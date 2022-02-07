 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   "Don't Google any of the attorneys"   (ajc.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Judge: Don't google any of the attorneys. .

Me:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make Attorneys Get Attorneys
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right?  It would literally be the first thing I would want to do...
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spiritplumber: Make Attorneys Get Attorneys


Attorneys all the way down.

//all the way to the fire
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Rogan still has a podcast.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just that the lead counsel is M. Blue Waffle Esq.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dewey, Cheatham, and Howe not available for comment.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best attorneys are on bus stop benches.  Sleeping.  During the day.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the advice of my attorney...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Innocent until proven guilty and we can stall.  We stall while you work.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If these are the best attorneys...the eventual trial will be a farking slam-dunk.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later, Sumter County Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown told the jurors not to do any of their own research about the case.

Sounds like Judge Jimmie Brown needs to do his own research about the First Addendum and Free Speach, specifically what even happen to it.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, do not call the defendants "defendants", call them "the victims".
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge: "Do not use Outline to get past stupid paywalls."
Me: https://outline.com/CYWCAv
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: On the advice of my attorney...

[Fark user image 576x720]


Huh. I've never seen that picture of Johnnie Cochrane before

/s
// if the glove don't fit...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a doctor, but I'm thinking he needs a strong laxative:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you've got a good lawyer when the first thing the judge tells the jury is not to Google your lawyer.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sigdiamond2000: Later, Sumter County Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown told the jurors not to do any of their own research about the case.

Sounds like Judge Jimmie Brown needs to do his own research about the First Addendum and Free Speach, specifically what even happen to it.


I don't know about specific admonitions about the attorneys but telling jurors not to read about the case is a pretty common judicial instruction.

All the same, if I see one of the attorneys wearing an ankle monitor, no matter how I might try not to prejudge the case, I'm going to assume he's not a good guy.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Judge: "Do not use Outline to get past stupid paywalls."
Me: https://outline.com/CYWCAv


You sir/madam, are a helpful person
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Best attorneys are on bus stop benches.  Dead.  During the day.


Ftfy
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sigdiamond2000: Later, Sumter County Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown told the jurors not to do any of their own research about the case.

Sounds like Judge Jimmie Brown needs to do his own research about the First Addendum and Free Speach, specifically what even happen to it.


You don't know what a sequester is?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Democrats want to crush all dissent,"

Said the guy trying to crush the Constitutional requirements of Congress because he didn't like the outcome of an election.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like a pretty run of the mill admonition, that this judge probably gives in every jury trial.

That said, not sure how this moron avoided an emergency suspension of his law license, given that he is charged with a felony for attempting to overthrow the federal government.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jimjays: sigdiamond2000: Later, Sumter County Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown told the jurors not to do any of their own research about the case.

Sounds like Judge Jimmie Brown needs to do his own research about the First Addendum and Free Speach, specifically what even happen to it.

I don't know about specific admonitions about the attorneys but telling jurors not to read about the case is a pretty common judicial instruction.

All the same, if I see one of the attorneys wearing an ankle monitor, no matter how I might try not to prejudge the case, I'm going to assume he's not a good guy.


Or at the very least, not a very good lawyer.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chitownmike: sigdiamond2000: Later, Sumter County Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown told the jurors not to do any of their own research about the case.

Sounds like Judge Jimmie Brown needs to do his own research about the First Addendum and Free Speach, specifically what even happen to it.

You don't know what a sequester is?


That's the length of a college course, right?
/or is the the person who sews those the sparkly bits on evening gowns?
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chitownmike: sigdiamond2000: Later, Sumter County Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown told the jurors not to do any of their own research about the case.

Sounds like Judge Jimmie Brown needs to do his own research about the First Addendum and Free Speach, specifically what even happen to it.

You don't know what a sequester is?


It was a joke, you can tell by the word misuse.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chitownmike: sigdiamond2000: Later, Sumter County Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown told the jurors not to do any of their own research about the case.

Sounds like Judge Jimmie Brown needs to do his own research about the First Addendum and Free Speach, specifically what even happen to it.

You don't know what a sequester is?


Like at school?
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: chitownmike: sigdiamond2000: Later, Sumter County Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown told the jurors not to do any of their own research about the case.

Sounds like Judge Jimmie Brown needs to do his own research about the First Addendum and Free Speach, specifically what even happen to it.

You don't know what a sequester is?

That's the length of a college course, right?
/or is the the person who sews those the sparkly bits on evening gowns?


Shakes fist!
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know him.

Not all that well at all, but he played bass in a band that played several times at my former Legion post in Buford, GA.  Him and Andy the guitar player, better known as Verden Andrew Nalley who was also in the Capitol and was arrested.  They had a pleasant bar band.

Nobody i know would accuse either of being particularly smart.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: [Fark user image image 745x456]


Please don't do that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Heaven forbid we get a conviction before taking his license.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"If you've looked me up on Google, give me a little tap on the fanny."
 
AtomPeepers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: chitownmike: sigdiamond2000: Later, Sumter County Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown told the jurors not to do any of their own research about the case.

Sounds like Judge Jimmie Brown needs to do his own research about the First Addendum and Free Speach, specifically what even happen to it.

You don't know what a sequester is?

That's the length of a college course, right?
/or is the the person who sews those the sparkly bits on evening gowns?


No, it's what sailors wear in foul weather.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The town in question is ten miles from Plains, where Jimmy Carter lives, and is the location of the HQ for Habitat for Humanity.  I lived there for a few years.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hello there Bing..
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Envoy: Im_Gumby: chitownmike: sigdiamond2000: Later, Sumter County Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown told the jurors not to do any of their own research about the case.

Sounds like Judge Jimmie Brown needs to do his own research about the First Addendum and Free Speach, specifically what even happen to it.

You don't know what a sequester is?

That's the length of a college course, right?
/or is the the person who sews those the sparkly bits on evening gowns?

No, it's what sailors wear in foul weather.


Mmmmm... Could it be the Johnny Quest / Sea Lab 2021 crossover event we've been waiting for since the 70s?!?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beavz0r
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The Bar does not govern personal conduct by a lawyer," said Bar spokeswoman Jennifer Mason. "Mr. Calhoun's participation in the riots was personal conduct and does not violate the Rules of Professional Conduct unless it constituted a crime."

They may not govern it, but they supposedly take it into consideration at the time of application (at least in WI).

Had to complete a character reference on behalf of a good friend of mine when he took his Bar... and the entire focus of it was to highlight personal conduct (and potential conflicts of) specifically.
 
