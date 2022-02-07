 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   UFO Hunter finds '100 percent proof' of alien life on Mars and apparently, they are wearing tracksuits from the 90s   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
21
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

493 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 07 Feb 2022 at 12:50 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


I see it too!
It's clearly my parents having sex when I was 5
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
walrusonion
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
universetoday.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Get you ass to Mars

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x600]

I see it too!
It's clearly my parents having sex when I was 5


Nonsense, that's two droogs tuning up a wino.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Get you ass to Mars

[Fark user image image 300x168]


*your.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Figures, Mars fashion is always 20 years behind the mainstream.
 
eagles95
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size



Too late, they are on Earth. Specifically at the Jersey Shore.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pareidolia is a funny thing.  We are programmed to notice faces, bodies, etc.  Sometimes we can take it too far.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Figures, Mars fashion is always 20 years behind the mainstream.


Based on my experience with tour groups in Boston, that's not Mars.  It's just Quebec.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
sailors fighting in the dance hall
 
Cheron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know that we sent cyanobacteria secretly to Mars four times in the late 60s. It was supposed to be for terraforming but due to a lack of a magnetosphere it never really became established. I'm sure there are pockets of it left.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Aliens?
Hope they don't know all languages:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gary Sinese is on it.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, I'd guess about 6 inches tall.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pixies - Bird Dream of the Olympus Mons
Youtube 7aImKJ4exFE
Fark user imageView Full Size


Speed leaving without warning
I need someplace to sleep tonight ...
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Blurry indistinct photograph once again proves the existence of blurry indistinct photographs.

Lather, rinse, repeat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snapper Carr: Pareidolia is a funny thing.  We are programmed to notice faces, bodies, etc.  Sometimes we can take it too far.


I must be programmed wrong, I saw a rock and a shadow
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FUBU lives on among the stars.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.