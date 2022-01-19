 Skip to content
(Winston-Salem Journal)   One Punch Man to face murder charge   (journalnow.com)
    More: Followup, Police, Crime, Winston-Salem Police Department, Criminal justice, similar crimes, Crime prevention, Crime Stoppers, Law enforcement  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was only a matter of time.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have become a police officer in Buffalo, and he'd have gotten off scot-free.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: Should have become a police officer in Buffalo, and he'd have gotten off scot-free.


3 months paid leave followed up with a raise and promotion
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

What a punchable face looks like
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 422x750]


I didn't take Saitama for the genocide run type
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oysterman: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 422x750]

I didn't take Saitama for the genocide run type


The pope is.

Man, if I had a nickel for every time the pope was forced to interact with Undertale, I'd have two nickels... Which is still really weird, right?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you deliver a haymaker to someone over 50...

#1:  That's on you.

#2:  There's a good chance they might die.

#3:. What the hell is wrong with you?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 246x205]


Done in two.

/Fun fact, I have you farkied as "awesome dude", you don't disappoint.
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is trying to rebuild his rep after losing a fight to popeye
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 246x205]

Done in two.

/Fun fact, I have you farkied as "awesome dude", you don't disappoint.


Squee. <3
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side note, I wonder who'd win. Saitama or Omniman?
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder? One punch during an argument? That sounds more like manslaughter.

Oh...I see why
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 318x159]
[Fark user image 306x165]
What a punchable face looks like


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Finger_Death_Punch
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This seems to happen all the time, a guy was punched once in a fight at the Rams game last week and is still in a coma.  Never get into a fist fight as a grown man, one punch and your life could be over no matter what side you're on.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: Murder? One punch during an argument? That sounds more like manslaughter.

Oh...I see why


these are the options in North Carolina.  the facts of the case seem more like felony murder to by not lawyer eyes.

Felony murder. Felony murder is a type of first-degree murder where a person is killed when a felony crime is being committed.

Voluntary manslaughter. Voluntary manslaughter is the killing of a person with intent in circumstances where a reasonable person would become emotionally or mentally disturbed. A person could be charged with this crime if he committed a murder in the heat of passion or in an imperfect self-defense situation where he believed force was necessary to defend himself, but it was not objectively reasonable.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Finger_Death_Punch


Oh, those guys with the weird fetish for the US military and MAGA Chud themes, so much so they put them in the videos for songs not even associated with military themes.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Simpsons Touch of Death
Youtube 5fXutzDwftM
 
Zyerne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lesson: You only get away with cracking old peoples' skulls if you're wearing a badge.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zyerne: Lesson: You only get away with cracking old peoples' skulls if you're wearing a badge.
[Fark user image 850x566]


Fox News says this is legitimate political discourse now after Jan 6 2021.
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thanks paywall
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: If you deliver a haymaker to someone over 50...

#1:  That's on you.

#2:  There's a good chance they might die.

#3:. What the hell is wrong with you?


Attacking senior citizens - particularly Asian-American ones - is all the rage right now in certain circles.

https://abc7news.com/senior-punched-in-head-sf-asian-man-hit-street-attacks/11033726/
https://www.amny.com/news/senseless-violence-unleashed-on-senior-citizen-in-midtown-manhattan/
https://abc7.com/oakland-grandma-attacked-70-year-old-senior-attack-woman/10321621/
https://nypost.com/2022/01/19/nyc-dog-walker-81-shoved-to-the-ground-in-christmas-attack/
https://www.wcvb.com/article/boston-massachusetts-elderly-man-attacked-by-pack-boston-atv-motorcycle-riders/38337334
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-three-seniors-attacked-teens-brooklyn-nypd-20211001-5lapsvcffjeahdyeppmp3k2m3y-story.html
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/teen-facing-murder-pleads-not-guilty-in-death-of-elder/
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 318x159]
[Fark user image 306x165]
What a punchable face looks like


You forgot at least one
t2.gstatic.comView Full Size

a very special one.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Elvis did it better in Jailhouse Rock.
 
SweetDeeStruction
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: Murder? One punch during an argument? That sounds more like manslaughter.

Oh...I see why


Yeah, I scrolled down to the mugshot, too.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SweetDeeStruction: Too Pretty For Prison: Murder? One punch during an argument? That sounds more like manslaughter.

Oh...I see why

Yeah, I scrolled down to the mugshot, too.


so we have two racist in here.  good to know.
 
Melvin Lovecraft [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Saw this in a book of "biker-isms:"

Never fight with an old guy. If you win, you're an asshole. If you lose, you're an asshole.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: This seems to happen all the time, a guy was punched once in a fight at the Rams game last week and is still in a coma.  Never get into a fist fight as a grown man, one punch and your life could be over no matter what side you're on.


While your advice is good, and I certainly try to follow it... I'm not sure the guy punched at the Rams game had a choice about it. Neither did this old gentleman.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Too Pretty For Prison: Murder? One punch during an argument? That sounds more like manslaughter.

Oh...I see why

these are the options in North Carolina.  the facts of the case seem more like felony murder to by not lawyer eyes.

Felony murder. Felony murder is a type of first-degree murder where a person is killed when a felony crime is being committed.

Voluntary manslaughter. Voluntary manslaughter is the killing of a person with intent in circumstances where a reasonable person would become emotionally or mentally disturbed. A person could be charged with this crime if he committed a murder in the heat of passion or in an imperfect self-defense situation where he believed force was necessary to defend himself, but it was not objectively reasonable.


No, this is murder in the 2nd degree.

If you intentionally hit someone and that causes their death it is murder.  You do not have to intend to kill them.  There has been no evidence put forward to justify manslaughter yet.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There must be doorbell cameras of this.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Came for Sanford and Son references and left disappointed.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: asciibaron: Too Pretty For Prison: Murder? One punch during an argument? That sounds more like manslaughter.

Oh...I see why

these are the options in North Carolina.  the facts of the case seem more like felony murder to by not lawyer eyes.

Felony murder. Felony murder is a type of first-degree murder where a person is killed when a felony crime is being committed.

Voluntary manslaughter. Voluntary manslaughter is the killing of a person with intent in circumstances where a reasonable person would become emotionally or mentally disturbed. A person could be charged with this crime if he committed a murder in the heat of passion or in an imperfect self-defense situation where he believed force was necessary to defend himself, but it was not objectively reasonable.

No, this is murder in the 2nd degree.

If you intentionally hit someone and that causes their death it is murder.  You do not have to intend to kill them.  There has been no evidence put forward to justify manslaughter yet.


I thought intent was the whole difference between murder and manslaughter.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Fox News says this is legitimate political discourse now after Jan 6 2021.


Fox News lol, I wonder if you chuckleheads ever take a step back [from advocating violence against people who think differently than you] to get perspective [on people or groups who advocate violence against people who think differently than them].
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: This seems to happen all the time, a guy was punched once in a fight at the Rams game last week and is still in a coma.  Never get into a fist fight as a grown man, one punch and your life could be over no matter what side you're on.


^^^^
THIS

As we get older our brains begin to shrink. This starts around age 30. When the brain shrinks, there is more space for it to be slapped and bounced around in. The brain can also get twisted. There is also a good chance that bleeding will occur.
 
SteppinTheRing
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is sucker punching random people still a thing?  I seem to recall seeing a ton of videos on YouTube of this back around 10 years ago.  I mean, sure it makes you a potential murderer, but it's gotta be worth it for the Likes you get, right?
 
smd31
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

proteus_b: hardinparamedic: Fox News says this is legitimate political discourse now after Jan 6 2021.

Fox News lol, I wonder if you chuckleheads ever take a step back [from advocating violence against people who think differently than you] to get perspective [on people or groups who advocate violence against people who think differently than them].


well in the past week one of them tried to choke me while high on meth, but since that's legitimate political discorse now I guess it's hard to understand
 
SweetDeeStruction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asciibaron: SweetDeeStruction: Too Pretty For Prison: Murder? One punch during an argument? That sounds more like manslaughter.

Oh...I see why

Yeah, I scrolled down to the mugshot, too.

so we have two racist in here.  good to know.


Hon, my point was he's a black guy in North Carolina. Of course the first charge is murder. White guy would get charged with littering.
 
funzyr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image image 318x159]
[Fark user image image 306x165]
What a punchable face looks like


This is most likely the smartest thing I'll read today
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a hard time believing that a guy who would choose to wear that sweater could be driven to murder.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: proteus_b: hardinparamedic: Fox News says this is legitimate political discourse now after Jan 6 2021.

Fox News lol, I wonder if you chuckleheads ever take a step back [from advocating violence against people who think differently than you] to get perspective [on people or groups who advocate violence against people who think differently than them].

well in the past week one of them tried to choke me while high on meth, but since that's legitimate political discorse now I guess it's hard to understand


A Fox News reporter tried to choke you while high on meth?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: PaceyWhitter: asciibaron: Too Pretty For Prison: Murder? One punch during an argument? That sounds more like manslaughter.

Oh...I see why

these are the options in North Carolina.  the facts of the case seem more like felony murder to by not lawyer eyes.

Felony murder. Felony murder is a type of first-degree murder where a person is killed when a felony crime is being committed.

Voluntary manslaughter. Voluntary manslaughter is the killing of a person with intent in circumstances where a reasonable person would become emotionally or mentally disturbed. A person could be charged with this crime if he committed a murder in the heat of passion or in an imperfect self-defense situation where he believed force was necessary to defend himself, but it was not objectively reasonable.

No, this is murder in the 2nd degree.

If you intentionally hit someone and that causes their death it is murder.  You do not have to intend to kill them.  There has been no evidence put forward to justify manslaughter yet.

I thought intent was the whole difference between murder and manslaughter.


Depends on the state.  This is NC, but Texas, for example, has manslaughter and negligent homicide as charges, in addition to murder and capital murder.

Some places have murder 1, 2, and manslaughter. Some have shiat like  "depraved heart murder"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SweetDeeStruction: asciibaron: SweetDeeStruction: Too Pretty For Prison: Murder? One punch during an argument? That sounds more like manslaughter.

Oh...I see why

Yeah, I scrolled down to the mugshot, too.

so we have two racist in here.  good to know.

Hon, my point was he's a black guy in North Carolina. Of course the first charge is murder. White guy would get charged with littering.


Pointing out racism is racism, if you're a republican.
 
