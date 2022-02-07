 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Possible dork in gorilla costume spotted near a lake in Kansas, and some believe it was Bigfoot   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange, Bigfoot, Family, unnamed driver, odd video, clear area, Sky, A Driver for Vera, Driver's license  
•       •       •

706 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 07 Feb 2022 at 1:50 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That video has me convinced

/that it was dark and bumpy with a cell phone that sucks
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yup totally real, everyone just randomly films their late night drives with their cellphone.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Has anyone seen Warren Beatty lately?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
whatever
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did the creature have a saxophone in-tow?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Get Sam Elliot on this.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wasn't me!
 
baorao
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
a real bigfoot lives in the very real mountains of Kansas
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, can you PROVE it wasn't Bigfoot in the costume?

Aha!
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
iHateiHeartRadio
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How do we know he's a dork?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Yup totally real, everyone just randomly films their late night drives with their cellphone.


This. The first question I always ask is "Why were they filming?" The dad is also a bad actor.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
dicks out for Enoch Emory
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: How do we know he's a dork?


Maybe the whale was still attached?
 
shpritz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok, subby. You got UFOs and now Bigfoot greened. Do you take requests? I'm in the mood for an Elvis sighting.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh FFS...in this day and age of everyone having a FUCKING camera on their phone, you'd think we'd have Irrefutable proof of these mythical monsters by now.

Nope.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Frozen Orange Juice Futures coming out?
 
telejester
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They didn't use Bigfoot film....grainy black and white.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Oh FFS...in this day and age of everyone having a farkING camera on their phone, you'd think we'd have Irrefutable proof of these mythical monsters by now.

Nope.


Why all the non fark traditional swear words? Like, farking would have been the traditional route to take. Think of the children!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.