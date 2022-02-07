 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   You have just been charged a $35 fee for reading this headline   (tampabay.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A whole airline is worth $3B?  That... does not seem like a lot of money for a whole airline.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. What kind of loser pays to read things on a website?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water?
What do you think we are - Made of Money??
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: A whole airline is worth $3B?  That... does not seem like a lot of money for a whole airline.


You could say it's a ...
<puts on sunglasses>
Budget Airline


YEEEAAAAAHHHHH
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spirit: Fark it, we're out. You guys have fun.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll make Southwest look like Emirates.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, spirit at least had soft seats. Frontier stadium seating farking sucks.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Dollar General buying out Dollar Tree.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

db2: It's like Dollar General buying out Dollar Tree.


Perfect. Both bad options but the buyer is much worst.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: db2: It's like Dollar General buying out Dollar Tree.

Perfect. Both bad options but the buyer is much worst.


Family Dollar?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: Intrepid00: db2: It's like Dollar General buying out Dollar Tree.

Perfect. Both bad options but the buyer is much worst.

Family Dollar?


Stop, I need a good nights sleep.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying seems like an absolute nightmare these days.

I can't even fathom flying on a budget airline. You probably have to be wearing sweatpants to even be allowed on board
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Flying seems like an absolute nightmare these days.

I can't even fathom flying on a budget airline. You probably have to be wearing sweatpants to even be allowed on board


2ish hours of hell usually or 14 hours plus in a car with the kids to go see the mouse. Might just pick a ball kick as I got on board the plane to avoid that long of a drive with random potty breaks.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've heard of the myth, but flying used to be....enjoyable?
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot imagine the atrocity that the combination of those two horrible airlines will become.

I had sworn off flying either one of those years ago.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 192x262]
I've heard of the myth, but flying used to be....enjoyable?


Nice rocket plane they have there.

/ I don't think that was ever a thing.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 192x262]
I've heard of the myth, but flying used to be....enjoyable?

Nice rocket plane they have there.

/ I don't think that was ever a thing for passenger jets.

FTFM.
 
Monac
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 192x262]
I've heard of the myth, but flying used to be....enjoyable?


That was back when things were made of Marlex.  Once the Marlex mines played out, everything went to hell.  Now you have to as rich as Bezos to have any Marlex.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's, I only read a screen shot of it. "You wouldn't download a headline, would you?" Damn right I would. Suckas.
 
Monac
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 192x262]
I've heard of the myth, but flying used to be....enjoyable?

Nice rocket plane they have there.

/ I don't think that was ever a thing.


I think those are an early form of jet engine called a centrifigual flow turbojet.  That was the kind of jet engine the British invented during WWII.  They were more durable and easier to make, especially with the turbosupercharger technology the US already had.  They began dying out in the late 50's, replaced by axial flow turbojets, which were more efficient.  The Germans had gone straight for axial flow engines during the war, because they didn't have much turbosupercharger technology.  That made their engines more efficient in theory, but it (along with their shortage of rare metals) gave their engines a running life of something like 10 hours, compared to 100 for the first British ones cleared for flight.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: pastramithemosterotic: Flying seems like an absolute nightmare these days.

I can't even fathom flying on a budget airline. You probably have to be wearing sweatpants to even be allowed on board

2ish hours of hell usually or 14 hours plus in a car with the kids to go see the mouse. Might just pick a ball kick as I got on board the plane to avoid that long of a drive with random potty breaks.


There's your problem.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Monac: The Germans had gone straight for axial flow engines during the war, because they didn't have much turbosupercharger technology.


The Germans (and everyone, really) at that time lacked metallurgy development to give us more modern alloys with higher melting temperatures. Jet engines were literally on the bleeding edge of technology in the 1940s. The engine overhaul time on German engines was indeed like 10 hours of use, and that's simply because the materials used to manufacture them were so poor in quality compared to what conditions they were expected to stand up to in use.
 
slantsix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I booked some domestic flights recently. I compared the budget airline ($59/each way) with the regular airline ($259/each way).

After taxes and baggage fees and oxygen fees and seat fees and fee fees and boarding fees and fees fees fees, the budget airline ended up only being $10 cheaper each way. So what's the point? We went with the more expensive one.

Unless I'm mathing wrong, 259 minus 59 does not equal 10. They deserve to go out of business.
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

downstairs: A whole airline is worth $3B?  That... does not seem like a lot of money for a whole airline.



Net worth - debt
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Frontier buying Spirit in $3B low-cost air carrier deal. Both serve Tampa."

I don't think I have ever had Tampa served during a flight. Is hot/spicy or sweet/sour? Cold or warm? Served with chicken or tofu? Beer or wine? I need some answers!
 
