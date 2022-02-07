 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Yo dawg, we've intercepted your communications grumbling about our intercepting your communications about invading Ukraine   (cnn.com) divider line
65
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, US officials, Ukraine's borders, military personnel, Belarus, United States Intelligence Community, current buildup  
•       •       •

2526 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any day now ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Intercepted communications obtained by the US have revealed that some Russian officials have worried that a large-scale invasion of Ukraine would be costlier and more difficult than Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin leaders realize, "

One of the good effects at broadcasting these warnings lately.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, many of those officers have realized that the looting potential in Ukraine might be mitigated if they actually have to fight there. No one gets ammo saved bonuses. There are rising closed casket costs. Plus having to rely on the native drug and booze supplies to keep the troops operating with some degree of verve. It all means that their benefits go down, quickly, and thus, why would they be excited about it? Plus, the real chance at the sort of thrilling combat with their biggest boogey men, NATO forces that are actually DOING the very job that they were founded for, with proper air support, artillery, armor and ground forces that aren't fielding the cast offs from the old USSR armories sold on the black market. Rag tag rebels and insurgents they're prepared for. A proper military, fielded by actual troops who have recently been shot at and have good discipline...that's an order higher than the Russians have much of stomach for nowadays. Easier to pick on someone who has nothing but the toys you left for them, and years ago at that. Potential profit and actual risk? Not what they signed up for. They were promised looting and a percentage of what they could secure for their bosses, and that goes down exponentially if they have to fight a proper war to get it.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way that could be an intentional ruse of some sort. Nah, not at all.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those are cool looking tanks, and the Russians really like to use explosive (reactive) armor.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not know with what weapons World War III will be fought, but the Ukrainian invasion will be fought with vodak and polonium grenades.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you swallow the baited hook...

Maskirovka is embedded SOP, much like S-400s and hazing, in the Russian armed forces.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_military_deception
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airing this info is a good way of making Putin not trust his generals and intelligence officers, sowing internal discord within Russia. And if he starts removing figures suspected of questioning his judgement, Putin will erode loyalty in the rank and file.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: When you swallow the baited hook...

Maskirovka is embedded SOP, much like S-400s and hazing, in the Russian armed forces.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_military_deception


Yeah, the real ones they are all speaking Mat.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image 794x814]


I mean, if you take away the massive goalpost movement by Russian propaganda, you might think Russia has been actively invading Ukraine since 2014, just ask Crimea and the Donbas region:

Russo-Ukrainian War - Wikipedia
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So psy op.  Release that there are communications of doubt amongst generals, Is to try to sow more doubt And make Putin potentially Distrust his generals, but will make them attack. Soon it will all be cluster and hopefully we are not the ones drinking the poison

blogs.ancientfaith.comView Full Size
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image 794x814]


Military options and hot war is just one tool in Putin's tool box.  Since his background is KGB, I'm guessing his strategy is to be as erratic as possible and try to get as much accomplished in the shadows before resorting to boots on the ground.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 780x438]

Those are cool looking tanks, and the Russians really like to use explosive (reactive) armor.


They look flammable. Very flammable.

/You don't have to open a can to cook the insides.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image 794x814]


It really pisses you off when the rest of the world documents what Your Team is physically doing, doesn't it?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, many of those officers have realized that the looting potential in Ukraine might be mitigated if they actually have to fight there. No one gets ammo saved bonuses. There are rising closed casket costs. Plus having to rely on the native drug and booze supplies to keep the troops operating with some degree of verve. It all means that their benefits go down, quickly, and thus, why would they be excited about it? Plus, the real chance at the sort of thrilling combat with their biggest boogey men, NATO forces that are actually DOING the very job that they were founded for, with proper air support, artillery, armor and ground forces that aren't fielding the cast offs from the old USSR armories sold on the black market. Rag tag rebels and insurgents they're prepared for. A proper military, fielded by actual troops who have recently been shot at and have good discipline...that's an order higher than the Russians have much of stomach for nowadays. Easier to pick on someone who has nothing but the toys you left for them, and years ago at that. Potential profit and actual risk? Not what they signed up for. They were promised looting and a percentage of what they could secure for their bosses, and that goes down exponentially if they have to fight a proper war to get it.


IMHO the RUS brass realize that if everyone down the chain of command is even just half as corrupt as they are, then their food spoiled; their medicine is only 'homeopathic'; their soldiers are even dumber than usual; and all their guns/equipment have already been stripped for parts.

And the the ground hasn't frozen. Their tanks and APTs would only get stuck in the mud.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like psychological warfare going on here...first thought was, this is a story submitted by the Pentagon
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Airing this info is a good way of making Putin not trust his generals and intelligence officers, sowing internal discord within Russia. And if he starts removing figures suspected of questioning his judgement, Putin will erode loyalty in the rank and file.


Unless, of course, this intercept was intentionally leaked by Russia's FSB in order to lull the CIA into a false sense of security by making them think that Putin doesn't trust his generals or intelligence officers.

. . . which of course means that it was almost certainly leaked by the CIA to trick those Russian FSB officers into thinking that they were running counterintelligence against us, thereby lulling them into a false sense of security thinking that they're intentionally leaking intercepts to lull us into a false sense of security by making them think that Putin doesn't trust his generals or his intelligence officers.

. . . which therefore absolutely means that the FSB leaked this intercept to trick the CIA into thinking it was tricking the FSB into thinking that they were tricking the CIA into thinking that . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what the intelligence community loves?  When you let the enemy know that you're listening to their private conversations, so they can change up their commo. Love that!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be ready to set the ground on fire so those Russian tanks sink into the mud they were expecting to be frozen solid.

/what's one more environmental crisis?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like reverse psyop cointelpro from the Chicoms, the Norks, and dudes in their 60s who read Clancy novels and wear mesh caps with a ship on it.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Airing this info is a good way of making Putin not trust his generals and intelligence officers, sowing internal discord within Russia. And if he starts removing figures suspected of questioning his judgement, Putin will erode loyalty in the rank and file.

Unless, of course, this intercept was intentionally leaked by Russia's FSB in order to lull the CIA into a false sense of security by making them think that Putin doesn't trust his generals or intelligence officers.

. . . which of course means that it was almost certainly leaked by the CIA to trick those Russian FSB officers into thinking that they were running counterintelligence against us, thereby lulling them into a false sense of security thinking that they're intentionally leaking intercepts to lull us into a false sense of security by making them think that Putin doesn't trust his generals or his intelligence officers.

. . . which therefore absolutely means that the FSB leaked this intercept to trick the CIA into thinking it was tricking the FSB into thinking that they were tricking the CIA into thinking that . . .

[Fark user image image 192x130]


We are on the same page
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Airing this info is a good way of making Putin not trust his generals and intelligence officers, sowing internal discord within Russia. And if he starts removing figures suspected of questioning his judgement, Putin will erode loyalty in the rank and file.

Unless, of course, this intercept was intentionally leaked by Russia's FSB in order to lull the CIA into a false sense of security by making them think that Putin doesn't trust his generals or intelligence officers.

. . . which of course means that it was almost certainly leaked by the CIA to trick those Russian FSB officers into thinking that they were running counterintelligence against us, thereby lulling them into a false sense of security thinking that they're intentionally leaking intercepts to lull us into a false sense of security by making them think that Putin doesn't trust his generals or his intelligence officers.

. . . which therefore absolutely means that the FSB leaked this intercept to trick the CIA into thinking it was tricking the FSB into thinking that they were tricking the CIA into thinking that . . .

[Fark user image image 192x130]


I read yours in his voice though 👏
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 780x438]

Those are cool looking tanks, and the Russians really like to use explosive (reactive) armor.

They look flammable. Very flammable.

/You don't have to open a can to cook the insides.


That's the point: they explode to diffuse explosive warhead and deflect the copper head.

Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA) is made to withstand modern High Explosive Anti Tank (HEAT) warhead.  Javelins are a well known HEAT warhead.

There is a Anti Tank warheads Armour Piercing, Fin Stabilised, Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) that can defeat ERA, on a T-72, since it is a primary Kinetic Energy attack on a precise point.  Not sure if Ukraine have too many of them lying around.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: No way that could be an intentional ruse of some sort. Nah, not at all.


If it is it an expensive one. Putin using wealth from higher fossil fuel prices mostly sold to Europe to pull off stunts that rile up Europe probably has some poetic value to them but I'm sure they can think of much better uses for that money. If yet another round of tormenting and threatening Ukraine is all they wanted to do, they could've done a good enough job of it more cheaply with less widespread disruption to maintenance and training schedules.

I'm pretty sure Putin moving has most reliable units into Southeastern Belarus is a new angle for them. As is mobilizing their modern Cossacks specializing putting down uppity locals out of the caucasus. I want an invasion to be a bluff too, but damn if they are not committing to the bit.
 
goodncold
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image image 794x814]


Its like those prepper videos on Youtube. the end of society is next week...no the next one...ok a month from now...umm....buy my merch?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The smart thing to do is invade Australia first. You get a +2 deploy, and it's easy to hold if you just put a bunch of troops in Siam.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image image 794x814]


Thank for establishing that Russia has a history.
 
goodncold
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image image 780x438]

Those are cool looking tanks, and the Russians really like to use explosive (reactive) armor.


Do those ones actually roll though or were they towed to that field?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mantour: Private_Citizen: stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 780x438]

Those are cool looking tanks, and the Russians really like to use explosive (reactive) armor.

They look flammable. Very flammable.

/You don't have to open a can to cook the insides.

That's the point: they explode to diffuse explosive warhead and deflect the copper head.

Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA) is made to withstand modern High Explosive Anti Tank (HEAT) warhead.  Javelins are a well known HEAT warhead.

There is a Anti Tank warheads Armour Piercing, Fin Stabilised, Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) that can defeat ERA, on a T-72, since it is a primary Kinetic Energy attack on a precise point.  Not sure if Ukraine have too many of them lying around.


Javelins have a tandem warhead specifically designed to defeat reactive armor.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If they attack, the rest of the world outside their influence should collectively hit them where they ain't.  Seize every "trawler", threaten every ship and sub, move troops to every border, buzz every aircraft, test every radar installation, drop their new Crimean bridge into the Kerch Strait, retake Crimea, cut them off from the Internet and SWIFT...  TOTAL WAR.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: You know what the intelligence community loves?  When you let the enemy know that you're listening to their private conversations, so they can change up their commo. Love that!


But the enemy already knows that we know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

toraque: la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Airing this info is a good way of making Putin not trust his generals and intelligence officers, sowing internal discord within Russia. And if he starts removing figures suspected of questioning his judgement, Putin will erode loyalty in the rank and file.

Unless, of course, this intercept was intentionally leaked by Russia's FSB in order to lull the CIA into a false sense of security by making them think that Putin doesn't trust his generals or intelligence officers.

. . . which of course means that it was almost certainly leaked by the CIA to trick those Russian FSB officers into thinking that they were running counterintelligence against us, thereby lulling them into a false sense of security thinking that they're intentionally leaking intercepts to lull us into a false sense of security by making them think that Putin doesn't trust his generals or his intelligence officers.

. . . which therefore absolutely means that the FSB leaked this intercept to trick the CIA into thinking it was tricking the FSB into thinking that they were tricking the CIA into thinking that . . .

[Fark user image 192x130]


But everyone knows that PsyOps transmissions come from Australia, where Djokovic was rejected for refusing the vaccine. Plainly his deportation was a sign that the real false leaks should be rejected publicly--at the "open"--and taken seriously in private, when the ball's in our court.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mantour: Private_Citizen: stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 780x438]

Those are cool looking tanks, and the Russians really like to use explosive (reactive) armor.

They look flammable. Very flammable.

/You don't have to open a can to cook the insides.

That's the point: they explode to diffuse explosive warhead and deflect the copper head.

Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA) is made to withstand modern High Explosive Anti Tank (HEAT) warhead.  Javelins are a well known HEAT warhead.

There is a Anti Tank warheads Armour Piercing, Fin Stabilised, Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) that can defeat ERA, on a T-72, since it is a primary Kinetic Energy attack on a precise point.  Not sure if Ukraine have too many of them lying around.


Javelins are top attack missiles. ERA all over the sides isn't going to do much (although a lot of recent pictures are showing cage armor top cover for vehicles, which . . . might . . . help. Maybe.)
 
dpcotta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image image 794x814]


We get it. You're a Russian sympathizer. You don't have to remind us in literally every thread on the subject.
 
ongbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

exqqqme: hubiestubert: To be fair, many of those officers have realized that the looting potential in Ukraine might be mitigated if they actually have to fight there. No one gets ammo saved bonuses. There are rising closed casket costs. Plus having to rely on the native drug and booze supplies to keep the troops operating with some degree of verve. It all means that their benefits go down, quickly, and thus, why would they be excited about it? Plus, the real chance at the sort of thrilling combat with their biggest boogey men, NATO forces that are actually DOING the very job that they were founded for, with proper air support, artillery, armor and ground forces that aren't fielding the cast offs from the old USSR armories sold on the black market. Rag tag rebels and insurgents they're prepared for. A proper military, fielded by actual troops who have recently been shot at and have good discipline...that's an order higher than the Russians have much of stomach for nowadays. Easier to pick on someone who has nothing but the toys you left for them, and years ago at that. Potential profit and actual risk? Not what they signed up for. They were promised looting and a percentage of what they could secure for their bosses, and that goes down exponentially if they have to fight a proper war to get it.

IMHO the RUS brass realize that if everyone down the chain of command is even just half as corrupt as they are, then their food spoiled; their medicine is only 'homeopathic'; their soldiers are even dumber than usual; and all their guns/equipment have already been stripped for parts.

And the the ground hasn't frozen. Their tanks and APTs would only get stuck in the mud.

[Fark user image 850x488]


Damn that's some nice weather. Wish it was that warm here
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

genner: The Southern Dandy: You know what the intelligence community loves?  When you let the enemy know that you're listening to their private conversations, so they can change up their commo. Love that!

But the enemy already knows that we know.

[Fark user image 750x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mantour: Private_Citizen: stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 780x438]

Those are cool looking tanks, and the Russians really like to use explosive (reactive) armor.

They look flammable. Very flammable.

/You don't have to open a can to cook the insides.

That's the point: they explode to diffuse explosive warhead and deflect the copper head.

Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA) is made to withstand modern High Explosive Anti Tank (HEAT) warhead.  Javelins are a well known HEAT warhead.

There is a Anti Tank warheads Armour Piercing, Fin Stabilised, Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) that can defeat ERA, on a T-72, since it is a primary Kinetic Energy attack on a precise point.  Not sure if Ukraine have too many of them lying around.


I've been following a YouTube channel with this stuff

APFSDS vs ERA
Youtube zK77-8kJ69c
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If Putin is so sure about his plan. Why don't he be the first over the boarder?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image 794x814]


No this time is for reals and the only thing we can do to stop Russia from taking over Europe like Nazi Germany is to attack yesterday
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: If Putin is so sure about his plan. Why don't he be the first over the boarder?


Because his badges have no come yet

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [media2.giphy.com image 200x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ra Ra RasPutin animation 720 1080 HD Version @slocband @paceaudio
Youtube WhPvJOnHotE
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image 794x814]

No this time is for reals and the only thing we can do to stop Russia from taking over Europe like Nazi Germany is to attack yesterday


Being this full of shiat, your breath must be unbearable.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image 794x814]

No this time is for reals and the only thing we can do to stop Russia from taking over Europe like Nazi Germany is to attack yesterday


You *must* be a Russian bot.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: Meatsim1: Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image 794x814]

No this time is for reals and the only thing we can do to stop Russia from taking over Europe like Nazi Germany is to attack yesterday

You *must* be a Russian bot.


Its hard carrying vodka for Russia all day.
 
thornhill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: You know what the intelligence community loves?  When you let the enemy know that you're listening to their private conversations, so they can change up their commo. Love that!


This is all obviously being released as part of a strategy to dissuade Putin from evading. If you get it out there now that Putin has been told the invasion will be bloody for Russia, then when it is, he can't deflect domestic criticism by telling the public that "nobody warned me" and firing all of the generals.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Meatsim1: Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image 794x814]

No this time is for reals and the only thing we can do to stop Russia from taking over Europe like Nazi Germany is to attack yesterday

Being this full of shiat, your breath must be unbearable.


I'm just saying a lot of people are way too eager to jump straight to war with Russia over something that has been going on at varying levels of intensity for seven years now and isn't anywhere near a direct threat to most of the world or even most of Europe.

I mean yeah its a crisis, yes it needs attention, yes Putin needs to be knocked down a peg, but damn can we employ some patience and thoughtfulness in handling it?
 
thornhill
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Any day now ...

[Fark user image 794x814]


Tell me in which one of those previous instances Russia put 100k+ troops on the border.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mantour: Private_Citizen: stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 780x438]

Those are cool looking tanks, and the Russians really like to use explosive (reactive) armor.

They look flammable. Very flammable.

/You don't have to open a can to cook the insides.

That's the point: they explode to diffuse explosive warhead and deflect the copper head.

Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA) is made to withstand modern High Explosive Anti Tank (HEAT) warhead.  Javelins are a well known HEAT warhead.

There is a Anti Tank warheads Armour Piercing, Fin Stabilised, Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) that can defeat ERA, on a T-72, since it is a primary Kinetic Energy attack on a precise point.  Not sure if Ukraine have too many of them lying around.

Javelins have a tandem warhead specifically designed to defeat reactive armor.


THAT is too cool.  I wonder if NATO tanks can do coordinated time on target attacks as well, hitting them with HE followed by a sabot dart?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

toraque: la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Airing this info is a good way of making Putin not trust his generals and intelligence officers, sowing internal discord within Russia. And if he starts removing figures suspected of questioning his judgement, Putin will erode loyalty in the rank and file.

Unless, of course, this intercept was intentionally leaked by Russia's FSB in order to lull the CIA into a false sense of security by making them think that Putin doesn't trust his generals or intelligence officers.

. . . which of course means that it was almost certainly leaked by the CIA to trick those Russian FSB officers into thinking that they were running counterintelligence against us, thereby lulling them into a false sense of security thinking that they're intentionally leaking intercepts to lull us into a false sense of security by making them think that Putin doesn't trust his generals or his intelligence officers.

. . . which therefore absolutely means that the FSB leaked this intercept to trick the CIA into thinking it was tricking the FSB into thinking that they were tricking the CIA into thinking that . . .

[Fark user image image 192x130]


Inconceivable!
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.