
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There is a house right next door to our ambulance building. In the 16 years I've been a member, I've never once heard of a crew having a call at that address. Wouldn't surprise me if someone walked over and rang our doorbell to complain of chest pain, though.


/we hold off on the sirens until we reach the top of the driveway
//then, SONG OF MY PEOPLE
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: There is a house right next door to our ambulance building. In the 16 years I've been a member, I've never once heard of a crew having a call at that address. Wouldn't surprise me if someone walked over and rang our doorbell to complain of chest pain, though.


/we hold off on the sirens until we reach the top of the driveway
//then, SONG OF MY PEOPLE


You'll walk to work one day and then the wind will change direction and the smell will hit you.

You know what it is. You just dread what you're going to find when you force entry.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Madison_Smiled: There is a house right next door to our ambulance building. In the 16 years I've been a member, I've never once heard of a crew having a call at that address. Wouldn't surprise me if someone walked over and rang our doorbell to complain of chest pain, though.


/we hold off on the sirens until we reach the top of the driveway
//then, SONG OF MY PEOPLE

You'll walk to work one day and then the wind will change direction and the smell will hit you.

You know what it is. You just dread what you're going to find when you force entry.


It does occur to me that I've just jinxed it.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I used to be a CPR Instructor for the Red Cross. Taught many a class on how to administer CPR.

I really should renew my certification, but it's kinda hard to do that when our Red Cross office is closed. I guess the building the office was in burning down is a pretty good reason to close (the building burned down in 1994, and the Red Cross never reopened).
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I used to make a living doing CPR...
 
