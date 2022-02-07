 Skip to content
(Cheezburger)   Duh, a deer, a dumbass deer   (cheezburger.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of those pics make me kinda sad.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MathProf: Many of those pics make me kinda sad.


Because they're not deer?

No, I agree. Much of that is just human garbage they get stuck with.
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I kinda felt like Cartman while scrolling through some of those.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a very good reason deer are thought of as incredibly dumb.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxheck: There's a very good reason deer are thought of as incredibly dumb.


And yet, also incredibly tasty.
 
Mouser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To be fair, those pictures were all taken during rutting season, when even the smartest buck turns into a candidate for "Jackass".  At that time, anything they can't fark, they'll fight, with results as you see here.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We had this one wandering around the neighborhood last October. Poor thing tried to go trick or treating but realized it had no way to carry the bucket.

Local Humane Society were able to catch it after about a week and remove the bucket. It was quite the combination of stupid and wiley.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mouser: anything they can't fark, they'll fight, with results as you see here.


I don't know. Some of that debris looked farkable to me.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On the one hand, it's hard to fault the deer. Most of those pictures were of man-made garbage that we littered their environment with - they didn't evolve to deal with that issue.

On the other hand... deer really are very, very dumb animals anyway. I had one once run full speed straight into the side of my car while in a panic. It was a bright blue Buick Regal - so roughly the size of a small fishing trawler, and I was stationary on the side of the road, having stopped there to let the deer I saw running around on the media pass safely without hitting my car.

Tasty when prepared right though.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ray, a drop of golden sun!
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Re? looks weird either way
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Number 27 made me giggle.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: MathProf: Many of those pics make me kinda sad.

Because they're not deer?

No, I agree. Much of that is just human garbage they get stuck with.


Which ones weren't deer? I am not great at identifying more deer species than moose, elk, white tailed, and reindeer but they all fit.
 
Resin33
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I Can Haz 2010 again?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hopefully they all died slowly and painfully leaving their offspring to starve to death. Dumb, panicky, diseased mountain maggots the lot of them. Go ahead, kill them for sport and leave their headless corpses as a warning to the others.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Note to self: hang hillarious items on local game trails.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Hopefully they all died slowly and painfully leaving their offspring to starve to death. Dumb, panicky, diseased mountain maggots the lot of them. Go ahead, kill them for sport and leave their headless corpses as a warning to the others.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: On the one hand, it's hard to fault the deer. Most of those pictures were of man-made garbage that we littered their environment with - they didn't evolve to deal with that issue.

On the other hand... deer really are very, very dumb animals anyway. I had one once run full speed straight into the side of my car while in a panic. It was a bright blue Buick Regal - so roughly the size of a small fishing trawler, and I was stationary on the side of the road, having stopped there to let the deer I saw running around on the media pass safely without hitting my car.

Tasty when prepared right though.


Deer coming in the air tonight
Youtube 3GQceI8NyPU
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: Subtonic: Hopefully they all died slowly and painfully leaving their offspring to starve to death. Dumb, panicky, diseased mountain maggots the lot of them. Go ahead, kill them for sport and leave their headless corpses as a warning to the others.

[c.tenor.com image 498x259] [View Full Size image _x_]


They carry Covid. Farking mutation vectors running around being all deer like.
 
