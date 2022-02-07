 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   These breath mints are curiously strong, Officer   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Methos: The Deathmaker.  *scabby thumbs up*
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Usually liquid acid is dosed onto altoids.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Curiously strong denial.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
PT Cruiser.  Not even once.
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pt cruiser
Youtube 0Q2kT9Rjos4
 
Markus5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Driving a PT Cruiser ?
Breath mints.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In my day, those had LSD. How the times have fallen...
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Methos: The Deathmaker.  *scabby thumbs up*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe he should have used a mint tin to help with the disguise but I guess he was no drug lord since he was driving a PT Cruiser.
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

question_dj: Usually liquid acid is dosed onto altoids.


I've only seen it on sugar cubes
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"..was driving a PT Cruiser.."

Obviously guilty, no trial needed.
 
special20
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd believe this happened if the report said "pushing a PT Cruiser".
 
Cashew
‘’ 1 minute ago  
2.6 grams of meth was all that was left? Where did the rest go?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
