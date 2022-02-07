 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   French President flies to Moscow to surrender in person   (cnbc.com) divider line
18
    More: Repeat, Russia, European Union, Germany, France, NATO, France's President Emmanuel Macron, United States, Europe  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 5:15 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What concessions can he even give Putin to satisfy him?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder if they fell in love
I believe that is the way diplomacy is done these days.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are those surrender monkeys about to miss out on another war?
 
Mouser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: What concessions can he even give Putin to satisfy him?


More to the point, what concessions can he give that the rest of NATO would honor?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"There's only one flag, the white flag"

--Bono
U2 Live at Red Rocks
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: "There's only one flag, the white flag"

--Bono
U2 Live at Red Rocks


Didn't Bono clap say every time I clap my hands someone dies of AIDS. Then quit clapping your hands you murdering bastard.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah. TFG did such a good job scaring Putin with love letters and blow jobs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Didn't Bono clap say every time I clap my hands someone dies of AIDS.


I've no idea. I know I never heard him say that, but its possible he did.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Putin figures he's up against the same foreign policy advisory council that moved the redline so many times in Syria it pushed the west into the ocean without firing a shot. He's right.
 
Unrepentant Fool [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: What concessions can he even give Putin to satisfy him?


Neville Chamberlain has some ideas that are sure to work here.
 
shamen123
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If macron flies home and declares something like he has secured "peace for our time" imma calling this whole thing as a blatant rip off of the 1938 pre-sudetenland playbook.

He will be telling us we can sleep quietly in pur beds next...

Why do I feel like this is all a repeat of the ww2 buildup, with the same moves with slightly different players and flash points.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this guy an idiot?
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: farkitallletitend: Didn't Bono clap say every time I clap my hands someone dies of AIDS.

I've no idea. I know I never heard him say that, but its possible he did.


It's a joke. No offense intended.
 
shamen123
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Is this guy an idiot?


Simply, yes.
 
goodncold
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't drink the tea if it is offered!!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: steklo: "There's only one flag, the white flag"

--Bono
U2 Live at Red Rocks

Didn't Bono clap say every time I clap my hands someone dies of AIDS. Then quit clapping your hands you murdering bastard.


He's also been waging war against humanity's collective auditory cortices since the 80s
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
War and Peace, reprise.
 
whitroth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Screw you, subby. I mean, unless you're flying to Kiev, and enlisting in their army, and volunteer to be on the front lines.

Also: Napoleon.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.