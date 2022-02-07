 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   What kind of idiot would use "1234" as the password on his cloud-stored data? The same kind who created the whole "Horse de-wormer cures Covid" nonsense by publishing a heavily plagiarized paper that used false data in a non-peer reviewed journal   (marketwatch.com) divider line
51
51 Comments
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So what you are saying is that We shouldn't plagiarize and BS a medical study that says boiling and mashing up a large number of castor beans then eating that mash while chasing it with a bottle of Nyquil cures covid?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: So what you are saying is that We shouldn't plagiarize and BS a medical study that says boiling and mashing up a large number of castor beans then eating that mash while chasing it with a bottle of Nyquil cures covid?


Wait, it cures covid?

That's my usual weekend meal plan.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm waiting for these f*cking idiots to start eating their own feces as a new form of treatment.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joe USer: khitsicker: So what you are saying is that We shouldn't plagiarize and BS a medical study that says boiling and mashing up a large number of castor beans then eating that mash while chasing it with a bottle of Nyquil cures covid?

Wait, it cures covid?

That's my usual weekend meal plan.


And have you caught covid? No? Well there you go.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Joe USer: khitsicker: So what you are saying is that We shouldn't plagiarize and BS a medical study that says boiling and mashing up a large number of castor beans then eating that mash while chasing it with a bottle of Nyquil cures covid?

Wait, it cures covid?

That's my usual weekend meal plan.

And have you caught covid? No? Well there you go.


Actually, I was using it for tiger repellent.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: So what you are saying is that We shouldn't plagiarize and BS a medical study that says boiling and mashing up a large number of castor beans then eating that mash while chasing it with a bottle of Nyquil cures covid?


I guarantee that would certainly cure covid, along with pretty much every other problem you have.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't read the article, does subby's headline cover all the salient points?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reputable clinical staff have known that ivermectin is worse than useless in patient with COVID-19, and studies with randomized controlled trials comparing them to placebo in patients with even mild to moderate symptoms showed no evidence of benefit, symptom reduction or duration, and/or reduction in duration of infectious period. This isn't new information. It's been the same with study, after study, after study that tried to reproduce this original paper's findings over the past year. It may have actually hastened death and caused irreparable harm in severely symptomatic COVID-19 patients given the drug as well. Despite people knowing that the drug does nothing.

The right wing media in the United States, and abroad, absolutely deserves the blame for signal boosting the original paper and it's claims even after the drug was proven in clinical study not to work despite "promising" small scale, poorly controlled and in some cases completely pseudoscientific studies following the original paper. They were desperate for a mulligan to placate the masses and own the libs.

So who's prescribing this stuff? Well, to put it mildly, a bunch of idiots who have grossly inflated their credentials and experience, and the right wing media and a reactionary politician who gave them legitimacy. Oh, and small family practices and nurse practitioners who are overwhelmingly conservative. Even in cases where families have demanded it in hospitals, they've infamously had to get outside, unaffiliated doctors to try to violate state law and hospital rules to do it.

It's not really knowledgeable critical care physicians and physician extenders, emergency physicians, and specialties like infectious disease pushing this. It's all a product of right wing hype.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that the pro ivermectin group is FLCCC (fleece). It's so fitting.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and the best part? The latest right wing hype to own the libs in the piss-drinking opinions of the Front Line Critical Care Quacks and the internet clogosphere is to feminize yourself to treat COVID-19.

These asshats are taking hormone replacement therapy thinking it's going to keep them alive, and not just cause their junk to atrophy and give them breasts.

Imagine (ostensibly) not being transgender and taking HRT and giving yourself dysphoria and dyspmorphia as a result to own the libs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd trust medical care from Pierre Kirby before I would trust Pierre Kory.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Noticeably F.A.T.: Joe USer: khitsicker: So what you are saying is that We shouldn't plagiarize and BS a medical study that says boiling and mashing up a large number of castor beans then eating that mash while chasing it with a bottle of Nyquil cures covid?

Wait, it cures covid?

That's my usual weekend meal plan.

And have you caught covid? No? Well there you go.

Actually, I was using it for tiger repellent.


Damn it, I already have too many tigers over here. Stop that.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who owns ivermectin and who are their shareholders?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: [Fark user image image 480x211]


Prepare Spaceball One for immediate departure!  And change the combination on my luggage!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Oh, and the best part? The latest right wing hype to own the libs in the piss-drinking opinions of the Front Line Critical Care Quacks and the internet clogosphere is to feminize yourself to treat COVID-19.

These asshats are taking hormone replacement therapy thinking it's going to keep them alive, and not just cause their junk to atrophy and give them breasts.

Imagine (ostensibly) not being transgender and taking HRT and giving yourself dysphoria and dyspmorphia as a result to own the libs.


It's poetic really.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Reputable clinical staff have known that ivermectin is worse than useless in patient with COVID-19, and studies with randomized controlled trials comparing them to placebo in patients with even mild to moderate symptoms showed no evidence of benefit, symptom reduction or duration, and/or reduction in duration of infectious period. This isn't new information. It's been the same with study, after study, after study that tried to reproduce this original paper's findings over the past year. It may have actually hastened death and caused irreparable harm in severely symptomatic COVID-19 patients given the drug as well. Despite people knowing that the drug does nothing.

The right wing media in the United States, and abroad, absolutely deserves the blame for signal boosting the original paper and it's claims even after the drug was proven in clinical study not to work despite "promising" small scale, poorly controlled and in some cases completely pseudoscientific studies following the original paper. They were desperate for a mulligan to placate the masses and own the libs.

So who's prescribing this stuff? Well, to put it mildly, a bunch of idiots who have grossly inflated their credentials and experience, and the right wing media and a reactionary politician who gave them legitimacy. Oh, and small family practices and nurse practitioners who are overwhelmingly conservative. Even in cases where families have demanded it in hospitals, they've infamously had to get outside, unaffiliated doctors to try to violate state law and hospital rules to do it.

It's not really knowledgeable critical care physicians and physician extenders, emergency physicians, and specialties like infectious disease pushing this. It's all a product of right wing hype.


All because the idiots are psychologically incapable of ever admitting they were wrong about anything, ever.

Pride was designated as a deadly sin at least partially for a good reason.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's the Egypt study where some of the patients in the study actually died before the study began.

"For example, the study reports getting ethical approval and beginning on the 8th of June, 2020, but in the data file uploaded by the authors onto the website of the preprint fully 1/3 of the people who died from COVID-19 were already dead when the researchers started to recruit their patients," Meyerowitz-Katz wrote.

https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/93658
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: gunga galunga: [Fark user image image 480x211]

Prepare Spaceball One for immediate departure!  And change the combination on my luggage!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Oh, and the best part? The latest right wing hype to own the libs in the piss-drinking opinions of the Front Line Critical Care Quacks and the internet clogosphere is to feminize yourself to treat COVID-19.

These asshats are taking hormone replacement therapy thinking it's going to keep them alive, and not just cause their junk to atrophy and give them breasts.

Imagine (ostensibly) not being transgender and taking HRT and giving yourself dysphoria and dyspmorphia as a result to own the libs.


wat
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Oh, and the best part? The latest right wing hype to own the libs in the piss-drinking opinions of the Front Line Critical Care Quacks and the internet clogosphere is to feminize yourself to treat COVID-19.

These asshats are taking hormone replacement therapy thinking it's going to keep them alive, and not just cause their junk to atrophy and give them breasts.

Imagine (ostensibly) not being transgender and taking HRT and giving yourself dysphoria and dyspmorphia as a result to own the libs.


Poor right-wing child's going to extreme measures to say they're trans lol
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha!

I always use 4-3-2-1 as my passcodes.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Oh, and the best part? The latest right wing hype to own the libs in the piss-drinking opinions of the Front Line Critical Care Quacks and the internet clogosphere is to feminize yourself to treat COVID-19.

These asshats are taking hormone replacement therapy thinking it's going to keep them alive, and not just cause their junk to atrophy and give them breasts.

Imagine (ostensibly) not being transgender and taking HRT and giving yourself dysphoria and dyspmorphia as a result to own the libs.


wsb.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Reputable clinical staff have known that ivermectin is worse than useless in patient with COVID-19, and studies with randomized controlled trials comparing them to placebo in patients with even mild to moderate symptoms showed no evidence of benefit, symptom reduction or duration, and/or reduction in duration of infectious period. This isn't new information. It's been the same with study, after study, after study that tried to reproduce this original paper's findings over the past year. It may have actually hastened death and caused irreparable harm in severely symptomatic COVID-19 patients given the drug as well. Despite people knowing that the drug does nothing.

The right wing media in the United States, and abroad, absolutely deserves the blame for signal boosting the original paper and it's claims even after the drug was proven in clinical study not to work despite "promising" small scale, poorly controlled and in some cases completely pseudoscientific studies following the original paper. They were desperate for a mulligan to placate the masses and own the libs.

So who's prescribing this stuff? Well, to put it mildly, a bunch of idiots who have grossly inflated their credentials and experience, and the right wing media and a reactionary politician who gave them legitimacy. Oh, and small family practices and nurse practitioners who are overwhelmingly conservative. Even in cases where families have demanded it in hospitals, they've infamously had to get outside, unaffiliated doctors to try to violate state law and hospital rules to do it.

It's not really knowledgeable critical care physicians and physician extenders, emergency physicians, and specialties like infectious disease pushing this. It's all a product of right wing hype.


Tl; dr This guy hates the truth, hates you for being a real man, and it's a toss-up whether he hates Jesus or America more.

Now you take the UV light and you shove it up your aas like your god and country depend on it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can take my horse medicine from my cold, dead hooves.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It would be fascinating to know who's behind such a massive effort," Meyerowitz-Katz said. "It's pseudoscientific nonsense, but it is also absolutely a huge effort."
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Imagine (ostensibly) not being transgender and taking HRT and giving yourself dysphoria and dyspmorphia as a result to own the libs.


Holy shiat I read the article and it actually cites spiro.

They're taking titty skittles. I'm dying.

On the other hand they probably won't have acne?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire area is just littered with fraud.  One of my favorites that I used in class was a paper out of Argentina which had great results across five studies at different hospitals.

Until you called some of the hospitals, in which case they told you no study had been done there

One of the others?  Well, you could try and call but they had no phone number or address.

But hey, Kory gets his $90 per phone in prescription for horse paste and gets hailed as a hero.  Who cares if the patients die?
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't matter anymore. It's what they want to believe. And now that's it's not only OK to be stupid, but actually encouraged, it's too late to close the box. Anyone can claim anything and that's the new reality of truth if someone else wants it to be true. Get some moronic 'influencer' to get on their platform and say something obscure like 'blueberry pop tarts increase your orgasm 40% as verified by Dr. Phan Nguyen of Harvard'. Virtually no one would even care about verification, but the store shelves would be empty of blueberry pop tarts within 24 hours all over the world. Because people are farking morons.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Who owns ivermectin and who are their shareholders?


I think Merck makes it.
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

40 Dollars In A Checking Account: I can't read the article, does subby's headline cover all the salient points?


Yes
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: It doesn't matter anymore. It's what they want to believe. And now that's it's not only OK to be stupid, but actually encouraged, it's too late to close the box. Anyone can claim anything and that's the new reality of truth if someone else wants it to be true. Get some moronic 'influencer' to get on their platform and say something obscure like 'blueberry pop tarts increase your orgasm 40% as verified by Dr. Phan Nguyen of Harvard'. Virtually no one would even care about verification, but the store shelves would be empty of blueberry pop tarts within 24 hours all over the world. Because people are farking morons.


Sure we can: ban social media.

/aware that this means Fark would be banned, too.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Too Pretty For Prison: It doesn't matter anymore. It's what they want to believe. And now that's it's not only OK to be stupid, but actually encouraged, it's too late to close the box. Anyone can claim anything and that's the new reality of truth if someone else wants it to be true. Get some moronic 'influencer' to get on their platform and say something obscure like 'blueberry pop tarts increase your orgasm 40% as verified by Dr. Phan Nguyen of Harvard'. Virtually no one would even care about verification, but the store shelves would be empty of blueberry pop tarts within 24 hours all over the world. Because people are farking morons.

Sure we can: ban social media.

/aware that this means Fark would be banned, too.


Or we can hold social media companies responsible for when they absolutely know there is a coordinated national actor effort to obscure, inveigle, and obfuscate essential public health information and do nothing to inflate their algorithm and reach.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I say we allow all quack treatments to be fully available. Same reason we should allow all drugs to be legal. They're not gonna hurt anyone else with their stupidity so why not?

Every single antivaxxer I come across I try to convince to take these 'cures'. I try to do my part to assist Darwin.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: The entire area is just littered with fraud.  One of my favorites that I used in class was a paper out of Argentina which had great results across five studies at different hospitals.

Until you called some of the hospitals, in which case they told you no study had been done there

One of the others?  Well, you could try and call but they had no phone number or address.

But hey, Kory gets his $90 per phone in prescription for horse paste and gets hailed as a hero.  Who cares if the patients die?


Well, the beauty of it is that you get to say the patient died of covid.
 
northgrave
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA:
"Suddenly, I started noticing something," Lawrence said. "Although there [were] a lot of parts of the paper that were badly written, there are also a few sentences which had perfect grammar, perfect everything, and could have been plucked right out of another scientific paper. And, in fact, they were. I put them into Google. Each of these sentences got a hit."

I worked at various college writing centres for about 6 years, so I am getting a kick out of this. We would often get papers sent to us that had inconsistent sentence structure, grammar, citation practice, and even sense of purpose. In the worst cases, they even had inconsistent font use. There were often citations in the paper that did not match the references list (the writer copied the in-text citation from their source). What was most frustrating is when you pointed out, with direct evidence, just how bad the plagiarism was, only to have someone complain about you for pointing out the obvious. Good times!

/ I actually miss helping students with their papers,
// including the involved process of identifying and explaining plagiarism,
/// but not the part where students ignored feedback, only to ask for more feedback.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: themindiswatching: Too Pretty For Prison: It doesn't matter anymore. It's what they want to believe. And now that's it's not only OK to be stupid, but actually encouraged, it's too late to close the box. Anyone can claim anything and that's the new reality of truth if someone else wants it to be true. Get some moronic 'influencer' to get on their platform and say something obscure like 'blueberry pop tarts increase your orgasm 40% as verified by Dr. Phan Nguyen of Harvard'. Virtually no one would even care about verification, but the store shelves would be empty of blueberry pop tarts within 24 hours all over the world. Because people are farking morons.

Sure we can: ban social media.

/aware that this means Fark would be banned, too.

Or we can hold social media companies responsible for when they absolutely know there is a coordinated national actor effort to obscure, inveigle, and obfuscate essential public health information and do nothing to inflate their algorithm and reach.


Well, inveigle is going to be in my vocabulary now. When the cat wants food and rubs against me, I'm going to yell "Stop inveigling me, kitteh!" Ala cartman
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Too Pretty For Prison: It doesn't matter anymore. It's what they want to believe. And now that's it's not only OK to be stupid, but actually encouraged, it's too late to close the box. Anyone can claim anything and that's the new reality of truth if someone else wants it to be true. Get some moronic 'influencer' to get on their platform and say something obscure like 'blueberry pop tarts increase your orgasm 40% as verified by Dr. Phan Nguyen of Harvard'. Virtually no one would even care about verification, but the store shelves would be empty of blueberry pop tarts within 24 hours all over the world. Because people are farking morons.

Sure we can: ban social media.

/aware that this means Fark would be banned, too.


Fark is antisocial media, your argument is invalid.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: hardinparamedic: themindiswatching: Too Pretty For Prison: It doesn't matter anymore. It's what they want to believe. And now that's it's not only OK to be stupid, but actually encouraged, it's too late to close the box. Anyone can claim anything and that's the new reality of truth if someone else wants it to be true. Get some moronic 'influencer' to get on their platform and say something obscure like 'blueberry pop tarts increase your orgasm 40% as verified by Dr. Phan Nguyen of Harvard'. Virtually no one would even care about verification, but the store shelves would be empty of blueberry pop tarts within 24 hours all over the world. Because people are farking morons.

Sure we can: ban social media.

/aware that this means Fark would be banned, too.

Or we can hold social media companies responsible for when they absolutely know there is a coordinated national actor effort to obscure, inveigle, and obfuscate essential public health information and do nothing to inflate their algorithm and reach.

Well, inveigle is going to be in my vocabulary now. When the cat wants food and rubs against me, I'm going to yell "Stop inveigling me, kitteh!" Ala cartman


Mea culpa, I'm an X-files fan.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "It would be fascinating to know who's behind such a massive effort," Meyerowitz-Katz said. "It's pseudoscientific nonsense, but it is also absolutely a huge effort."
[cdn.cnn.com image 850x478]


to be fair the PRC and N Korea are also viable
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Joe USer: khitsicker: So what you are saying is that We shouldn't plagiarize and BS a medical study that says boiling and mashing up a large number of castor beans then eating that mash while chasing it with a bottle of Nyquil cures covid?

Wait, it cures covid?

That's my usual weekend meal plan.


nd it gives you denture breath
And you know it's a friend
And it's a companion
And it gets rid of your travelers checks
It's new, it's improved, it's old fashioned
Well it takes care of business
Never needs winding
Never needs winding
Never needs winding
Gets rid of blackheads, heartbreak, and psoriasis
Christ, you don't know the meaning of heartbreak buddy
C'mon, c'mon.
C'mon, c'mon.
Cause it's effective
It's defective
It creates household odors
It disinfects
It's sanitized for your protection
It gives you an erection
It wins the election
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khitsicker: So what you are saying is that We shouldn't plagiarize and BS a medical study that says boiling and mashing up a large number of castor beans then eating that mash while chasing it with a bottle of Nyquil cures covid?


Only when used anally

NewportBarGuy: I'm waiting for these f*cking idiots to start eating their own feces as a new form of treatment.


They already eat dirt, so not too much longer
 
proteus_b
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Without reading the article, my guess is "Cybersecurity CTO" ?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Oh, and the best part? The latest right wing hype to own the libs in the piss-drinking opinions of the Front Line Critical Care Quacks and the internet clogosphere is to feminize yourself to treat COVID-19.

These asshats are taking hormone replacement therapy thinking it's going to keep them alive, and not just cause their junk to atrophy and give them breasts.

Imagine (ostensibly) not being transgender and taking HRT and giving yourself dysphoria and dyspmorphia as a result to own the libs.


I am no expert and most of what you say stands but I don't think those drugs are considered HRT.  Maybe the meaning is different when applied to transgender people.  I have always understood HRT to be estrogen given in pill, patch or topical form for menopause.  I guess I just want to clarify drugs like dutasteride (which basically blocks testosterone) are actually HRT.  Sorry if I am being pedantic.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: [Fark user image 480x211] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came in here to post this.

Leaving satisfied.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Only when used anally


Well I thought that this being Fark that much would have been obvious.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're the sort of anti-wit who is dosing on horse dewormer, this will serve as further proof that all so-called scientists are just making up whatever lies satan tells them too. It will not at all erode the underlying conclusion that livestock parasite medicine is a cure for COVID 19, or your unshakable faith that COVID 19 is itself just a hoax except insofar as it exists to be cured by said antihelminthic.

tl;dr: libs pwnd agin.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: hardinparamedic: Oh, and the best part? The latest right wing hype to own the libs in the piss-drinking opinions of the Front Line Critical Care Quacks and the internet clogosphere is to feminize yourself to treat COVID-19.

These asshats are taking hormone replacement therapy thinking it's going to keep them alive, and not just cause their junk to atrophy and give them breasts.

Imagine (ostensibly) not being transgender and taking HRT and giving yourself dysphoria and dyspmorphia as a result to own the libs.

I am no expert and most of what you say stands but I don't think those drugs are considered HRT.  Maybe the meaning is different when applied to transgender people.  I have always understood HRT to be estrogen given in pill, patch or topical form for menopause.  I guess I just want to clarify drugs like dutasteride (which basically blocks testosterone) are actually HRT.  Sorry if I am being pedantic.


the doses make it a part of an HRT or testicular/prostate cancer regiment
 
mike_d85
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

northgrave: FTA:
"Suddenly, I started noticing something," Lawrence said. "Although there [were] a lot of parts of the paper that were badly written, there are also a few sentences which had perfect grammar, perfect everything, and could have been plucked right out of another scientific paper. And, in fact, they were. I put them into Google. Each of these sentences got a hit."

I worked at various college writing centres for about 6 years, so I am getting a kick out of this. We would often get papers sent to us that had inconsistent sentence structure, grammar, citation practice, and even sense of purpose. In the worst cases, they even had inconsistent font use. There were often citations in the paper that did not match the references list (the writer copied the in-text citation from their source). What was most frustrating is when you pointed out, with direct evidence, just how bad the plagiarism was, only to have someone complain about you for pointing out the obvious. Good times!

/ I actually miss helping students with their papers,
// including the involved process of identifying and explaining plagiarism,
/// but not the part where students ignored feedback, only to ask for more feedback.


At least you didn't use automatic software.  I had a paper come back as severely plagiarized because a phrase that was literally the subject of my paper came back as copywritten.  It was something like "food desert" and every time I used the phrase it was flagged.  I had to appeal to my professor's department head just to get them to actually look at what the software was calling plagiarism.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Within 24 hours, Lawrence got a response from the editor, and the website withdrew the paper in mid-July.

That's eight months later. How very brave of them.
 
